Are you doing less for your Thanksgiving meal due to inflation?

Inflation rates have continued to soar throughout this year, driving up prices on everything. Thanksgiving Dinner costs have risen this year as well, with the prices of groceries skyrocketing. A Study from Farm Bureau says, that in 2022 Thanksgiving meals will cost around 20% more on average, than the cost of the same meal last year. The cost of the meal in 2021 was up from the cost in 2020 by about 12%. That makes for an average increase of nearly 20 dollars per Thanksgiving Meal, nationally from 2020 until now. With that said, are you planning on preparing less or having less for Thanksgiving this year?