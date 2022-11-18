ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

WATE

Catholic Charities able to thrive following fire

It’s the one-year anniversary of the arson incident, and Catholic Charities of East Tennessee has announced its growth with serving over 3,000 clients. It’s the one-year anniversary of the arson incident, and Catholic Charities of East Tennessee has announced its growth with serving over 3,000 clients. Harmony Family...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Knoxville Ice Bears ‘Paint the Ice Purple’

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Alzheimer’s Association Tennessee Chapter and the Knoxville Ice Bears team up to ‘Paint the Ice Purple’ raising crucial funding and awareness for the fight against Alzheimer’s disease. On November 25th and 26th the Knoxville Ice Bears will “Paint the Ice...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Survivors of Suicide Loss Day, event in Knoxville

Saturday marked National Survivors of Suicide Loss Day and many who’ve lost a loved one in a tragic way united at Parkwest Medical Center for a time of fellowship. Saturday marked National Survivors of Suicide Loss Day and many who’ve lost a loved one in a tragic way united at Parkwest Medical Center for a time of fellowship.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

6 Storm Team Starwatch: Mars and several bright stars visible this week

6 Storm Team Assistant Chief Meteorologist Victoria Cavaliere presents this week's Starwatch. WATE 11 p.m. News. 6 Storm Team Starwatch: Mars and several bright stars …. 6 Storm Team Assistant Chief Meteorologist Victoria Cavaliere presents this week's Starwatch. WATE 11 p.m. News. Harmony Family Center’s campaign for National Adoption …...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Starbucks employees strike due to mold

A dispute that was brewing between some Memphis Starbucks workers and management led to a strike on Sunday. A dispute that was brewing between some Memphis Starbucks workers and management led to a strike on Sunday. Harmony Family Center’s campaign for National Adoption …. November is National Adoption Month...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Knoxville restaurant puts insurance on the bill

Craven Wings are beginning to provide healthcare for their employees, something that is largely unheard of in the service industry. Craven Wings are beginning to provide healthcare for their employees, something that is largely unheard of in the service industry. Send Seniors Christmas Love. TBI School Violence Study. The School...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Mobile Meals: Volunteers needed for Thanksgiving week

Mobile Meals, the Knox County affiliate of Meals on Wheels, is needing volunteers to deliver meals to home-bound senior citizens this Thanksgiving holiday. WATE Midday News. Mobile Meals: Volunteers needed for Thanksgiving …. Mobile Meals, the Knox County affiliate of Meals on Wheels, is needing volunteers to deliver meals to...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Look and feel great with LightRx MedSpa

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – At LightRx MedSpa their goal is to show clients that you can achieve your personal image goals without the use of surgery, leaving with the confidence you desire. LightRx MedSpa is showing East Tennessee that you can achieve your personal image goals without invasive and...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

New Nature Book Trail at UT Arboretum

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) – A new Nature Book Trail opens at UT Arboretum focusing on how important insects are to the ecosystem called “Bugs on the Job”. “Bugs on the Job” is written by Nancy Kelly Allen and illustrated by Martyna Nejman. The latest Nature Book Trail at the UT Arboretum focuses on the importance of insects and to learn about their roles in nature such as colonizers, decomposers, and pollinators. To highlight the importance of insects within nature for the months of November and December the popular “Little Free Library” will also offers a variety of books focusing on insects.
OAK RIDGE, TN
WATE

Friends remember opera writer, singer and actor Brandon Gibson

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Truly talented, full of life and dedicated. Those are just some of the words used to describe Brandon Gibson. “He is one of the most incredible human beings to ever grace this Earth and that is not an exaggeration,” said Yasameen Hoffman-Shahin, one of Brandon’s closest friends. “He was very truly […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

How not to deep fry a turkey, according to Rural Metro Fire Department

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Don’t get stuck in an emergent or catastrophic situation this holiday season. It is Turkey time in East Tennessee and no matter how you like to eat it, it is important to ensure yours and other’s safety while preparing it. A unique and fun way to cook your turkey is with the use of a deep fryer. With proper resources and a safety plan, this can be a delicious and fast way to enjoy this staple Thanksgiving meal.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Shop second hand scrubs in good condition

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Calling all essential and medical workers. Within this time of year many are making far more trips to the doctor’s office. The flu, common cold, and a still ‘lingering’ pandemic means medical workers have been filling their closets with scrubs. The need...
KNOXVILLE, TN

