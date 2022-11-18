ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UH-Hilo’s Tait-Jones nets PacWest Player of the Week honor

Because of his stellar performance in an overtime win at home Nov. 14 against the University of Alaska Anchorage, University of Hawai‘i at Hilo men’s basketball squad member Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones was named the Pacific West Conference Player of the Week for the week of Nov. 14-20. Tait-Jones, a...
Largest Collection of ʻŌhia Lehua Lives On in Waimea

Established 23-years-ago, Waimea Nature Park is the go-to place for family fun. Operated and maintained by the Waimea Branch of The Outdoor Circle the park was a tangled mess of invasive trees with the ground covered in Christmas berry. Cheryl Langton is the current president of the local The Outdoor...
Kimié Miner’s Christmas in Hawai’i tour kicks off this weekend

Grammy-nominated producer, and singer/songwriter Kimié Miner, has one wish this holiday season: to bring Joy and Mele to communities throughout the State of Hawai‘i. To celebrate the season, Miner has released a deluxe album of her Nā Hōkū Hanohano Award-Winning original EP, “Christmas in Hawai’i.” Her inaugural island-wide “Christmas in Hawai‘i: Kimié Miner & Friends Tour” kicks off in her hometown of Kailua-Kona at the Outrigger Kona Resort’s new luau grounds on Saturday, Nov. 26, followed by a show at the Hilo Palace Theater on Sunday, Nov. 27.
University of Hawaiʻi 6-Year Strategic Plan Approved

HILO, Hawaiʻi - The University of Hawaiʻi Board of Regents last week voted in support of the updated strategic plan, as well as UH mission and vision statements. (BIVN) – During a recent meeting in Hilo, the University of Hawaiʻi Board of Regents approved new six-year strategic plan for the 10-campus UH system.
Hilo : 1 Of The Best Place Things To Do In Hilo, Hawaii

Hilo, Hawaii has a number of things to do. You can check out the Hilo Farmers Market, which is open year-round and features over 200 vendors selling a variety of goods. The market is also home to several cafes and restaurants, some of which feature live music. You can also buy delicious local snacks here.
This Mom-and-Pop Shop is Known for Building Better Bentos

It’s 5:30 a.m. on a Wednesday morning in Hilo. First light is just beginning to break through the clouds in hues of amber and apricot. A traffic light turns green for no one along this quiet street. I’m still wiping the sleep from my eyes, but already a dozen employees have been hard at work for two hours, prepping for another busy day at one of Hilo’s oldest and most popular okazuya, Kawamoto Store.
Hawaii’s Big Island warned to be ready as huge volcano rumbles

HONOLULU — Hawaii officials are warning residents of the Big Island that the world’s largest active volcano, Mauna Loa, is sending signals that it may erupt. Scientists say an eruption isn’t imminent, but they are on alert because of a recent spike in earthquakes at the volcano’s summit. Experts say it would take just a few hours for lava to reach homes closest to vents on the volcano, which last erupted in 1984.
Updates to Vacation Rental Regulations Proposed

An update to Hawaii County’s short-term vacation rentals regulation will be introduced in January 2023. Prior to the introduction, Council Members Ashley Kierkiewicz and Heather Kimball are hosting an informational meeting on proposed updates Monday, Nov. 21, 5:30-6:30 p.m. via Zoom. To participate, community members must register for their...
Puna man charged with stealing truck and felony drug possession

Kaimilani Payao, 50 of Puna, was arrested and charged with felony theft of a Toyota truck and felony drug possession charges, according to Hawaiʻi County Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen. Payao is scheduled to make his initial appearance in Hilo District Court on Thursday afternoon. He remains in custody in...
