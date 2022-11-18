United States Attorney’s Office Honors Nick Manns, Other Law Enforcement Personnel For Exceptional Service

Two 14-year-old Washington teens have been arrested in connection to the burglary of Majestic Vape, LLC, a business in the 400 block of West Fifth Street in Washington. According to a press release from WPD, the store had been burglarized repeatedly over the last couple of months, including a break-in that occurred before 4 a.m. on Nov. 19.

