Portage, MI

1077 WRKR

So, Who’s In Charge of Clearing Sidewalks of Snow in Kalamazoo?

Just in case you somehow missed it, Kalamazoo went through a pretty big snowstorm this past weekend!. Over the course of two days, November 18 and 19, some areas of West Michigan got close to 30 inches of snow while the Kalamazoo area saw about 24 inches. That's a lot of snow to deal with at once and I know those in charge of clearing the roads were working overtime to try and keep up.
KALAMAZOO, MI
wtvbam.com

911 service outages reported around Michigan, several area counties affected

(UNDATED) – 911 services around the State of Michigan went down late Monday afternoon which left emergency officials scrambling for over an hour. The Coldwater Public Safety Department issued a Facebook statement saying the system went down at 4:40 p.m. and that residents should call the Central Dispatch number if they needed assistance.
MICHIGAN STATE
1077 WRKR

Kalamazoo Group Shares Perfect Stereotypes About Kalamazoo

There is so much history and fun facts about Kalamazoo that residents love to talk about. This community is awesome and it's such a unique place to live, and while fun, it's still good to have a laugh about ourselves from time to time. Kalamazoo Family Living is a page on Facebook that posts about just about anything Kalamazoo, and recently shared some funny stereotypes about Kalamazoo that are pretty spot on:
KALAMAZOO, MI
WOOD

More snow overnight in areas across West Michigan

News Weather Traffic Sports Watch eightWest Community ABC 4 Jobs More. Hope College recognized for sustainability efforts. Storm Team 8 forecast on News 8 at Noon on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022. Time-lapse: Christmas tree installed in Grand Rapids. Crews unwrap the Christmas tree at Rosa Parks Circle in Grand Rapids...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
1077 WRKR

Free Thanksgiving Meals Around Battle Creek And Kalamazoo

Thanksgiving is a time when folks across our Nation gather together and share a good meal with family and friends. The popular thought that Thanksgiving began with the Pilgrims may not be the case. According to Wikipedia, the earliest Thanksgiving, in the United States, took place in the Commonwealth of Virginia. Thirty-eight English settlers, aboard the ship Margaret, arrived on December 4, 1619, and celebrated with a religious get-together and proclaimed that each following year the day would be kept holy with a day of thanksgiving to God. The Pilgrims followed suit in 1621, to celebrate a good harvest with the Wampanoags, a group of Native Americans who helped them get through the previous winter.
KALAMAZOO, MI
1077 WRKR

Kalamazoo Ranked as One of the Best Cities in Michigan for Thanksgiving- Here’s Why

Events at Henderson castle, W.K. Kellogg Manor House and downtown Kalamazoo earn the city a top 10 spot on the list of best places to spend Thanksgiving in Michigan. Over the river and through the woods, to grandmother's house...in Kalamazoo. Tripping.com has rated the best cities in the state for turkey day and the Mall City comes in at #9. Here's what they had to say:
KALAMAZOO, MI
1077 WRKR

1077 WRKR

Kalamazoo, MI
