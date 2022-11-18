Read full article on original website
5 Great Pizza Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Young Student without legs makes his middle school’s basketball team: “I don't want you to have any doubts about me”Shameel ShamsLouisville, KY
This Kentucky Polar Express Train Ride is a Magical ExperienceTravel MavenNew Haven, KY
5 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Indiana witness wants explanation for hovering bright lightRoger MarshNew Albany, IN
Highlands Starbucks becomes 4th Louisville location to file for union representation
The Starbucks in the Highlands is now one of four in the Louisville area to file for union representation. Several hourly workers at the Baxter Avenue location signed the petition on Monday morning. They join the "Starbucks Workers United Movement" that has spanned across the country. Baristas at the Bon...
Santa Claus Lane: Downtown Louisville street gets temporary name change
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Mayor Greg Fischer renamed the area in downtown Louisville at Sixth and Jefferson Streets for the holidays Monday morning. Ahead of Fischer's last Light Up Louisville event, he installed the sign himself, renaming the street Santa Claus Lane. Made New Acapella also stopped by Jefferson Square....
What to expect at 2022 Light Up Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's the most wonderful time of the year, and as usual, Louisville Metro is celebrating with one of its biggest holiday traditions. Light Up Louisville is once again happening the day after Thanksgiving, Nov. 25, from 3 p.m. until 10 p.m. The 35-foot tree was placed...
New York-style bagel shop opens in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A treat for breakfast lovers: A new bagel shop just opened in Louisville. Louisville Business First reported back in January 2021 that a New York-style bagel cafe, called Maya Bagel Express, would be opening in the summer. Well, nearly two years later, the founder's dream is...
Wranglers finally recover Louisville's last roaming cow
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The last of a herd of cattle that got loose in Cherokee Park last month has finally been wrangled up. Local live stream host Tara Bassett of 502LIVEstreamers accompanied a group of cattle wranglers on Saturday afternoon as they sighted and attempted to corner the last cow, a red bull.
Huber's, a popular orchard and winery in southern Indiana, now has igloos
(In the player above, check out some of the treats at Huber's) A popular one in southern Indiana is leaning into winter by adding igloos. The giant plastic domes have been all the rage the past few years, especially during the pandemic, as restaurants looked for options to expand dining in the colder months.
Pink-footed goose spotted in Shelbyville, the first seen in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A goose is on the loose in Shelbyville. A pink-footed goose, native to Greenland, was spotted for the first time in Kentucky. Authorities say it's been hanging out in Shelbyville for the past few days. More than 2,700 miles from home, the bird was seen on Lake Shelby and at Clear Creek Golf Center last week.
If you live in Kentucky and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of five amazing pizza spots in Kentucky that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so if you have never been to any of them before, definitely drop by and taste their food, next time you are in the area.
Longtime Louisville business finds new home in downtown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As some downtown businesses move to new locations, citing violent crime’s impact, one longtime Louisville business is re-opening its doors in the heart of the Metro. “Jerry Green and Friends” has operated in, now, three separate Louisville locations for 27 years. Entertainer and owner,...
Everything Mark Stoops Said on Monday Ahead of Louisville
Here's everything Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops said on Monday ahead of the Wildcats' Governor's Cup matchup against Louisville: COACH STOOPS: We're really looking forward to honoring the seniors here (on) Senior Day. We're going to be recognizing 28 seniors, including Chris Oats. We all ...
Decades-old tree lot in Jeffersonville selling 3,000+ trees this year
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — 'Tis the season for picking out the perfect live Christmas tree. While there are many places to shop for trees, one Southern Indiana man has been selling them for more than 50 years. Martin's Christmas Trees is officially open for the season in the Meijer parking...
‘We are in disbelief’: Louisville man wins $750K house in Norton Children’s Hospital raffle
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man won a house in Norton Commons over the weekend. Michael Tompkins was selected as the winner in the Norton Children’s Hospital Home & BMW Raffle, and he has spent his entire life giving. Tickets for the annual Norton Children’s Hospital Home &...
Sullivan University working to give hot Thanksgiving meals to Louisville's most vulnerable
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Students at Sullivan University in Louisville are working to make sure the city's most vulnerable have a good Thanksgiving. On Monday and Tuesday morning, students and instructors will be in the school's culinary cooking turkey, potatoes, mac and cheese and other fixings. "The food that we...
Louisville neighborhood group continues raising money to create buffalo artwork in Preston Street median
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Plans continue for a Louisville neighborhood group to build a buffalo statue near the Schnitzelburg area. More than one year ago, a subcommittee within the Saint Joseph Area Association put a banner over the road, showing several buffalo, stretching across Preston Street. Now, concepts are being...
Louisville activists remember road traffic victims in a day of remembrance
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Last year, hundreds of people in Kentucky died in traffic crashes. Families are demanding change. A group met at Iroquois Park Sunday as part of World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims. Two years ago, while crossing New Cut Road, Janet Heston's son was killed....
Simply Rooted opens in New Albany
It's the second one in just the last year. It's a new shop that can help you out with taking care of your plants. 806 people were killed in traffic crashes in Kentucky last year. 124 of those were right here in Louisville.. Exquisite Black Women Foundation discusses importance of...
Christmas Tree Lane opens in downtown Louisville for those who want live trees
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It is time to deck the halls in Louisville, and for those who prefer a live Christmas tree, they may want to check out Christmas Tree Lane. It opened over the weekend in the Witherspoon Street parking lot by Waterfront Park and Slugger Field. Book's Christmas...
2 DJs live on scissor lifts to ensure Kentuckiana kids have a good Christmas
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Some local DJs are going all out to make sure kids in our area have a good Christmas. This is the seventh year for Bikes or Bust. Two of the guys from Q103.1 are living on scissor lifts for 103 hours, as they wait for folks to drop off bikes for kids in need in Kentucky and Indiana.
If you live in Kentucky and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of five amazing steakhouses in Kentucky that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their absolutely delicious food and impeccable service.
Louisville ’23 Target A.J. Johnson Announces College Decision
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - When Kenny Payne was hired to be the next head coach of the Louisville men's basketball program, it infused the fanbase with newfound levels of energy that had not been seen in quite some time. This was mainly due to his prowess as a recruiter, and the Class of 2023 - his first full recruiting cycle with Louisville - would be his first chance to replicate the success he had on the recruiting trail as an assistant at Kentucky.
