Here's Three Prop Bets to Consider Ahead Celtics-Pelicans Showdown

The Boston Celtics are set to take on the New Orleans Pelicans for the first time in the 2022-23 NBA season Friday night on the road at Smoothie King Center.

Boston enters the showdown winners of each of its last eight games -- including a 25-point beat down of the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night at State Farm Arena -- and now holds the best record in the NBA at 12-3.

The Pelicans enter Friday's tilt on a three-game winning of their own after taking down the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night at home. C.J. McCollum led the way for New Orleans with 23 points and eight assists.

Another thing to take a look at during Friday night's contest aside from the final score certainly is some extremely interesting prop bets from Sports Illustrated Sportsbook.

Here are three prop bets to consider ahead of the Friday night Celtics-Pelicans matchup:

Double Result: New Orleans Pelicans/Boston Celtics (+600)

The Celtics are favored to ultimately win Friday night's contest, but the Pelicans are a tough team themselves and at points this season Boston has had to battle back late to come away victorious.

If the Pelicans lead at halftime and the Celtics come away with the win and you place a $100 wager down, the payout would be $600.

Boston Celtics Over 115.5 Points (-125)

The Celtics currently have the best offense in the NBA averaging 120.4 points per game and an offensive rating of 119.2, which would break the league record if the season were to end today.

Until the Celtics offense shows any signs of slowing down, you can pretty much book them over every night. If you place a $125 wager, and they hit the over the payout would be $100.

New Orleans Pelicans Under 114.5 (-125)

The Pelicans have been impressive so far this season and sit at 9-6 after 15 games. New Orleans is sure to find itself in the playoff hunt but the Celtics have been in the zone lately.

Boston has held teams below 114 points in five of its last six games and should continue that stretch Friday, especially if Zion Williamson is unable to play. If you were to place a $125 wager down and it hits, you would win $100.

