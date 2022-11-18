ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

The Philly Area Has Highest Percentage of Cat Owners in Nation

By Julia Rapp
BUCKSCO.Today
BUCKSCO.Today
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N2Lz4_0jFuxEvW00
Image via iStock.

Philadelphians are true animal lovers: while more households own dogs, the Philadelphia metropolitan area has the highest percentage of cat ownership among the 15 largest metro areas across the country, writes Alfred Lubrano for The Philadelphia Inquirer.

According to 2021 U.S. Census figures, 568,000 Philadelphia-area households, or 23 percent, have cats. Seattle is second with 22 percent and Phoenix placed third with 21 percent.

“There’s something about Philly,” said owner Kimberly Davis. “We are so into saving cats.”

While dogs live in more households in the region, 788,000, or 32 percent, this ranks only eighth nationwide.

Despite their differences, pet and dog people tend to think similarly when it comes to naming their best friends.

According to a nationwide survey released on Tuesday by Rover, four of the five top male cat names in Philadelphia are the same as four of the five top male dog names: Charlie, Max, Leo, and Milo. The same thing is true for female cats and dogs, with Luna, Bella, Lucy, and Lily being among the top five for both.

Nationwide, trending names in 2022 include Pfizer for dogs and Covid and Dr. Fauci for cats. Read more about pet ownership in The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Comments / 0

Related
BUCKSCO.Today

Bucks County Leadership: Eric Davies, President, Wurzak Hotel Group

Eric Davies, President of the Wurzak Hotel Group, spoke to BUCKSCO Today about growing up in Trenton, New Jersey, his childhood love of sports, and his early entrepreneurial spirit and work ethic. He went to LaSalle University intending to pursue a career in criminal justice, but a part-time job at a hotel revealed his passion for the hospitality industry.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

Red-to-Blue Flip of the Pa. House Came Down to Voters in Upper Dublin, Montgomeryville, Horsham, and Ambler

Hyper-local voters from Montgomery County communities have statewide political implications. The recent win for Democrat Melissa Cerrato flipped a seat in the Commonwealth’s red-to-blue political spectrum. The majority-party shift resulted from voters in the state’s 151st Legislative District, comprising Upper Dublin, Montgomeryville, Horsham, and Ambler. Jon Kamp and Scott Calvert brought nationwide coverage of the change to readers of The Wall Street Journal.
HORSHAM, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

This Medical Center Will Be Opening a New Location in Bucks County. Read To Learn When and Where

A Bucks County health center has announced that they will be opening a new location in order to offer important services to local women. Athena OBGYN, based in Abington, has announced that they will be opening a new center in Langhorne on Dec. 1. Located at 830 Town Center Drive, the center will give local women the chance to get important check-ups and procedures done.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

BUCKSCO Careers: Qlik

Based in King of Prussia and operating in more than 100 countries, Qlik helps enterprises around the world move faster, work smarter, and lead the way forward with an end-to-end solution for getting value out of data. Its platform is the only one on the market that allows for open-ended, curiosity-driven exploration, giving everyone — at any skill level — the ability to make real discoveries that lead to real outcomes and transformative changes.
KING OF PRUSSIA, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

This Bucks County Restaurant is the Perfect Spot for Your Next Private Holiday Party

One of Bucks County’s most popular eateries is considered to be one of the best places to host fun and decorative holiday parties this year. Stella of New Hope, located within the Ghost Light Inn at 50 S Main Street in New Hope, is offering fine fare and a wonderful view of the Delaware River as some of the perks of using the restaurant as the location for your next holiday party.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

Newtown Real Estate Agent One of Many Utilizing New Handwriting Software to Improve Customer Relations

A Bucks County-based real estate agent is one of many people that is trying out a new technology that is making business relations a breeze. Mark Baker, a real estate agent with Keller Williams Newtown, is one of the most recent business people in the Philadelphia region to begin using Handwrytten, a software that writes out messages in a digital format, but make it look as through it was written by hand.
NEWTOWN, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

Langhorne Nonprofit Collects Close to 250 Winter Coats for Local Children in Need

A Bucks County nonprofit recently ended one of their most popular charitable events, which saw a large amount of winter jackets collected. The Family Service Association of Bucks County, headquartered at 4 Cornerstone Drive in Langhorne, recently brought their “Operation Warm: Driving Away the Cold” event to an end. Ultimately, the nonprofit need up collecting close to 250 winter coats for children in need across the Bucks County area.
LANGHORNE, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

BUCKSCO.Today

Bucks County, PA
9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

BUCKSCO.Today celebrates Bucks County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journals is the publisher of BUCKSCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), DELCO.Today (Delaware County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

 https://bucksco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy