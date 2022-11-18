OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) – A new Nature Book Trail opens at UT Arboretum focusing on how important insects are to the ecosystem called “Bugs on the Job”. “Bugs on the Job” is written by Nancy Kelly Allen and illustrated by Martyna Nejman. The latest Nature Book Trail at the UT Arboretum focuses on the importance of insects and to learn about their roles in nature such as colonizers, decomposers, and pollinators. To highlight the importance of insects within nature for the months of November and December the popular “Little Free Library” will also offers a variety of books focusing on insects.

OAK RIDGE, TN ・ 4 HOURS AGO