A new Far Cry 6 leak has some good news for fans of the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X game who are still interested in Yara and revisiting it. The latest Far Cry game has been out for over a year and while it's not as acclaimed as the likes of Far Cry 3 and Far Cry 4, or as popular as Far Cry 5, it's still attracted many players and fans. After all, despite being a comparably weak installment in the series, it was still one of the best-selling games of 2021. That said, if you enjoyed the game you'll be happy to know some DLC is apparently coming very soon.

