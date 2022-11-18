Need Help? Register Your Kids For Toys For Tots
Raleigh Parks is pleased to offer Toys for Tots for families this holiday season!
Registration Dates
Thursday, Nov. 17: 5–7 p.m. at Peach Road Park Cultural Center (911 Ileagnes Rd. Raleigh)
Friday, Nov. 18: 5–7 p.m. at Hill Street Park Community Center (2307 Hill St. Raleigh)
Registration Information
- Register children from newborn to 13 years old at one of the registration locations to receive a toy.
- You must receive some form of government assistance in order to receive toys (Medicaid cards will work).
- Please bring proof that the child is under your guardianship (i.e. birth certificates, proof of guardianship, photo IDs, etc.)
- Late applications will not be accepted.
Pick Up Date
Saturday, Dec. 17: 1:30–3:30 p.m. at Peach Road Park Cultural Center and Hill Street Park Community Center
Pick Up Information
- Please be sure to note the pick-up date and time.
- Pick-up will be at the same location as your registration.
- You must be registered to pick up toys.
- Remember to bring a photo ID.
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark
Comments / 0