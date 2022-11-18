ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erath, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
gueydantoday.com

Kelly John Duplantis, Jr.

DELCAMRE —A Funeral Service will be held for Kelly John Duplantis, Jr., age 45, at 11:00 am on Monday, November 21, 2022 at Evangeline Funeral Home. Deacon Marty Cannon will officiate. Kelly will be laid to rest at Our Lady of the Lake Cemetery following the services. The family...
DELCAMBRE, LA
gueydantoday.com

Miss Clara Marie Duhon becomes Mrs. Frank Wynerth Summers III

Miss Clara Marie Duhon and Mr. Frank Wynerth Summers III, both of Abbeville, were united in Holy Matrimony during an 11:00 a.m. nuptial mass on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church in Abbeville, LA. Concelebrating the ceremony were Rev. Edward J. Duhon, Jr., brother of the bride, and Rev. Charles “Billy” Massie, cousin of the groom.
ABBEVILLE, LA
gueydantoday.com

Someone stole handicap swing from Godchaux Park in Abbevile

The Abbeville Police Department is looking for help to try and find the missing blue handicap swing that was recently stolen from Godchaux Pak in Abbeville. City officials were recently informed that the blue swing, called a Jennswing Molded Swing Seat, was missing. A person visiting the park saw the...
ABBEVILLE, LA
gueydantoday.com

Abbeville's Scott Desormeaux no longer top National Guard commander

He was relieved of command duty after allegedly violating Military rules. The Louisiana National Guard has relieved the commander of its 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team and the state’s historic Jackson Barracks, located in east New Orleans, Army Times has learned. In response to emailed questions from Army Times,...
ABBEVILLE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy