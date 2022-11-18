Paolo Banchero's Injury Status For Magic-Bulls Game

Paolo Banchero has been ruled out for Friday's game between the Orlando Magic and Chicago Bulls.

On Friday evening, the Orlando Magic will be in Illinois to face off with the Chicago Bulls.

They will remain without one of their best players, as Paolo Banchero has been ruled out for the fifth straight game.

Underdog NBA: "Paolo Banchero (ankle) ruled out Friday."

The former Duke star was the first-overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft this past summer and is off to a stellar start to his pro-career.

In the 11 games that he has played in, he's averaged 23.5 points, 8.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists per contest.

The Magic come into the night as one of the worst teams in the league, but they have a lot of young talent on the roster that could help them compete for the postseason in the future.

They are in the middle of a two-game losing streak and 4-11 in their first 15 games, which has them as the 13th seed in the Eastern Conference.

On the road, they are still looking for their first win as they are 0-6.

The Bulls come into the night with a much better roster but are struggling to start the season.

They are 6-9 in their first 15 games and in the middle of a three-game losing streak (4-4 at home).

Right now, they are on spot ahead of the Magic as the 12th seed in the east.

The Magic are expected to be among the worst teams in the league, but the Bulls were expected to compete for a top-six spot in the conference.