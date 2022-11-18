Read full article on original website
Related
The Best Presents Under $100 from Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop Gift Guide
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. In a kitschy video to promote the 2022 Goop Holiday Gift Guide, Gwyneth Paltrow offers a sneak peek behind the scenes at the Goop product testing lab and gifting suite, where pal Cameron Diaz continually pops up in cameos, sipping her Avaline wines. More from The Hollywood ReporterThe Most Unique Gifts Under $250 for Every Type of RecipientThe Best Black Friday Beauty Sales on Star-Founded Skincare, Makeup Brands and MoreThese Are the Best Early Black Friday Deals on...
Quentin Tarantino Explained Why He Doesn't Believe Marvel Actors Are Actually Movie Stars
"They’re not movie stars. Right? Captain America is the star."
14 Celebrities With Absolutely Wild Backstories
Jackie Chan was abandoned by his birth parents as a child, but through his research for a 2003 documentary, he found out that his mother was a legendary Shanghai gambler and his dad was a gang boss and spy.
GIANT FREAKIN ROBOT
2K+
Followers
15K+
Post
733K+
Views
ABOUT
Giant Freakin Robot stomps into the future of everything that matters. We offer unique information that impacts everything you care about most.https://www.giantfreakinrobot.com
Comments / 0