Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Surprising 5.4 Earthquake Rattles West TexasLarry LeaseTexas State
Austin is Giving Residents $1,000 a Month in Guaranteed IncomeTom HandyAustin, TX
A Texas Attorney is Charged With Serving His Wife Abortion Pills in Her Waterjustpene50Austin, TX
Were workers exploited constructing Tesla's factory in Austin?Ash JurbergAustin, TX
Costco Announces New Store in Kyle, TexasBryan DijkhuizenKyle, TX
Related
Austin "must do" alert: Armadillo Christmas Bazaar marks 47th year with giant bazaar, almost 200 bands, and online pre-sale
What you need to know:Location: Palmer Events Center (900 Barton Springs Rd.)December 17 - 23, 11 a.m. - 8:30 p.m.Tickets are $12/ day or a $47 season pass. Purchase at link below.Music includes Kelly Willis, Marcia Ball's Pianorama, Ray Wylie Hubbard, Ruthie Foster, Gary P. Nunn, Sir Woman, Carolyn Wonderland / Shelley King, Bill Kirchen / Albert and Gage, Del Castillo Trio, Gina Chavez, and more.Click here to purchase tickets and find out more on the event website.Photos below from Jennifer M. Ramos:
Austin's 7 Best Indian Restaurants
We all have those cravings for an amazing butter chicken or some authentic dosas with coconut chutney, but when I was thinking about where I wanted to go to satisfy my taste buds I realized that my list of great Indian food around Austin was surprisingly short. After doing some research and asking around, here is your list of the best Indian restaurants around town.Sangam ChettinadThis restaurant claims to have the most authentic South Indian food, and from what I've heard, the claims might be true! Their menu features the traditional South Indian dishes of Idlis, Vadas, a variety of...
Austin is No. 1 city where millennials are moving
Consumer financial site SmartAsset analyzed 2021 moves from state-to-state by people aged 25 to 39.They found that Texas and Florida are millennial magnets, while New York City is the opposite, having lost 80,000 millennials last year.Where are they going? Click here to read the complete article.
Inspiring teacher channels music and life experience to help kids learn in their own way
Music has always played an important part in David Truly's life and career."Chronologically I was a musician first and with a band that started in the late 70s with some college friends from Nashville."He also co-owned a club called The Old Post Office that hosted some big names in the business."Performers like Buddy Rich, Bonnie Raitt, Warren Zevon, Jerry Jeff, Dave Matthews, Hootie and the Blowfish and countless others." recalls Truly."Music has always been a passion," he added. "But playing music was and is a bit self-indulgent if I am being honest, so I found teaching at any level felt...
Austonia
Austin, TX
12K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Our coverage is 100% Austin, Texas. Free, no paywalls. We tell you about who and what you need to know. Our stories are short and focused. We cover news, business, influencers, food and drink, sports, and anything else "Austin." We're part of the community---locally-owned and operated and our journalists have experience in the Austin market. We're non-partisan--we just tell you what's happening. Find us also on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.https://austonia.com
Comments / 0