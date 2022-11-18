Read full article on original website
Rezoning shot down for proposed 88-unit housing development on farmland outside Saline
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - A 36-acre plot of farmland just outside Saline won’t be growing houses anytime soon. At least not in the way developers hoped when they proposed rezoning the property on U.S. 12/East Michigan Avenue to accommodate Sauk Trail Meadows, a development bringing 88 duplex units intended to be priced on average between $400,000 to $500,000 each, according to concept plans.
HometownLife.com
Plans move forward for proposed car wash on Farmington Road in Livonia
Drivers could have a new option for getting their car clean on the north end of Livonia in the coming months. Plans are moving through Livonia City Hall to construct a new car wash at the former Napa Auto Parts store on Farmington Road just south of Eight Mile. The new car wash would have several queuing lanes and offer vacuums for cleaning the interior of vehicles as well.
MPSC approves much smaller rate increase for DTE after activists pushed back
The Michigan Public Service Commission authorized last week DTE Electric Co. to implement a $30.6 million rate increase effective Friday — but that’s significantly less than the company’s original request. In January, DTE Electric filed an application seeking a $388 million rate increase, but opponents in Southeast Michigan fought back against a hefty price increase […] The post MPSC approves much smaller rate increase for DTE after activists pushed back appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Grosse Ile Parkway Bridge may not last as long as officials previously claimed
For years, the 7 Investigators have been exposing problems with Wayne County’s handling of the deteriorating Gross Ile Parkway bridge.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Oakland County apartment complex residents without heat for weeks
WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Residents at the Waterford Square Apartments in Oakland County say they have been without working heat for weeks. Although Metro Detroit has been experiencing extreme cold and snow, these residents in Waterford Township have been without heat for several weeks. “No kid should have to...
New auto repair shop clears first hurdle in Ypsilanti
YPSILANTI, MI -- An automotive repair shop planned for Ypsilanti cleared its first major hurdle last week after the Ypsilanti Planning Commission approved preliminary site plans. The Ypsilanti Planning Commission approved the sketch plan for a repair shop at 599 S. Mansfield St. in Ypsilanti at its regular meeting on...
Inside the effort to make Washtenaw County the 1st in Michigan with universal broadband
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - When a benefactor provided students in Manchester schools free iPads and Chromebooks, Barbara Fuller recognized some children would face a brick wall when it came to using the technology at home. In many parts of rural Washtenaw County, families got by with dial-up speeds, capped data...
Detroit News
Canton Township knows it doesn't need another Wendy's. It has other plans
Canton Township is known for its retail corridors. Punctuating the township's flex on Ford Road is its claim to being home to the state’s only Ikea. But as brick-and-mortar shopping weathers the relentless growth of e-commerce, the township aims to diversify its business community. How? By developing a technology hub with a focus along Michigan Avenue.
candgnews.com
McFall wins Michigan House District 8 race
OAKLAND COUNTY/WAYNE COUNTY — During the general election Nov. 8, Mike McFall, the mayor pro tem of Hazel Park, prevailed in his bid for the newly redrawn 8th District of the Michigan House of Representatives. The district covers the city of Hazel Park, most of Madison Heights and one...
UAW presidential candidate wants judge to extend deadline for election ballots
One of the five candidates running for president of the UAW has filed a federal lawsuit in Detroit requesting at least an additional month to have ballots returned in the union’s first direct election of top leaders. The lawsuit filed Thursday in U.S. District Court in Detroit by candidate...
Deer population in Oakland county causing major issues
The deer spottings in Southfield are common and so is the damage they are causing. So much so that the issue ended up on November's ballot."Our plan had been to humanely kill deer and then use the meat in food shelters," said Mayor Ken Siver.Siver said 62% of people voted in favor of the plan. But adds that it's a polarizing issue, with many people not wanting to kill the deer. But he doesn't see many options. "A steady increase in deer-car accidents. And some of these can be very, very serious, resulting in injury or even loss of life,"...
Drivers Beware: Roundabout Coming To Orion Township in Oakland County, Michigan
Residents of Orion Township, like many of us, get used to three roads intersecting. Especially residents driving on a dirt road thinking they live in a rural enough area; you won't see many major construction projects--why would you need them? It's a dirt road, right?. Where is the new round-about...
Ridership reports of $147.5M taxpayer-funded suburban Detroit transit agency kept from public
(The Center Square) – SMART officials in suburban Detroit say they won't release ridership figures for the $147.5 million taxpayer-funded bus operation for fear of misinterpretation. "We are currently operating at 65% service levels and ridership is trending back to approximately 70%," said Brandon Adolph, the acting assistant vice president of marketing and communications for Suburban Mobility Authority for Regional Transportation. "Thus, any ridership data wouldn’t be accurate due to the fact we aren’t at our 100% levels prior to the pandemic." ...
candgnews.com
Bathroom threat occurs at Novi Meadows Sixth Grade House
NOVI — Sixth grade students were forced to evacuate Novi Meadows Elementary School Nov. 16 after yet another threat was found on a bathroom wall at a Novi school. This threat was to “bomb the school,” while in the two prior incidents at Novi High School the threat was to “shoot up the school.”
The Oakland Press
New roundabout planned in Orion Twp.
Anyone interested in a roundabout planned for the Orion Road intersection with Stoney Creek Road can learn more at an upcoming public meeting. County road commission officials will explain the project and answer questions from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, at Blanche Sims Elementary School, 465 East Jackson Street in Lake Orion.
HometownLife.com
Popular holiday makers market moves from Northville to Livonia
Shoppers looking for unique Christmas gifts need not look further than the newest holiday event in Livonia. The popular Tinsel and Treasures Holiday Market is setting up shop at the Embassy Suites on Victor Parkway in Livonia Dec. 9-11. The weekend makers market is normally held in Northville, but is relocating to Livonia for its 43rd year.
What’s Being Built Near Flint Township’s Most Popular Intersection?
Driving through Flint Township there isn't a whole lot to see on the west side of Linden Road driving north beyond Miller. After Halo Burger, the strip malls on that side have sparse businesses occupying space. What's caught my attention the last few times driving through there has been a...
Lucky for Life lotto ticket worth $25K a year sold in Warren
LANSING, MI -- For the eighth time this year, a player has won a lifetime prize from the Lucky for Life game. On Friday, Nov. 19, one player matched all five white numbers drawn -- 20-24-26-33-41 -- to win a prize worth $25,000 a year for the rest of their life or for at least 20 years, whichever is greater.
If the Rumors Are True, Costco is Coming to Grand Blanc in 2023
Rumors of Grand Blanc getting a Costco Wholesale store have been circulating for years. Back in September, we told you about one of the many rumors. A man said that while he and his wife were shopping at a Costco somewhere in Michigan, the cashier told them they were planning to put a Costco in Grand Blanc.
Detroit News
Metro Detroit personal injury attorney convicted of tax fraud
A Metro Detroit attorney largely known for his 855-CAR-HIT-YOU billboards has been convicted of committing tax fraud, failing to report millions of dollars in income, federal officials said. A federal jury on Wednesday found Carl Collins III had willfully submitted six false tax returns for 2012, 2015 and 2018. In...
