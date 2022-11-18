This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Early Sunday morning, Officers were dispatched to a traffic accident in the area of West Broadway Boulevard and South Quincy Avenue involving a passenger car and a motorcycle. During the course of the investigation, it was determined the driver of the passenger car was intoxicated. Brett Graham, 20, of Sedalia, was arrested and transported to the Sedalia Police Department. Graham then provided a breath sample that showed his BAC to be above 0.08. Graham was then transported to the Pettis County Jail to be placed on a 24 hour hold pending the filing of charges of Driving While Intoxicated (With Serious Physical Injury). The driver of the motorcycle, identified as Kyle Strunk, 24, of Sedalia, was ejected and sustained serious injuries. He was transported to the Missouri University Hospital by air ambulance. The events and circumstances involved in the crash are still in the early stages of investigation. Anyone with information regarding this crash is asked to contact the Sedalia Police Department Traffic unit at 660-826-8100.

SEDALIA, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO