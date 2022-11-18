Read full article on original website
Prosecutors: THC gummies killed Virginia 4-year-old
SPOTSYLVANIA COURTHOUSE, Va. — New details were revealed in court Monday in the death of a 4-year-old, whose mother is charged with his murder. At the Spotsylvania County Courthouse, Dorothy Clements repeatedly shook her head in disagreement with prosecutors' allegations she was solely responsible for the death of her 4 year old son. The prosecutors are alleging that Clements' 4-year-old son, Tanner, ate up to 15 Delta-8 THC gummies; the dosage and brand has not been revealed.
Gov. Youngkin promises racism, slavery will be taught in Virginia schools
Editor’s Note: A longer version of the Q&A with Gov. Youngkin is at the bottom of this story. ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin said Friday racism and slavery should be taught in schools amid heavy criticism of his administration’s controversial scrapping of all-encompassing historical themes proposed by the previous […]
This Buffet Has Been Named the Best in Virginia
An American tradition that got its start in Las Vegas, the buffet is the perfect place to head to if you're looking for an epic all-you-can-eat experience. Virginia is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online food media outlet known as Daily Meal. They put together a list of some of the best and most sought-after buffets in the country and Charlotteville's Michie Tavern made the list. Keep reading to learn more.
Virginia Beach delegate seeks to ban transgender athletes from school teams matching gender identities
A Republican state lawmaker has proposed a bill to ban transgender students at Virginia's K-12 public schools and colleges from joining sports teams that align with their gender identity.
UVA Police say Additional Threats Received
Parents, local NAACP chapter take aim at Gov. Youngkin’s proposed Standard of Learning
ASHBURN, Va. (DC News Now) — Parents and a local NAACP chapter are taking aim at Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin’s latest proposal for teaching history and social studies across the commonwealth. One of Governor Youngkin’s first executive orders after taking office was to ban critical race theory from all curriculums. Now, some parents are saying […]
'1619 Project' creator claims Gov. Youngkin blocking CRT in schools to 'protect feelings of White children'
"1619 Project" creator Nikole Hannah-Jones told MSNBC that Gov. Youngkin, R-Va., is trying to block true history by outlawing Critical Race Theory in public schools.
3 jail guards in Georgia charged in beating of detainee
WOODBINE, Ga. (AP) — Three jail guards in Georgia have been charged with battery in the beating of a detainee at a county jail that was recorded by security cameras, sheriff’s officials announced Tuesday. Camden County Sheriff’s employees Mason Garrick, Braxton Massey, and Ryan Biegel were arrested and booked into jail, the county sheriff’s office said in a news release. They were also charged with violating their oath of office. It was not immediately clear whether they had attorneys. Security cameras recorded guards in September repeatedly punching Jarrett Hobbs, a 41-year-old Black man from North Carolina, in the head and neck. The three deputies who were charged are white, according to Capt. Larry Bruce, a spokesman for the Camden County sheriff.
Kennedy giving 'serious consideration' to run for Governor
US Senator John Kennedy of Louisiana released a statement today about the upcoming race for Governor of Louisiana. "Over the last year, Louisianians have asked me time and time again to come home to serve as governor during these difficult times. Becky and I love the people of Louisiana. We’ve always listened to them, so I am giving serious consideration to entering the governor’s race."
Missouri is Home to one of the Best Scuba Diving Sites in the US
Missouri isn't the place that comes to my mind when I think of going scuba diving. But, one big-time travel website claims that Missouri is home to one of the best scuba diving locations in the US, and it is a spot we have never even heard of before. Winter...
'Guilt should not be a part of this' | NSU professor weighs in on Virginia's newly proposed history standards
NORFOLK, Va. — The facts of history are both unbiased and objective. “History does not have favorites. It is what it is, if you’re accurate in your depiction," said Dr. Cassandra Newby-Alexander. Right now, the way educators teach our past is on the table for review. Last week,...
Senator Warner votes to end emergency declaration for COVID
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Senate lawmakers voted this week to end the emergency declaration for the COVID-19 pandemic. This is in contrast with the World Health Organization, which does not consider the pandemic to be over. Virginia Senator Mark Warner says it’s time to start turning the page. He was...
