ComicBook
Far Cry 6 Leak Has Some Good News for Fans
A new Far Cry 6 leak has some good news for fans of the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X game who are still interested in Yara and revisiting it. The latest Far Cry game has been out for over a year and while it's not as acclaimed as the likes of Far Cry 3 and Far Cry 4, or as popular as Far Cry 5, it's still attracted many players and fans. After all, despite being a comparably weak installment in the series, it was still one of the best-selling games of 2021. That said, if you enjoyed the game you'll be happy to know some DLC is apparently coming very soon.
ComicBook
New The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Update Has Nintendo Fans Excited
A new update pertaining to The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom -- the Nintendo Switch sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild -- has Nintendo fans excited across Switch, Switch Lite, and Switch OLED. The update doesn't come the way of Nintendo itself, but the game rating board in Korea, which has rated the game for release. Of course, the game already has a May release date, so this isn't notable in that sense, but many Nintendo fans think this means a new trailer is coming soon.
ComicBook
God of War Ragnarok 2.03 Update Released, Patch Notes Revealed
God of War Ragnarok got another update this week with a set of patch notes for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 game bringing it up to Version 2.03. This quick update follows Version 2.02 which released just a few days prior with its own set of patch notes. Given the timing of this one and the last, it makes sense that the patch notes for Version 2.03 are entirely composed of bugfixes for various issues that players were experiencing.
ComicBook
Popular 2022 PS4 Game Is Now Only $0.02
A popular PS4 game that was just released this Spring and previously cost $12.99 is now only $0.02 in a permanent price drop. It gets stranger though. While the game is two pennies on PS4, it's actually free on Xbox One and PC via Steam. The game in question is Destroy All Humans! Clone Carnage, which just came out back on May 31. Today, THQ Nordic announced the game was going free-to-play, except on PS4, where it will now cost the aforementioned two pennies.
ComicBook
Beloved Nintendo 64 Game Coming to Modern Consoles
Over the last year, a lot of classic Nintendo 64 games have found a new audience thanks to Nintendo Switch Online. The 1998 platformer Glover won't be coming to the subscription service, but publisher Qubyte Interactive has announced that the game will be seeing a release on modern platforms, including Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. The game's return was announced during Qubyte Connect, and it will be a part of the publisher's "Qubyte Classics" series. As of this writing, no release date has been revealed for the game.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Sci-Fi News: Disney has found yet another classic franchise to reboot as James Cameron shares foul-mouthed preview of ‘Avatar 2’
Hollywood makes nothing but reboots and sequels these days, amiright? Well, that’s the way it looks based on the biggest sci-fi news that dropped this Friday. For starters – James Cameron has summed up his upcoming and long-awaited follow-up, Avatar: The Way of Water in a surprisingly colorful way. Meanwhile, Disney has managed to find a property to relaunch that it hasn’t touched in… oh, just over a decade. Let’s dive in.
ComicBook
PS4 Users Can Soon Play a New Nintendo Switch Exclusive
PS4 users can soon play a 2022 Nintendo Switch exclusive. Between, Xenoblade Chronicles 3, Pokemon Legends: Arceus, Bayonetta 3, Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes, Splatoon 3, and that new Kirby game where you eat cars, it's been a solid year for Nintendo. None of these games are coming to PS4 though. Unlike PlayStation, which is beginning to experiment with the PC, Nintendo doesn't play around with its exclusives. In other words, if you're hoping to play the marquee Nintendo exclusives on anything but a Nintendo console, it's not going to happen. That said, if you want to play Loopers on your PS4, you can do that this February.
ComicBook
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's New Pseudo-Legendary Pokemon Has a Delightful Nod to Godzilla
The signature move of the newest pseudo-legendary Pokemon is an unmistakable nod to one of Godzilla's strangest abilities. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet introduce Frigibax and its evolutions Arctibax and Baxcalibur. All three Pokemon are dinosaur-like Pokemon with a very distinct axe-like spike on their backs. Baxcalibur's crest looks almost identical to the dorsal spike that adorn Godzilla's back. Baxcalibur's signature move Glaive Rush is another seeming reference to the King of the Monsters. The Pokemon rushes at its opponent to ram its spike into its opponent, looking like an upside-down version of Godzilla's unique method of flight from the seminal Godzilla vs. Hedorah. You can check out the animation of Baxcalibur's attack below, followed by Godzilla's radioactive breath-powered flight.
ComicBook
Steam Has a New Freebie for PlayStation Fans
Valve's PC marketplace Steam has a new freebie this week for PlayStation fans. Over the course of the past couple of years, PlayStation has continued to strengthen its presence on Steam with the release of games like God of War, Days Gone, Marvel's Spider-Man, Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, and many others. And while this freebie in question isn't related to any of these aforementioned titles, it's instead associated with PlayStation's latest PC release.
IGN
Two Major Horror Movie Powerhouses Are Getting Ready to Merge
Two of the biggest names in horror are about to team up, but no, not Freddy and Jason. James Wan and Jason Blum are reportedly in “advanced” talks to merge their production companies Atomic Monster and Blumhouse. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the upcoming merger would see the...
ComicBook
Xbox 360 Cult Classic From 2009 Being Re-Released
An Xbox 360 cult classic from 2009 is being re-released on PS4, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One. Unfortunately, there's no word of PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X versions, however, the game will be playable on all of these machines via backward compatibility. As for the game, it's the fantasy-themed action RPG Risen from Piranha Bytes and Deep Silver. If that name sounds familiar, it's because it's a series comprised of three games, but one that hasn't been seen since 2014.
ComicBook
GTA Online Leak Teases Big Plans for Other Games From Rockstar
Rockstar Games is possibly preparing some sort of way to access a library of its older games via GTA Online's GTA+ service. Rockstar Games has some of the best video games out there. From Grand Theft Auto to Red Dead Redemption to Bully, Rockstar has created some of the most beloved franchises out there. The studio is praised for its storytelling abilities while mixing in fantastic sandbox gameplay that keeps players coming back from more. They've also shown they're not just a one-trick pony by mixing in games like Midnight Club, The Warriors, and even a table tennis game amongst all of its violent crime games. However, Rockstar has slowed down in recent years. It has only released one game since Grand Theft Auto V came out in 2013, meaning many are longing for a bit of variety from the developer.
IGN
Warhammer 40K: Chaos Gate - Daemonhunters - Duty Eternal - Official Reveal Trailer
Watch the exciting reveal trailer for Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate - Daemonhunters - Duty Eternal, a new DLC coming to PC (via Steam and Epic Games Store) on December 6. This major expansion for the turn-based tactical RPG adds the new Techmarine class, new missions, and the Venerable Dreadnought combat walker to the game's campaign. Following the arrival of a new strain of the Bloom, the Grey Knights must help the Adeptus Mechanicus to stop it spreading across space in the challenging new Technophage Outbreak mission. The DLC requires the base game to play.
ComicBook
Assassin's Creed Valhalla Players Surprised With Highly-Requested Feature
Assassin's Creed Valhalla players across PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X are finally going to be able to enjoy a feature that many of them have been asking for since launch. The final update to the game is set to release on December 6, and when it drops it will give Eivor the ability to wear his or her hood at all times, including scenes where the cloak is taken off. This will just be an option though, and one that you need to turn on as it will not become the new default.
