Winter Tornadoes? Yes, It’s Happened Before in Kalamazoo County!
With the recent snafu in Portage which caused the tornado sirens to sound off not once, but twice over the past week, I started to grow a little curious about winter weather anomalies. While it was only a mechanical error that caused the sirens to go off and not in...
4-day lake-effect snowstorm totals topping 30 inches; Map shows who got how much snow
The snow started Wednesday, November 16 and didn’t stop in some places until this morning, November 20. The National Weather Service is calling this a 96 hour, or four day snowstorm. Admittedly the snowfall totals are hard to tally when new snow keeps falling on already deep snow. The...
'The phone hasn't stopped ringing': Customers scramble to find body shops in aftermath of winter storm
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — For drivers who may be in need of an auto body repair shop after West Michigan's latest snow storm, you may need to wait a little while before being seen. Chris Nemmers, owner and manager of West End Body Shop in Grand Rapids, explains the...
So, Who’s In Charge of Clearing Sidewalks of Snow in Kalamazoo?
Just in case you somehow missed it, Kalamazoo went through a pretty big snowstorm this past weekend!. Over the course of two days, November 18 and 19, some areas of West Michigan got close to 30 inches of snow while the Kalamazoo area saw about 24 inches. That's a lot of snow to deal with at once and I know those in charge of clearing the roads were working overtime to try and keep up.
Several records broken after snow pummels Grand Rapids
Impressive records have been set by last week's bout of lake-effect snow in West Michigan.
911 service outages reported around Michigan, several area counties affected
(UNDATED) – 911 services around the State of Michigan went down late Monday afternoon which left emergency officials scrambling for over an hour. The Coldwater Public Safety Department issued a Facebook statement saying the system went down at 4:40 p.m. and that residents should call the Central Dispatch number if they needed assistance.
WATCH: Students Help Free Kalamazoo Bus That Was Stuck In The Snow
A group of Kalamazoo Public Schools students was returning from a camping trip at Sherman Lake when their bus got stuck in the snow while trying to turn a corner. Their next moves were caught on tape and provided a laugh for the entire city. @cheyeweston #stitch with @reclaimpurpose ♬...
Kalamazoo Group Shares Perfect Stereotypes About Kalamazoo
There is so much history and fun facts about Kalamazoo that residents love to talk about. This community is awesome and it's such a unique place to live, and while fun, it's still good to have a laugh about ourselves from time to time. Kalamazoo Family Living is a page on Facebook that posts about just about anything Kalamazoo, and recently shared some funny stereotypes about Kalamazoo that are pretty spot on:
Trafficked teen found under blanket at Mackinac Bridge
A man was arrested for human trafficking when the Mackinac Bridge Authority spotted someone hiding under a blanket in the back seat of a car crossing the bridge.
More snow overnight in areas across West Michigan
News Weather Traffic Sports Watch eightWest Community ABC 4 Jobs More. Hope College recognized for sustainability efforts. Storm Team 8 forecast on News 8 at Noon on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022. Time-lapse: Christmas tree installed in Grand Rapids. Crews unwrap the Christmas tree at Rosa Parks Circle in Grand Rapids...
No serious injuries in crashes on I-196 in Grand Rapids
Minor injuries were reported in four crashes on I-196 in downtown Grand Rapids Monday.
Record breaking snowfall totals recorded for weekend as West Michigan digs out
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — If it seems like West Michigan got quite a bit of snow over the weekend, it did. Forecasters across the state say the snowfall broke single-day high records for both Thursday, November 17 and Saturday, November 19. The Grand Rapids National Weather Service measured...
Free Thanksgiving Meals Around Battle Creek And Kalamazoo
Thanksgiving is a time when folks across our Nation gather together and share a good meal with family and friends. The popular thought that Thanksgiving began with the Pilgrims may not be the case. According to Wikipedia, the earliest Thanksgiving, in the United States, took place in the Commonwealth of Virginia. Thirty-eight English settlers, aboard the ship Margaret, arrived on December 4, 1619, and celebrated with a religious get-together and proclaimed that each following year the day would be kept holy with a day of thanksgiving to God. The Pilgrims followed suit in 1621, to celebrate a good harvest with the Wampanoags, a group of Native Americans who helped them get through the previous winter.
Comstock Park man accused of human trafficking
A Comstock Park man is accused of trafficking a 16-year-old girl from Grand Rapids. The sheriff’s office says the 38-year-old Comstock Park man befriended the 16-year-old girl while in a public area.
Michigan Getting 2 Feet of Snow This Weekend – Here’s Where
It’s beginning to look a lot like a Michigan winter. It’s still technically fall, right? What’s extra crazy, of course, is that about a week ago, much of lower Michigan was in the mid-70s. Now, most of the state is buried under lots of snow. What happened?
People Urging Paw Paw For Traffic Light At High School After Another Accident
Recently there was yet another car accident in front of the Paw Paw High School, as one concerned citizen made people aware of, and the demand for a stop light or traffic light in those areas is becoming a stronger topic of discussion. The accident occurred the morning of Monday, November 21st, as the man expressed his anger with these re-occurring events:
Michigan's first baby supply vending machine installed in Rivertown Mall
GRANDVILLE, Mich. — Most people are familiar with vending machines. They allow you to purchase things like food and drinks, or even electronics. But there's a new, unique vending machine in the Rivertown Mall called Baby Vend, and it will likely get a lot of use by parents. “This...
Wyoming police look for vulnerable missing man; woman found
Police in Wyoming are looking for two missing adults. The two cases are not related.
Snowstorm timeline: End is near, but not before another foot of snow in some areas
While we are down to 24 hours left in the lake-effect snowstorm, these last hours are going to be windy, snowy and dangerous. Here’s how much additional snow is expected, and when the snow should be all over. We have an arctic cold front racing across Lower Michigan late...
Kalamazoo Ranked as One of the Best Cities in Michigan for Thanksgiving- Here’s Why
Events at Henderson castle, W.K. Kellogg Manor House and downtown Kalamazoo earn the city a top 10 spot on the list of best places to spend Thanksgiving in Michigan. Over the river and through the woods, to grandmother's house...in Kalamazoo. Tripping.com has rated the best cities in the state for turkey day and the Mall City comes in at #9. Here's what they had to say:
