Louisville, KY

WLKY.com

Santa Claus Lane: Downtown Louisville street gets temporary name change

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Mayor Greg Fischer renamed the area in downtown Louisville at Sixth and Jefferson Streets for the holidays Monday morning. Ahead of Fischer's last Light Up Louisville event, he installed the sign himself, renaming the street Santa Claus Lane. Made New Acapella also stopped by Jefferson Square....
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

What to expect at 2022 Light Up Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's the most wonderful time of the year, and as usual, Louisville Metro is celebrating with one of its biggest holiday traditions. Light Up Louisville is once again happening the day after Thanksgiving, Nov. 25, from 3 p.m. until 10 p.m. The 35-foot tree was placed...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

New York-style bagel shop opens in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A treat for breakfast lovers: A new bagel shop just opened in Louisville. Louisville Business First reported back in January 2021 that a New York-style bagel cafe, called Maya Bagel Express, would be opening in the summer. Well, nearly two years later, the founder's dream is...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Wranglers finally recover Louisville's last roaming cow

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The last of a herd of cattle that got loose in Cherokee Park last month has finally been wrangled up. Local live stream host Tara Bassett of 502LIVEstreamers accompanied a group of cattle wranglers on Saturday afternoon as they sighted and attempted to corner the last cow, a red bull.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Huber's, a popular orchard and winery in southern Indiana, now has igloos

(In the player above, check out some of the treats at Huber's) A popular one in southern Indiana is leaning into winter by adding igloos. The giant plastic domes have been all the rage the past few years, especially during the pandemic, as restaurants looked for options to expand dining in the colder months.
STARLIGHT, IN
wdrb.com

Pink-footed goose spotted in Shelbyville, the first seen in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A goose is on the loose in Shelbyville. A pink-footed goose, native to Greenland, was spotted for the first time in Kentucky. Authorities say it's been hanging out in Shelbyville for the past few days. More than 2,700 miles from home, the bird was seen on Lake Shelby and at Clear Creek Golf Center last week.
SHELBYVILLE, KY
Alina Andras

5 Great Pizza Places in Kentucky

If you live in Kentucky and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of five amazing pizza spots in Kentucky that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so if you have never been to any of them before, definitely drop by and taste their food, next time you are in the area.
KENTUCKY STATE
WHAS11

Longtime Louisville business finds new home in downtown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As some downtown businesses move to new locations, citing violent crime’s impact, one longtime Louisville business is re-opening its doors in the heart of the Metro. “Jerry Green and Friends” has operated in, now, three separate Louisville locations for 27 years. Entertainer and owner,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Simply Rooted opens in New Albany

It's the second one in just the last year. It's a new shop that can help you out with taking care of your plants. 806 people were killed in traffic crashes in Kentucky last year. 124 of those were right here in Louisville.. Exquisite Black Women Foundation discusses importance of...
NEW ALBANY, IN
Alina Andras

5 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky

If you live in Kentucky and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of five amazing steakhouses in Kentucky that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their absolutely delicious food and impeccable service.
KENTUCKY STATE
Raleigh News & Observer

Louisville ’23 Target A.J. Johnson Announces College Decision

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - When Kenny Payne was hired to be the next head coach of the Louisville men's basketball program, it infused the fanbase with newfound levels of energy that had not been seen in quite some time. This was mainly due to his prowess as a recruiter, and the Class of 2023 - his first full recruiting cycle with Louisville - would be his first chance to replicate the success he had on the recruiting trail as an assistant at Kentucky.
LOUISVILLE, KY

