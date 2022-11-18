ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Need Help? Register Your Kids For Toys For Tots

By Karen Clark
 4 days ago

Source: Siri Stafford / Getty


Raleigh Parks is pleased to offer Toys for Tots for families this holiday season!

Registration Dates

Thursday, Nov. 17: 5–7 p.m. at Peach Road Park Cultural Center (911 Ileagnes Rd. Raleigh)

Friday, Nov. 18: 5–7 p.m. at Hill Street Park Community Center (2307 Hill St. Raleigh)

Registration Information

  • Register children from newborn to 13 years old at one of the registration locations to receive a toy.
  • You must receive some form of government assistance in order to receive toys (Medicaid cards will work).
  • Please bring proof that the child is under your guardianship (i.e. birth certificates, proof of guardianship, photo IDs, etc.)
  • Late applications will not be accepted.

Pick Up Date

Saturday, Dec. 17: 1:30–3:30 p.m. at Peach Road Park Cultural Center and Hill Street Park Community Center

Pick Up Information

  • Please be sure to note the pick-up date and time.
  • Pick-up will be at the same location as your registration.
  • You must be registered to pick up toys.
  • Remember to bring a photo ID.


