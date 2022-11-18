If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. In a kitschy video to promote the 2022 Goop Holiday Gift Guide, Gwyneth Paltrow offers a sneak peek behind the scenes at the Goop product testing lab and gifting suite, where pal Cameron Diaz continually pops up in cameos, sipping her Avaline wines. More from The Hollywood ReporterThe Most Unique Gifts Under $250 for Every Type of RecipientThe Best Black Friday Beauty Sales on Star-Founded Skincare, Makeup Brands and MoreThese Are the Best Early Black Friday Deals on...

11 MINUTES AGO