Iowa jury gives $27 million verdict in misdiagnosed flu case
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A jury has returned a $27 million verdict against a central Iowa medical clinic after a man with bacterial meningitis was misdiagnosed with the flu, suffered strokes and said he has been permanently injured. The jury in Polk County District Court in Des Moines returned the verdict Monday in the lawsuit filed in 2017 against UnityPoint Clinic Family Medicine in Des Moines. Joseph Dudley and his wife Sarah Dudley filed the lawsuit after Joseph became ill with dizziness, headache, a cough and high fever in February 2017 and went to the clinic. A physician's assistant diagnosed him with the flu but it was later determined he had meningitis. UnityPoint says it met well-established standards of care and may appeal.
Investigators: Firm that cleans meat plants employed minors
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A Wisconsin company that cleans hundreds of meatpacking plants nationwide is defending itself against allegations that it employed more than two dozen minors working overnight shifts cleaning massive saws and other dangerous equipment. Labor Department officials said in court documents that they believe Packers Sanitation Services Inc. might be employing underage workers at other plants but investigators have only just starting reviewing thousands of pages of employee records at plants besides the ones in Nebraska and Minnesota where they confirmed teenagers were working. A judge already issued a temporary order prohibiting the company from employing minors and interfering in the investigation. The company says it's cooperating and already prohibits hiring anyone younger than 18.
Over half of Mississippi's rural hospitals risk closing
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi's leading public health official says over half of the state's rural hospitals are at risk of closing immediately or in the near future. State Health Officer Dr. Daniel Edney spoke to state senators at a Monday hearing about the financial pressure on Mississippi hospitals. Edney says 38 rural hospitals could close. That would be 54% of the state’s total hospitals. The potential closures threaten to exacerbate poor health outcomes in one of the nation’s poorest states. Experts at the hearing say the crux of the problem facing Mississippi’s hospitals is that revenues have not kept pace with rising costs to provide care.
Former Kentucky governor and businessman John Y. Brown dies
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — John Y. Brown Jr., who became Kentucky’s governor after building empires in business and sports, has died. He was 88. Brown had been a leading Democratic fundraiser by the time he made his own run for public office. He also acquired an international reputation as a master salesman. Kentucky Fried Chicken was a string of small-town restaurants before he turned it into a global enterprise. He also owned three professional basketball teams, including the Boston Celtics. While governor, Brown offered his credo one day in a news conference at his office in the Capitol at Frankfort: “Let me be free; let me be myself. I am different.” He served as governor from 1979-1983.
Artist’s hand-painted dress to match her work goes viral
PONCHATOULA, La. (AP) — Louisiana artist Mandy Poche needed something to wear to her exhibit opening the next day. Instead of making a last-minute dash to the store, she turned to her creative skills and painted a white off-the-shoulder cocktail dress to match one of her artworks. The result has been an internet smash sensation. A video Poche posted on Facebook shows her making an initial turquoise brush stroke on the white dress and ends with the brightly hued garment next to a similarly colorful painting. In the three weeks since, it has been viewed nearly 9 million times. Interest has come from across the country and as far away as Australia.
Guadeloupe government fights 'large-scale' cyberattack
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The French Caribbean island of Guadeloupe is fighting what it calls a “large-scale” cyberattack on its computer networks. The government said Monday that it is working with an unidentified specialized firm to limit the consequences of the attack as it tries to restore its systems as soon as possible. An announcement warning of the attack remained posted on the government’s main website on Tuesday. It wasn’t immediately clear if the hackers were demanding a ransom and what government services might have been affected by the attack. A spokeswoman for the government did not immediately respond to a message for comment.
Fudd leads No. 5 UConn to 91-69 win over No. 10 NC State
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Azzi Fudd scored 32 points and No. 5 UConn beat 10th-ranked North Carolina State 91-69 on Sunday, in a game that started with a scary moment when longtime Huskies associate head coach Chris Dailey fainted after the national anthem. Dailey was attended to on the court by medical personnel for a few minutes before being taking off on a stretcher. Dailey, who is 63, waved to the crowd and smiled as she left the court. Lou Lopez Senechal got going in the second half, scoring 12 points in the third quarter to turn the game into a rout. Lopez Senechal was scoreless in the first half for UConn. Nika Muhl had a career-high 15 assists for the Huskies. Diamond Johnson finished with 14 points for the Wolfpack.
