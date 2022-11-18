Read full article on original website
BBC
East of England Ambulance Service: 'If we are queuing, we can't get to patients'
Paramedics describe a health service in crisis with a lack of investment and increasing demand, of lengthy waits to transfer patients to hospitals and of a social care system facing collapse. So what does a typical ambulance shift look like?. The area covered by the East of England Ambulance Service's...
BBC
East Kent maternity deaths: Boss of troubled trust vows to end failings
The chief executive of an under-fire NHS trust has vowed "enough is enough", as she pledged to act on a damning report into its maternity services. Tracey Fletcher said East Kent Hospitals fully accepts the findings of a probe which found up to 45 babies might have survived with better care.
EXCLUSIVE: At least 64 people have died in London this year after waiting a dangerously long time for an ambulance, figures reveal
At least 64 patients died in London this year after dangerously long ambulance waits saw their medical emergencies including strokes deteriorate to immediately life-threatening. These patients were among the 4,700 in England this year who waited more than 40 minutes as their 999 calls were upgraded to the most serious...
Missing woman, 25, who disappeared from her Buckinghamshire home four days ago is found safe and well following urgent police appeal
A 25-year-old woman who disappeared from her Buckinghamshire home four days ago has been found safe and well. Enya, whose last name was not disclosed, vanished from her home in Milton Keynes on Saturday. Police launched an urgent appeal to find her early Wednesday afternoon after having been 'very concerned'...
Dog rescued after woman in mobility scooter dragged it along road in distressing footage
Woman in mobility scooter dragged dog along road in distressing footage. A woman has been captured dragging a dog behind her mobility scooter on a road in distressing footage. The video - believed to be taken in Birmingham - shows someone shouting for her to stop and telling her she is hurting the animal.
Councils take legal action to stop government putting asylum seekers in local hotels
Councils are taking legal action to stop the government using local hotels to house asylum seekers. At least four local authorities have secured temporary injunctions against Home Office plans, blocking the department’s efforts to find accommodation for asylum seekers. The home secretary Suella Braverman has come under scrutiny for her handling of the Manston immigration centre in Kent. The site is at least three times over capacity because asylum seekers were not being moved on quickly enough to hotel accommodation. However, councils have pushed back against Home Office plans to transfer asylum seekers to hotels in their area. Great...
BBC
North East crab deaths to be investigated by independent panel
The deaths of thousands of crabs, lobsters and other marine life on the North East and Yorkshire coast are to be investigated by a panel of experts. Carcasses washed up at spots across Teesside and North Yorkshire between September and December last year. The government has previously said a naturally-occurring...
King and Queen Consort to carry out away days to Yorkshire
The King and Queen Consort are to visit Yorkshire next week, when the monarch will unveil a statue of his mother, the late Queen.Charles will spend two days carrying out official engagements, visiting Bradford and Leeds on November 8, and then York and Doncaster on November 9, with Camilla joining him on the second day.The King and Queen Consort will attend a service in York Minster, with the monarch unveiling the Platinum Jubilee tribute to Elizabeth II, crafted by Minster stone mason Richard Bossons.The Archbishop of York will bless the statue.The late Queen chose the final design of the statue...
BBC
Peterborough distressed and dead swans spotted on river
A number of dead and distressed swans have been spotted on a city's river. Toby Wood, from the Peterborough Civic Society, said seeing the birds on the River Nene at Fletton Quays was a "horrible sight". "I've not seen anything like that in the city for several years," he said.
Blocking Chinese takeover of UK chip firm ‘bad news’ for Wales, says boss
Government ordered Nexperia to sell 86% of its shareholding in company formerly known as Newport Wafer Fab
Prince of Wales hugs little boy and promises to put picture on his fridge
The Prince of Wales granted the request of a little boy and gave him a hug, and promised to put his picture on the royal fridge.William found himself hugged, posing for selfies and was even quizzed about who he wanted to win I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here! during a visit to RAF Coningsby in Lincolnshire.The future king chatted to a group of military families from the base and when three-year-old Blake Fearnley presented him with a picture of Mickey Mouse, his mother Laura Fearnley, 33, said the royal took it and said “he would put it on...
BBC
Gang turns Glasgow care home minibus into bonfire
A care home in Glasgow has condemned a gang of youths who stole its minibus and turned it into a bonfire. The vehicle belonging to Balmanno House in Cleveden Road in the west end of the city was taken on 5 November. Videos shared on social media showed the bus...
Woman ‘trying to rescue dog’ swept into river as heavy rain and flooding hit Scotland
The search for a woman swept into the burgeoning swell of the River Don in Aberdeenshire while attempting to rescue her dog has resumed after heavy rain and flooding battered much of eastern Scotland on Friday.Officers from Police Scotland, alongside Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and the coastguard, have resumed efforts to locate the missing woman.They had been called to the River Don at Monymusk in Aberdeenshire on Friday afternoon after a report of someone in difficulty.The search had to be stood down on Friday night, but has now started again.Inspector Rory Campbell from Police Scotland said: “Officers, along...
Awaab Ishak: ‘Beggars belief’ housing boss still in job after boy died because of mouldy flat, Gove says
Housing secretary Michael Gove has said it “beggars belief” that a housing chief is still in the job after a toddler died because of a mould-ridden flat. Mr Gove accused the landlord of two-year-old Awaab Ishak's family of a “terrible dereliction of duty”.Awaab died in December 2020 from a respiratory condition caused by mould in the one-bedroom housing association flat where he lived with his parents, Faisal Abdullah and Aisha Aminin, in Rochdale, Greater Manchester.Making a statement in the Commons, Mr Gove said: “Awaab’s father first articulated his concerns in 2017. Others, including health professionals, also raised the alarm....
BBC
Video shows cow on A35 dual carriageway in Hampshire
A cow has been spotted roaming along a busy dual carriageway during rush hour. The black and white farm animal was captured on video walking towards oncoming traffic on the A35 near Rushington Roundabout in Totton, Hampshire, on Tuesday morning. Police were called and the cow was contained within an...
BBC
Bristol drug-checking service gains charity status
The UK's first Home Office licensed drug-checking service has been granted charity status. The Loop, which run pop-up sites, including at music festivals, plans to launch a regular testing site in Bristol in January. Its new chief executive, Katy Porter, said the recognition as a charity would help more people...
BBC
Natalie Pearman: Family pictures released on 1992 murder anniversary
The younger sister of a teenager murdered 30 years ago has released never-before-seen pictures of her sibling in a bid for new information. Natalie Pearman, 16, was found dead in a lay-by at Ringland, near Norwich, on 20 November 1992. Her killer has never been found. He sister Georgina, 35,...
Employee at Yorkshire hotel claims '90 per cent of staff have lost their jobs after up to 80 asylum seekers arrived and immigration staff took over'
Up to 90 per cent of staff have lost their job at a hotel in Yorkshire following the arrival of asylum seekers and immigration staff, an employee has claimed. An employee of the Humber View Hotel in Hull says she is one of up to '40 employees' to have lost their job since the arrival of new immigration staff.
BBC
Six men charged over cash machine raids
Six men have been charged with attacks on cash machines across the UK. Hundreds of officers from seven forces across the Midlands, East and Scotland took part in a series of raids on Wednesday. Among items seized were stolen cars, high-value vehicles and motorhomes, large amounts of cash, offensive weapons...
BBC
Anger after man, 85, attacked by fellow care home resident
An 85-year-old man was left badly injured after being subjected to a brutal 50-minute assault by a fellow care home resident. James Hand's family said a radio was smashed over his head and his fingers were nearly bitten to the bone during the attack. It happened at Meadows Court in...
