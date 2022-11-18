ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Effingham, IL

Effingham Police: Three arrested after shots fired

By Bradley Zimmerman
WCIA
WCIA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VB09d_0jFuvcGw00

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — Three people were arrested in Effingham earlier this week after police officials said they were found with a gun inside a home at the reported location of shots being fired.

Deputies: Tolono domestic dispute turns into shooting

The arrests happened late Wednesday night on Third Street near Market Avenue. Officers responded to that area and obtained a search warrant for a home on Third. Officers found a gun and ammunition inside, along with evidence of shots being fired.

The three people who were inside the home at the time of the search were arrested and charged with the offenses listed with their names below:

  • Isak McGivney, 18 of Stewardson, aggravated discharge of a firearm, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, resisting a peace officer, criminal trespass to real property
  • Stacey Weeden, 21 of Effingham, obstructing justice
  • Elizabeth St. Chin, 27 of Vandalia, arrested on a previous Effingham County warrant

Effingham Police was assisted by the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office and the Illinois State Police.

Effingham family brings long-lost sailor home Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WAND TV

Decatur man pleads guilty to stabbing

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Manolito D. Conner pleaded guilty today to stabbing a 37-year-old woman at the Oasis Day Center in Decatur. On September 10, Decatur officers responded to the Oasis Day Center on Cerro Gordo and located a 37-year-old woman with multiple stab wounds to her chest and lower body. The victim was transported via ambulance to a hospital for medical treatment.
DECATUR, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Monday, November 22nd, 2022

Salem Police arrested a 27-year-old man who said he was homeless for violation of an order of protection. Brian Scott was taken into custody and the Marion County Jail after allegedly going into a business where a person protected by the order was employed. Salem Police arrested 53-year-old Bryan Hester...
SALEM, IL
Effingham Radio

Monday Police Blotter

Effingham City Police arrested 40 year old Christina L. Belisle of Effingham for criminal trespass to real property. Christina posted $150 and was released. Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 43 year old Timothy J. Beccue of Mason for criminal trespass to real property. Timothy was taken to the Effingham County Jail.
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, IL
Effingham Radio

Illinois State Police to Conduct Occupant Restraint Enforcement Patrols

Illinois State Police (ISP) District 12 (Interim) Commander, Lieutenant Lance Hinkle, announces the ISP will conduct Occupant Restraint Enforcement Patrols (OREP) in Fayette and Marion County during December. OREPs allow the ISP to focus on safety belt and child safety seat laws. Illinois law requires all vehicle passengers (front and...
MARION COUNTY, IL
wmix94.com

Vandalia man sentenced on federal drug, weapons charges

FAYETTE COUNTY — A 47-year-old Vandalia man was sentenced Thursday in federal court to more than 10 years in prison after he earlier pleaded guilty to meth and weapons charges. Shane Hans pleaded guilty in July to one count of distribution of methamphetamine, one count of possession with intent...
VANDALIA, IL
WCIA

Macon County Jail changing how inmates receive mail

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Jail will change how inmates can receive personal mail beginning Dec. 1. Anyone who wants to mail something to someone incarcerated will have to mail it to an off-site company that will then scan the mail and send it electronically to the facility. Once visually inspected by staff, […]
DECATUR, IL
vandaliaradio.com

Vandalia PD reports catalytic converter thefts, asks for public’s help

The Vandalia Police Department is warning about a theft of catalytic converters from vehicles in the community. On their Facebook page, the Vandalia Police Department says that in the past month they have had at least 10 thefts of catalytic converters off of vehicles. Vandalia Police asks the public to keep an eye out for these thieves and to call them if you see something suspicious. They also have some tips to prevent the theft of your catalytic converter—
VANDALIA, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Sunday, November 20th, 2022

Salem Police have arrested a 59-year-old Lebanon man for felony retail theft at the Salem Walmart store. Michael Lyday was taken to the Marion County Jail to await a decision on formal charges. 21-year-old Deiaja Lowe of North Maple in Centralia was arrested by Centralia Police for driving on a...
SALEM, IL
WCIA

Shelbyville woman accused of urinating on officers

SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A Shelbyville woman is facing several charges accusing her of, among other things, urinating on police officers. Hannah Strode, 27, is charged with four counts of aggravated battery to a peace officer and one count each of aggravated assault and domestic battery with a prior conviction. The latter two charges accuse […]
SHELBYVILLE, IL
Effingham Radio

Friday Police Blotter

Altamont Police arrested 32 year old Brandon C. Neville of Altamont for battery. Brandon was taken to the Effingham County Jail.
ALTAMONT, IL
Effingham Radio

Man Arrested for Manufacture/Delivery of Cannabis

The following was released by the Charleston Police Department on their Facebook Page:. Offender: Joshua T.H. Ford Incident Date: November 15th, 2022. On November 15th at about 11:49 PM a Charleston officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Ford in the 200 block of West Lincoln Ave. During the course of the stop, a probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted. During the search, approximately 120 grams of Cannabis was found.
CHARLESTON, IL
1440 WROK

Argument Between Neighbors Over Barking Dog Turns Deadly In IL

Illinois man is killed by his neighbor after a fight about a loud dog. I've been blessed with good neighbors most of my life. I think that really helps make a great neighborhood. Sometimes, they aren't so great. That makes things difficult. The worst is a person on the block that you are constantly battling with. Unfortunately, things can get very ugly and even violent.
LOVINGTON, IL
Effingham Radio

Thursday Police Blotter

28 year old, Marquis J Ratliff, of Effingham was arrested by the Effingham Police Department for domestic battery. 29 year old, Jeffrey L Durbin, of Beecher City was arrested by the Effingham County Sheriff’s Department on a Fayette County failure to appear warrant for possession/sell of a stolen vehicle. Durbin posted $375 and was released.
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Saturday, November 19th, 2022

Centralia Police have arrested a Centralia man for possession of methamphetamine and criminal trespass to a residence. Darrell Hough of East 6th was taken to the Marion County Jail. Centralia Police arrested 31-year-old Bianca Meeks of North Beech in Centralia for alleged domestic battery and interfering with the reporting of...
MARION COUNTY, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Iuka man escapes serious injury in motorcycle accident

The Marion County Sheriff’s Department reports a 20-year-old Iuka man refused hospital treatment for injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident on private property off the 8100 block of River Road in rural Iuka. Anthony Hongsermeier was checked on the scene by Iuka Fire first responders and United Medical Response.
MARION COUNTY, IL
Effingham Radio

Wednesday Police Blotter

Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 32 year old Daniel E. Martin of Teutopolis for a Crawford County FTA warrant for violation of probation conditions. Daniel was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 44 year old Angela M. Mace of Altamont for an Effingham County...
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Decatur Police looking for home invasion suspect

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Police Department needs your help in solving a violent home invasion. Officials said that at approximately 11:15 p.m. on Nov. 7, officers responded the area of West Main Street and South Union Street. When they arrived, they noticed forced entry to the home. Officials said the homeowner told officers […]
DECATUR, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Two Centralia men receive 15-year prison terms for possession of large amount of meth

Two Centralia men have been sentenced to 15 years in prison in Clinton County Court on a Class X charge of possession of 100 to 400 grams of methamphetamine. 36-year-old Brandon McMullin and 46-year-old Joshua Phelps both of West 7th Street were both arrested in a July traffic stop in New Baden where they were allegedly found in possession of several baggies containing 266 grams of meth, as well as 286 capsules of a substance believed to contain fentanyl and a smaller amount of a controlled substance.
CENTRALIA, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Two escape injury in car-deer crash early Friday morning

Both occupants of a car that struck a deer on the Iuka Road near the Green Street Road intersection south of Iuka early Friday morning declined hospital treatment. The Marion County Sheriff’s Department reports a car driven by 38-year-old Jada Bellemey of Dover Street in Centralia struck the deer around five am deploying the airbag. An eight-year-old juvenile from Centralia was a passenger.
IUKA, IL
WCIA

WCIA

24K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy