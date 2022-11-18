United States Attorney’s Office Honors Nick Manns, Other Law Enforcement Personnel For Exceptional Service

Read full article on original website
Government Technology
Small Town Illinois Police Chief Inherits IT Duties
(TNS) — Unlike many larger municipalities, Glen Carbon lacks an information technology (IT) department. Recently, Village Administrator Jamie Bowden assigned the village's information technology (IT) duties to the police department and they were approved by the village's public safety committee on Nov. 15. Police Chief Todd Link called it...
foxillinois.com
3 Macoupin County State's Attorney opposes release of 1985 murderer
CARLINVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — Macoupin County State's Attorney Jordan J. Garrison, former State's Attorney Ed Rees, and former State's Attorney Vince Moreth filed documents opposing the release of Robert G. Turner. Turner killed and sexually assaulted Bridget Drobney. Drobney was in Gillespie for a wedding in 1985, while she...
Student responsible for Marquette High School threat identified by police
CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — A student responsible for a threat at Marquette High School last week has been identified, according to the Chesterfield Police Department. The department announced the update on social media Tuesday afternoon. “This identification was made possible due to the wonderful relationship our department share with the...
KMOV
Harris-Stowe State University put ‘on notice’ by accrediting agency
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – St. Louis’ only historically Black university has been placed ‘on notice’ by an accrediting agency. Harris-Stowe State University was sanctioned by the Higher Learning Commission earlier this month, stating it’s at risk of being out of compliance with accreditation requirements. This included concerns about a late audit and lacking strategies to improve retention and graduation rates.
Neighbors divided after north St. Louis gas station ordered to shut down over crime
ST. LOUIS — A gas station in north St. Louis is being forced to close after several shootings and drug issues. The city’s Department of Public Safety has ordered the owner of the Shell Station at 2800 North Florissant to pack up in 30 days and leave the premises once the order is posted.
wmix94.com
Vandalia man sentenced on federal drug, weapons charges
FAYETTE COUNTY — A 47-year-old Vandalia man was sentenced Thursday in federal court to more than 10 years in prison after he earlier pleaded guilty to meth and weapons charges. Shane Hans pleaded guilty in July to one count of distribution of methamphetamine, one count of possession with intent...
edglentoday.com
L&C Programs Recipients Of Secretary Of State White's Adult Literacy Grants
SPRINGFIELD - The Lewis and Clark Community College Alton Area Family Literacy Program and the L&C Project READ Adult Volunteer project received funding from Secretary Of State Jesse White’s Adult Literacy Grants. A total of $50,000 was awarded to the L&C Alton Area Family Literary Program and $64,606 was...
Washington Missourian
Washington juveniles arrested following burglary of Fifth Street retailer
Two 14-year-old Washington teens have been arrested in connection to the burglary of Majestic Vape, LLC, a business in the 400 block of West Fifth Street in Washington. According to a press release from WPD, the store had been burglarized repeatedly over the last couple of months, including a break-in that occurred before 4 a.m. on Nov. 19.
edglentoday.com
Simmons Hanly Conroy Garners Multiple Top Rankings from 2023 U.S. News – Best Lawyers ‘Best Law Firms’
ALTON – Simmons Hanly Conroy, one of the nation’s largest mass torts firms and a national leader in the legal representation of mesothelioma patients and their families, is pleased to announce that the 2023 edition of U.S. News – Best Lawyers® “Best Law Firms” has recognized the firm with a national Tier 1 ranking in the practice area of Mass Tort Litigation/Class Actions – Plaintiffs.
edglentoday.com
City Teams with Bank of Madison County on Bonds to Finance East Fire Station Project
EDWARDSVILLE – The City of Edwardsville is partnering with the Bank of Madison County to finance the construction of its new East Fire Station through the issuance of $6.87 million in general obligation bonds. The City Council on Tuesday, November 15, approved an ordinance authorizing the issuance of the...
2010 ATM Heist: Where is the money?
ST. LOUIS, MO. — People still believe that the robbery at ATM Solutions was one of the largest in St. Louis. According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, the 2010 ATM Solutions theft, which occurred on August 3, 2010, netted $6.6 million. The Team. Most heist movies show a lot...
starvedrock.media
Man accused of killing Metro East officer on bridge to St. Louis will represent himself
EDWARDSVILLE — A man accused of striking and killing a Metro East police officer during a chase will act as his own attorney in a murder trial set for next month. Caleb Campbell, 24, of Florissant, is accused of speeding away from police at about 3 a.m. on Aug. 4, 2021, before hitting Brooklyn police Officer Brian Pierce Jr. on the McKinley Bridge connecting St. Louis and Illinois.
Former St. Louis Alderman Would Rather Keep That Bribe Money, Actually
John Collins-Muhammad's lawyer seems to think that crime should pay after all
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Monday, November 22nd, 2022
Salem Police arrested a 27-year-old man who said he was homeless for violation of an order of protection. Brian Scott was taken into custody and the Marion County Jail after allegedly going into a business where a person protected by the order was employed. Salem Police arrested 53-year-old Bryan Hester...
KMOV
EXCLUSIVE DETAILS: The project promising to transform downtown St. Louis, the Mississippi riverfront & the global construction industry
TIF commission clears $354 million tax incentive for Chesterfield mall project. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a burglary at a mobile home on Brookstone Drive in House Springs. The thieves ripped out the sheetrock walls and removed most of the electrical wiring.
Former 'American Pickers' guest 'Hobo Jack' facing court date due to code violations
LITCHFIELD, Ill — An Illinois man best known for appearing on the History Channel show "American Pickers" is locked in a legal battle over his collectibles. Ninety-year-old Jack Sophir has been collecting antiques his whole life. “It’s more than a fascination,” said Jack Sophir. “It’s an obsession.”...
Elderly Belleville couple waiting years on city to fix sinkhole problem
A homeowner in Belleville never dreamed he’d be dealing with such a problem at 86 years old.
FOX2now.com
Brown & Crouppen attorney shares what legal responsibilities homeowners and businesses have
Clearing snow and ice are part of dealing with winter weather. Brown & Crouppen attorney shares what legal responsibilities …. Clearing snow and ice are part of dealing with winter weather. Variety gives children with special needs a brand …. A team of over 160 volunteers with Variety The Children’s...
myleaderpaper.com
Four women face felony stealing charges after arrest in Arnold
Four women facing felony stealing charges in St. Louis County were arrested outside the Kohl’s store, 2150 Michigan Ave., in Arnold after allegedly stealing more than $12,000 worth of cosmetics from the Kohl’s store, 115 Gravois Bluffs Plaza Drive, in Fenton, Arnold Police reported. Lavina Ghelmegeanu, 33, of...
myleaderpaper.com
High Ridge man sentenced to 10 years on drug charges
Kevin J. Karll, 68, of High Ridge has been sentenced to 10 years for felony drug charges. At the time of the arrest for those drug offenses, he was on probation after being convicted of previous drug charges, according to court papers. On Nov. 7, Karll pleaded guilty to one...
