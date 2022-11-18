Read full article on original website
bigislandnow.com
UH-Hilo’s Tait-Jones nets PacWest Player of the Week honor
Because of his stellar performance in an overtime win at home Nov. 14 against the University of Alaska Anchorage, University of Hawai‘i at Hilo men’s basketball squad member Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones was named the Pacific West Conference Player of the Week for the week of Nov. 14-20. Tait-Jones, a...
Waipahu, Konawaena to meet in HHSAA Division I finals
Waipahu and Konawaena will meet in the Division I championship game.
bigislandgazette.com
Largest Collection of ʻŌhia Lehua Lives On in Waimea
Established 23-years-ago, Waimea Nature Park is the go-to place for family fun. Operated and maintained by the Waimea Branch of The Outdoor Circle the park was a tangled mess of invasive trees with the ground covered in Christmas berry. Cheryl Langton is the current president of the local The Outdoor...
bigislandmusic.net
Kimié Miner’s Christmas in Hawai’i tour kicks off this weekend
Grammy-nominated producer, and singer/songwriter Kimié Miner, has one wish this holiday season: to bring Joy and Mele to communities throughout the State of Hawai‘i. To celebrate the season, Miner has released a deluxe album of her Nā Hōkū Hanohano Award-Winning original EP, “Christmas in Hawai’i.” Her inaugural island-wide “Christmas in Hawai‘i: Kimié Miner & Friends Tour” kicks off in her hometown of Kailua-Kona at the Outrigger Kona Resort’s new luau grounds on Saturday, Nov. 26, followed by a show at the Hilo Palace Theater on Sunday, Nov. 27.
bigislandvideonews.com
University of Hawaiʻi 6-Year Strategic Plan Approved
HILO, Hawaiʻi - The University of Hawaiʻi Board of Regents last week voted in support of the updated strategic plan, as well as UH mission and vision statements. (BIVN) – During a recent meeting in Hilo, the University of Hawaiʻi Board of Regents approved new six-year strategic plan for the 10-campus UH system.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Firefighters still battling brush fires on Hawaii Island, Maui as windy conditions persist
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Windy conditions are challenging firefighters across the state as multiple brush fires were reported on Sunday. On Hawaii Island, drivers were alerted to a brush fire that shut down at least two roads in Pahala. According to the Hawaii Island Police Department, Maile Street and Moaula Road are still closed.
nomadlawyer.org
Hilo : 1 Of The Best Place Things To Do In Hilo, Hawaii
Hilo, Hawaii has a number of things to do. You can check out the Hilo Farmers Market, which is open year-round and features over 200 vendors selling a variety of goods. The market is also home to several cafes and restaurants, some of which feature live music. You can also buy delicious local snacks here.
2traveldads.com
Review of the SCP Hilo Hotel on the Big Island: Eco Friendly and Community Focused
OMG, what an awesome hotel! We really enjoyed our stay at the SCP Hilo Hotel on the Big Island, so buckle in. And no, they didn’t invite us or sponsor this at all, so know that everything we’re sharing is because we really enjoyed it here. Before staying...
World’s largest active volcano continues to rumble in Hawaii
Mauna Loa remains in a yellow advisory with dozens of small daily earthquakes, a sign that the large volcano could be headed toward eruption.
Down utility lines close portion of this Hilo road
The Hawaii Police Department said that downed utility lines have closed off a portion of Kanoelehua Avenue on Friday morning.
KITV.com
Big Island man faces backlash for urinating on Mauna Kea, posts apology
HAWAII COUNTY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- After days of public outrage online, Hawaii Island resident Travis Upright apologized for a viral video of himself urinating on Mauna Kea -- a mountain sacred to Native Hawaiians. Upright posted three apologies on his Instagram page, one with a caption that read, in part,...
Trade winds and dry air has fire departments busy
The windy weather makes things difficult for firefighters across the state, who battled multiple brush fires right before Thanksgiving week.
bigislandnow.com
Community and county step up to help stock Food Basket shelves for holidays
Federally-funded food shipped from the mainland typically makes up 85% of the supply for the Big Islandʻs nonprofit Food Basket, but now executive director Kristin Frost Albrecht said it only accounts for about 10% due to national supply chain issues. This shortfall has occurred at a time when the...
Hawaii County passes sensitive place bill for guns
After many changes and amendments, the Hawaii County Council passed a bill Wednesday that bans concealed carry of a firearm in certain locations. The Honolulu City Council will be taking up a similar proposal this month.
Police Report: Mom Says Big Island Prosecutor Threatened To Shoot Her Son
A Big Island deputy prosecutor with a history of disputes with his neighbors allegedly threatened to shoot a teenager who he felt was harassing him, according to a police report filed last year. The Hawaii Police Department recently released the report in response to a public records request. The prosecutor’s...
Hawaii Magazine
This Mom-and-Pop Shop is Known for Building Better Bentos
It’s 5:30 a.m. on a Wednesday morning in Hilo. First light is just beginning to break through the clouds in hues of amber and apricot. A traffic light turns green for no one along this quiet street. I’m still wiping the sleep from my eyes, but already a dozen employees have been hard at work for two hours, prepping for another busy day at one of Hilo’s oldest and most popular okazuya, Kawamoto Store.
Man confesses to possible hit and run, 1 dead
On Friday, Nov. 4 around 8:34 p.m., Puna Patrol responded to a report of someone laying on the ground on Highway 11.
Hawaii’s Big Island warned to be ready as huge volcano rumbles
HONOLULU — Hawaii officials are warning residents of the Big Island that the world’s largest active volcano, Mauna Loa, is sending signals that it may erupt. Scientists say an eruption isn’t imminent, but they are on alert because of a recent spike in earthquakes at the volcano’s summit. Experts say it would take just a few hours for lava to reach homes closest to vents on the volcano, which last erupted in 1984.
bigislandgazette.com
Updates to Vacation Rental Regulations Proposed
An update to Hawaii County’s short-term vacation rentals regulation will be introduced in January 2023. Prior to the introduction, Council Members Ashley Kierkiewicz and Heather Kimball are hosting an informational meeting on proposed updates Monday, Nov. 21, 5:30-6:30 p.m. via Zoom. To participate, community members must register for their...
bigislandnow.com
Puna man charged with stealing truck and felony drug possession
Kaimilani Payao, 50 of Puna, was arrested and charged with felony theft of a Toyota truck and felony drug possession charges, according to Hawaiʻi County Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen. Payao is scheduled to make his initial appearance in Hilo District Court on Thursday afternoon. He remains in custody in...
