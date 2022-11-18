The Prince of Wales granted the request of a little boy and gave him a hug, and promised to put his picture on the royal fridge.William found himself hugged, posing for selfies and was even quizzed about who he wanted to win I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here! during a visit to RAF Coningsby in Lincolnshire.The future king chatted to a group of military families from the base and when three-year-old Blake Fearnley presented him with a picture of Mickey Mouse, his mother Laura Fearnley, 33, said the royal took it and said “he would put it on...

2 DAYS AGO