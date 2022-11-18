ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairview Heights, IL

United States Attorney’s Office Honors Nick Manns, Other Law Enforcement Personnel For Exceptional Service

By Dan Brannan
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Government Technology

Small Town Illinois Police Chief Inherits IT Duties

(TNS) — Unlike many larger municipalities, Glen Carbon lacks an information technology (IT) department. Recently, Village Administrator Jamie Bowden assigned the village's information technology (IT) duties to the police department and they were approved by the village's public safety committee on Nov. 15. Police Chief Todd Link called it...
GLEN CARBON, IL
foxillinois.com

3 Macoupin County State's Attorney opposes release of 1985 murderer

CARLINVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — Macoupin County State's Attorney Jordan J. Garrison, former State's Attorney Ed Rees, and former State's Attorney Vince Moreth filed documents opposing the release of Robert G. Turner. Turner killed and sexually assaulted Bridget Drobney. Drobney was in Gillespie for a wedding in 1985, while she...
MACOUPIN COUNTY, IL
KMOV

Harris-Stowe State University put ‘on notice’ by accrediting agency

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – St. Louis’ only historically Black university has been placed ‘on notice’ by an accrediting agency. Harris-Stowe State University was sanctioned by the Higher Learning Commission earlier this month, stating it’s at risk of being out of compliance with accreditation requirements. This included concerns about a late audit and lacking strategies to improve retention and graduation rates.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
wmix94.com

Vandalia man sentenced on federal drug, weapons charges

FAYETTE COUNTY — A 47-year-old Vandalia man was sentenced Thursday in federal court to more than 10 years in prison after he earlier pleaded guilty to meth and weapons charges. Shane Hans pleaded guilty in July to one count of distribution of methamphetamine, one count of possession with intent...
VANDALIA, IL
edglentoday.com

L&C Programs Recipients Of Secretary Of State White's Adult Literacy Grants

SPRINGFIELD - The Lewis and Clark Community College Alton Area Family Literacy Program and the L&C Project READ Adult Volunteer project received funding from Secretary Of State Jesse White’s Adult Literacy Grants. A total of $50,000 was awarded to the L&C Alton Area Family Literary Program and $64,606 was...
ALTON, IL
Washington Missourian

Washington juveniles arrested following burglary of Fifth Street retailer

Two 14-year-old Washington teens have been arrested in connection to the burglary of Majestic Vape, LLC, a business in the 400 block of West Fifth Street in Washington. According to a press release from WPD, the store had been burglarized repeatedly over the last couple of months, including a break-in that occurred before 4 a.m. on Nov. 19.
WASHINGTON, MO
edglentoday.com

Simmons Hanly Conroy Garners Multiple Top Rankings from 2023 U.S. News – Best Lawyers ‘Best Law Firms’

ALTON – Simmons Hanly Conroy, one of the nation’s largest mass torts firms and a national leader in the legal representation of mesothelioma patients and their families, is pleased to announce that the 2023 edition of U.S. News – Best Lawyers® “Best Law Firms” has recognized the firm with a national Tier 1 ranking in the practice area of Mass Tort Litigation/Class Actions – Plaintiffs.
ALTON, IL
FOX2Now

2010 ATM Heist: Where is the money?

ST. LOUIS, MO. — People still believe that the robbery at ATM Solutions was one of the largest in St. Louis. According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, the 2010 ATM Solutions theft, which occurred on August 3, 2010, netted $6.6 million. The Team. Most heist movies show a lot...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
starvedrock.media

Man accused of killing Metro East officer on bridge to St. Louis will represent himself

EDWARDSVILLE — A man accused of striking and killing a Metro East police officer during a chase will act as his own attorney in a murder trial set for next month. Caleb Campbell, 24, of Florissant, is accused of speeding away from police at about 3 a.m. on Aug. 4, 2021, before hitting Brooklyn police Officer Brian Pierce Jr. on the McKinley Bridge connecting St. Louis and Illinois.
FLORISSANT, MO
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Monday, November 22nd, 2022

Salem Police arrested a 27-year-old man who said he was homeless for violation of an order of protection. Brian Scott was taken into custody and the Marion County Jail after allegedly going into a business where a person protected by the order was employed. Salem Police arrested 53-year-old Bryan Hester...
SALEM, IL
myleaderpaper.com

Four women face felony stealing charges after arrest in Arnold

Four women facing felony stealing charges in St. Louis County were arrested outside the Kohl’s store, 2150 Michigan Ave., in Arnold after allegedly stealing more than $12,000 worth of cosmetics from the Kohl’s store, 115 Gravois Bluffs Plaza Drive, in Fenton, Arnold Police reported. Lavina Ghelmegeanu, 33, of...
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
myleaderpaper.com

High Ridge man sentenced to 10 years on drug charges

Kevin J. Karll, 68, of High Ridge has been sentenced to 10 years for felony drug charges. At the time of the arrest for those drug offenses, he was on probation after being convicted of previous drug charges, according to court papers. On Nov. 7, Karll pleaded guilty to one...
HIGH RIDGE, MO

