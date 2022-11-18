ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

WUSA9

Prosecutors: THC gummies killed Virginia 4-year-old

SPOTSYLVANIA COURTHOUSE, Va. — New details were revealed in court Monday in the death of a 4-year-old, whose mother is charged with his murder. At the Spotsylvania County Courthouse, Dorothy Clements repeatedly shook her head in disagreement with prosecutors' allegations she was solely responsible for the death of her 4 year old son. The prosecutors are alleging that Clements' 4-year-old son, Tanner, ate up to 15 Delta-8 THC gummies; the dosage and brand has not been revealed.
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
Travel Maven

This Buffet Has Been Named the Best in Virginia

An American tradition that got its start in Las Vegas, the buffet is the perfect place to head to if you're looking for an epic all-you-can-eat experience. Virginia is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online food media outlet known as Daily Meal. They put together a list of some of the best and most sought-after buffets in the country and Charlotteville's Michie Tavern made the list. Keep reading to learn more.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
The Associated Press

3 jail guards in Georgia charged in beating of detainee

WOODBINE, Ga. (AP) — Three jail guards in Georgia have been charged with battery in the beating of a detainee at a county jail that was recorded by security cameras, sheriff’s officials announced Tuesday. Camden County Sheriff’s employees Mason Garrick, Braxton Massey, and Ryan Biegel were arrested and booked into jail, the county sheriff’s office said in a news release. They were also charged with violating their oath of office. It was not immediately clear whether they had attorneys. Security cameras recorded guards in September repeatedly punching Jarrett Hobbs, a 41-year-old Black man from North Carolina, in the head and neck. The three deputies who were charged are white, according to Capt. Larry Bruce, a spokesman for the Camden County sheriff.
CAMDEN COUNTY, GA
WWL-AMFM

Kennedy giving 'serious consideration' to run for Governor

US Senator John Kennedy of Louisiana released a statement today about the upcoming race for Governor of Louisiana. "Over the last year, Louisianians have asked me time and time again to come home to serve as governor during these difficult times. Becky and I love the people of Louisiana. We’ve always listened to them, so I am giving serious consideration to entering the governor’s race."
LOUISIANA STATE
NBC 29 News

Senator Warner votes to end emergency declaration for COVID

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Senate lawmakers voted this week to end the emergency declaration for the COVID-19 pandemic. This is in contrast with the World Health Organization, which does not consider the pandemic to be over. Virginia Senator Mark Warner says it’s time to start turning the page. He was...
VIRGINIA STATE

