Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A warning is issued by the owner of a golden retriever poisoned by Thanksgiving rollsB.R. ShenoyKnoxville, TN
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in TennesseeTravel MavenPigeon Forge, TN
Oak Ridge, Tennessee the secret city that build the atomic bomb that ended WWIISara BOak Ridge, TN
Pastors Urge Patience as Nation Awaits Election ResultsAdvocate AndyKnoxville, TN
Women’s Basketball: No. 14 Ohio State opens season with 87-75 win over No. 5 TennesseeThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
WATE
Catholic Charities able to thrive following fire
It’s the one-year anniversary of the arson incident, and Catholic Charities of East Tennessee has announced its growth with serving over 3,000 clients. It’s the one-year anniversary of the arson incident, and Catholic Charities of East Tennessee has announced its growth with serving over 3,000 clients. Harmony Family...
Beth Haynes is leaving WBIR: Relive some of her best moments
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It's a bittersweet week at WBIR. We are saying goodbye to one of our most talented, loved and Straight from the Heart members of the Channel 10 family as Beth Haynes sets her sights on new horizons. Tuesday is Beth's last day, but she will always...
Tearsa Smith, Bo Williams to host downtown Knoxville Tree Lighting
WATE 6 On Your Side anchors Tearsa Smith and Bo Williams will emcee the 2022 Regal Celebration of Lights in Knoxville on Friday. Here are the details.
WATE
Knoxville Ice Bears ‘Paint the Ice Purple’
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Alzheimer’s Association Tennessee Chapter and the Knoxville Ice Bears team up to ‘Paint the Ice Purple’ raising crucial funding and awareness for the fight against Alzheimer’s disease. On November 25th and 26th the Knoxville Ice Bears will “Paint the Ice...
East TN Schools closed due to sickness
WATE 6 is providing a list of current school closures.
Population growth paves the way for Knox County road work
With thousands moving into Knox County recently, here's how the government is keeping roads safe.
WATE
Survivors of Suicide Loss Day, event in Knoxville
Saturday marked National Survivors of Suicide Loss Day and many who’ve lost a loved one in a tragic way united at Parkwest Medical Center for a time of fellowship. Saturday marked National Survivors of Suicide Loss Day and many who’ve lost a loved one in a tragic way united at Parkwest Medical Center for a time of fellowship.
WATE
6 Storm Team Starwatch: Mars and several bright stars visible this week
6 Storm Team Assistant Chief Meteorologist Victoria Cavaliere presents this week's Starwatch. WATE 11 p.m. News. 6 Storm Team Starwatch: Mars and several bright stars …. 6 Storm Team Assistant Chief Meteorologist Victoria Cavaliere presents this week's Starwatch. WATE 11 p.m. News. Harmony Family Center’s campaign for National Adoption …...
WATE
Starbucks employees strike due to mold
A dispute that was brewing between some Memphis Starbucks workers and management led to a strike on Sunday. A dispute that was brewing between some Memphis Starbucks workers and management led to a strike on Sunday. Harmony Family Center’s campaign for National Adoption …. November is National Adoption Month...
WATE
Knox County reaches settlement in messy departure of parks & rec director
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An agreement has been reached between Knox County and a former parks and recreation director who sued the county after he was fired amid a misconduct investigation. The agreement was announced in a press release Nov. 22, just more than 2 years after Knox County...
Knoxville senior gets new floors after water heater spills 400 gallons
A Knoxville senior is pleased with repairs made to her home after a government-approved contractor never properly fixed a leaky water heater.
Rising rent in Knoxville pushes people to move to other cities
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The cost of keeping a roof over your head in Knoxville is rising. Monthly rent averages about $1,500 per month. But what does that mean for people that have lived in the area their entire lives? It could mean they would have to move elsewhere in East Tennessee.
WATE
Knoxville restaurant puts insurance on the bill
Craven Wings are beginning to provide healthcare for their employees, something that is largely unheard of in the service industry. Craven Wings are beginning to provide healthcare for their employees, something that is largely unheard of in the service industry. Send Seniors Christmas Love. TBI School Violence Study. The School...
WATE
Mobile Meals: Volunteers needed for Thanksgiving week
Mobile Meals, the Knox County affiliate of Meals on Wheels, is needing volunteers to deliver meals to home-bound senior citizens this Thanksgiving holiday. WATE Midday News. Mobile Meals: Volunteers needed for Thanksgiving …. Mobile Meals, the Knox County affiliate of Meals on Wheels, is needing volunteers to deliver meals to...
UT senior documents last home game on TikTok; videos receive millions of views
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — As the regular season for Tennessee football is wrapping up, many celebrated Senior Day at last week’s game against Missouri. Those on and off the field took their final moments at Neyland Stadium, including one senior who has gotten a lot of attention on TikTok, and decided to document his last home […]
WATE
Look and feel great with LightRx MedSpa
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – At LightRx MedSpa their goal is to show clients that you can achieve your personal image goals without the use of surgery, leaving with the confidence you desire. LightRx MedSpa is showing East Tennessee that you can achieve your personal image goals without invasive and...
WATE
New Nature Book Trail at UT Arboretum
OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) – A new Nature Book Trail opens at UT Arboretum focusing on how important insects are to the ecosystem called “Bugs on the Job”. “Bugs on the Job” is written by Nancy Kelly Allen and illustrated by Martyna Nejman. The latest Nature Book Trail at the UT Arboretum focuses on the importance of insects and to learn about their roles in nature such as colonizers, decomposers, and pollinators. To highlight the importance of insects within nature for the months of November and December the popular “Little Free Library” will also offers a variety of books focusing on insects.
Friends remember opera writer, singer and actor Brandon Gibson
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Truly talented, full of life and dedicated. Those are just some of the words used to describe Brandon Gibson. “He is one of the most incredible human beings to ever grace this Earth and that is not an exaggeration,” said Yasameen Hoffman-Shahin, one of Brandon’s closest friends. “He was very truly […]
WATE
How not to deep fry a turkey, according to Rural Metro Fire Department
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Don’t get stuck in an emergent or catastrophic situation this holiday season. It is Turkey time in East Tennessee and no matter how you like to eat it, it is important to ensure yours and other’s safety while preparing it. A unique and fun way to cook your turkey is with the use of a deep fryer. With proper resources and a safety plan, this can be a delicious and fast way to enjoy this staple Thanksgiving meal.
WATE
Shop second hand scrubs in good condition
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Calling all essential and medical workers. Within this time of year many are making far more trips to the doctor’s office. The flu, common cold, and a still ‘lingering’ pandemic means medical workers have been filling their closets with scrubs. The need...
Comments / 0