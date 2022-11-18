Nearly 5 months later, Roseway neighborhood shooting victim ID’d

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — After nearly five months, the Portland Police Bureau released the identity of the man shot and killed in Portland’s Roseway neighborhood over the summer.

The medical examiner identified the victim as 23-year-old McKeever Thompson III of Portland as the victim. His death was ruled a homicide by gunshot wound.

Thompson was found dead on Northeast 81st Avenue , between Northeast Siskiyou and Klickitat streets around 1:45 p.m. on June 20.

One neighbor told KOIN 6 News in June that they felt unsafe when walking in the area. “Things like this have been happening so much along 82nd over the last couple of years.”

Police did not release any suspect information.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to contact Detective Michael Jones at michael.jones@portlandoregon.gov or 503.823.0991 or Detective Michael Schmerber at michael.schmerber@portlandoregon.gov or 503.823.0991, and reference case number 22-164825.

The investigation is still underway.

