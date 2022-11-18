ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billboard

Nicki Minaj, Maluma & Myriam Fares Unleash Euphoric World Cup Song ‘Tukoh Taka’

By Griselda Flores
Billboard
Billboard
 4 days ago

Nicki Minaj , Maluma and Myriam Fares have dropped their infectious and celebratory new World Cup song “Tukoh Taka.” Thriving on a jittery hook and a throbbing beat, the track — produced by Gordo, Play-N-Skillz and Massari — makes history as the first FIFA World Cup song featuring English, Spanish and Arabic lyrics.

“I am so happy to be part of this FIFA World Cup anthem! I always dreamt of an opportunity like this,” Maluma said in a statement. “Representing Latin music on this global track alongside amazing artists that sing in English and Arabic, takes our culture to another level.”

Fares added: “‘Tukoh Taka’, the song that I was honored to participate in its composition, arrangement, and choreography, made me more passionate about it, in addition to working alongside two of my favorite international artists, Nicki Minaj and Maluma. I truly wish that ‘Tukoh Taka’ will be transmitting the Eastern culture and Arabian music to the whole world.”

On Saturday (Nov. 19), Maluma and Fares will perform the song together live for the first time at the opening of Doha’s FIFA Fan Festival.

This year, FIFA has released a handful of official songs for the 2022 World Cup . The first song was the uplifting track “Hayya Hayya (Better Together)” by Trinidad Cardona, Davido and Aisha, which fuses R&B and reggae influences. The tournament’s soundtrack will feature a multi-song collection, with international artists “showcasing diverse musical genres that span the world, setting the tone for a truly global celebration,” according to FIFA .

The 2022 FIFA World Cup kicks off on Nov. 20 with host nation Qatar’s tournament opener against Ecuador. A total of 32 teams representing different countries will participate. One team will be crowned the World Cup champion on Dec. 18.

More from Billboard

Comments / 0

Related
Billboard

Taylor Swift, BTS & More Record-Setters at 2022 American Music Awards

Taylor Swift won a night-topping six awards at the 2022 American Music Awards, which brings her career total to an even 40. This extends her already considerable lead as the most-awarded artist in the show’s 50-year history. Swift is followed on the AMA leaderboard by three superstar artists who have died: Michael Jackson (26 wins), Whitney Houston (22) and Kenny Rogers (19). The 2022 AMAs, hosted by Wayne Brady, were held at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday (Nov. 20). Related Here Are All the 2022 AMAs Winners 11/20/2022 Swift extended her leads as the artist with the most wins for artist of the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Billboard

Fans Choose Nicki Minaj, Maluma & Myriam Fares’ ‘Tukoh Taka’ as This Week’s Favorite New Music

Nicki Minaj, Maluma and Myriam Fares’ 2022 FIFA World Cup song “Tukoh Taka” has topped this week’s new music poll. Music fans voted in a poll published Friday (Nov. 18) on Billboard, choosing the trio’s infectious and celebratory track as their favorite new music release of the past week. “Tukoh Taka” beat out new music by Brockhampton (The Family and TM), Pharrell Williams and Travis Scott (“Down In Atlanta”), Saweetie (The Single Life EP), Disturbed (Divisive), and others. The frenetic single — produced by Gordo, Play-N-Skillz and Massari — is the “Official FIFA Fan Festival Anthem” and makes history as the first FIFA World Cup song featuring...
Billboard

What Fútbol Means to Me: LIT Killah on Argentina’s Strong Passion During 2022 World Cup

In honor of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, which kicks off Nov. 20, Billboard has reached out to Latin artists who are big fútbol fans to ask what the sport means to them. For our third installment, we spoke to Argentine rapper LIT Killah, who is ready to support La Selección Argentina during the tournament. Below, read LIT’s “What Fútbol Means to Me,” as told to Billboard. My connection to soccer traces back to when I was very little because my father was a fanatic about the sport and my brother was part of a soccer club. I never really caught on to it at such a...
Billboard

What Futbol Means to Me: Johann Vera on Ecuador’s Perseverance and Spirit During 2022 World Cup

In honor of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, which kicks off Nov. 20, Billboard has reached out to Latin artists who are big fútbol fans to ask what the sport means to them. For our second installment, we spoke to Ecuadorian pop singer Johann Vera, who is a self-declared soccer aficionado and is ready to support La Selección Ecuatoriana during the tournament. Below, read Vera’s “What Fútbol Means to Me,” as told to Billboard. My first memory with soccer, now that I’m thinking about it, was in Guayaquil in my house. I liked playing it in my backyard. I have to be honest, I’m not the...
Billboard

How Official HIGE DANdism’s ‘Subtitle’ Is Shaping Up to Be the Top J-Pop Winter Ballad of the 2020s

Official HIGE DANdism‘s latest single “Subtitle,” released Oct. 12, has become a record-breaking hit in Japan. On the Billboard Japan Hot 100 songs chart dated Nov. 9, 2022, “Subtitle” took the No. 1 position for a third consecutive week. In its streaming metrics, which serve as signposts of major hits, it came in at No. 2 on the chart dated Oct. 19 (with 9,905,294 streams), No. 1 on Oct. 26 (18,116,526 streams), No. 1 on Nov. 2 (20,781,069 streams), No. 1 on Nov. 9 (21,044,966 streams), and No. 1 on Nov. 16 (21,377,507 streams). Related Official HIGE DANdism's 'Subtitle' Scores Third Week at...
Billboard

Pablo Milanes’ 5 Essential Tracks: Listen

Although often associated with Cuba’s politics and Cuba’s Nueva Trova, Pablo Milanés, who died on Tuesday (Nov. 22) in Madrid, was first and foremost a romantic troubadour, as reflected by his greatest and most recognizable hit songs. Here are five. 1. “Para Vivir (To Live)”: There’s no one like Milanés that can beautifully describe how love dies. “Para Vivir” is a song Milanés performed very slowly, as if to make sure listeners understood every word. 2. “Yolanda”: Perhaps Milanés’ biggest hit, this track is an homage to his second wife, Yolanda Bente, who is the mother of Milanés’ three daughters....
Billboard

Zayn Posts Cryptic Jimi Hendrix ‘Angel’ Collaboration Tease

Of all the former One Direction members, Zayn has definitely forged the most unpredictable path. After becoming the first 1Der to leave the group, Zayn bounced from his debut R&B-leaning Hot 100 No. 1 “Pillowtalk” to a sultry Fifty Shades Darker soundtrack collab with Taylor Swift (“I Don’t Wanna to Live Forever”), as well as songs with Sia, Nicki Minaj and Zhavia Ward — the latter a cover version of “A Whole New World” from the 2019 Aladdin reboot. Related Gigi Hadid Tags Zayn in Sweet Birthday Post for Their Daughter Khai 11/22/2022 He’s hopscotched from R&B to pop, old school hip-hop and even...
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Ready to party: Budweiser reveals plans for beer banned from World Cup

Days after the announcement that alcohol sales would be banned at the World Cup, event sponsor Budweiser has revealed its plans for the beer that was originally intended for sale. Two days before the start of the World Cup in Qatar, the decision was made to ban beer sales at...
Billboard

RM Calls New Album ‘Indigo’ an ‘Archive of My Twenties’ in Stripped Back Teaser Video: Watch

RM is getting ready to bare his soul and share what the past few crazy years of his life has been like in his forthcoming debut solo album, Indigo. The BTS rapper shared an identity film teaser for the project on Tuesday (Nov. 22), which gave fans an inside look at what to expect from the LP leading up to its December release. The film, naturally, features an abundance of the color blue. Thirty-four seconds into the sparse visual, more details about the project emerge via text: “Record of RM : Indigo. From the colors of nature, human, etc. Documentation of...
Billboard

Sabrina Carpenter Reveals the ‘Emails I Can’t Send‘ Song She Thought Was ’Never Gonna Be Put Out’

Sabrina Carpenter attended the 2022 American Music Awards on Sunday and dished to Billboard all about her new album Emails I Can’t Send. “My favorite song on the album changes every single day,” the pop star admitted to Billboard’s special red carpet correspondent kenzie on the red carpet. “I’d say today it’s probably a song called ‘Tornado Warnings.’ But the most fun to write was my now single ‘Nonsense,’ which I just put out a video for. Related 2022 AMAs: 17 Things You Didn't See on TV 11/21/2022 “It’s just the silliest song,” she continued of the track, “and when we were writing it,...
Billboard

BTS’ Jung Kook Mesmerizes With Live Debut of ‘Dreamers’ at 2022 World Cup Opening Ceremony

Let the games begin! BTS‘ Jung Kook helped launch the 2022 FIFA World Cup with a show-stopping performance of his new song “Dreamers.” The K-pop superstar took the stage at Qatar’s Al Bayt Stadium on Sunday (Nov. 20), shortly after the official release of the uplifting anthem, which features Qatari singer and producer Fahad Al-Kubaisi. Dressed in all black and surrounded by a group of dancers, Jung Kook gave the first live performance of “Dreamers” during the event. He was later joined onstage by Al-Kubaisi. The inspirational track is part of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 soundtrack that includes contributions from artists...
Billboard

GloRilla Brings Out Cardi B For Fiery ‘Tomorrow 2′ Performance at the 2022 AMAs

GloRilla surprised the crowd at the 2022 American Music Awards Sunday night (Nov. 20) by bringing out Cardi B for the first television performance of “Tomorrow 2.” In front of a fiery red city skyline, the 23-year-old MC revved up her motorcycle on stage and launched straight into the performance of her Billboard Hot 100 top 10 hit, with her backup dancers gassing her up and their reflective, flashy outfits illuminating the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. No one was prepared for Cardi to arrive on the scene via a purple convertible and dive into her X-rated section of the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Billboard

Elton John Introduces Dua Lipa on Stage at Dodger Stadium For ‘Cold Heart’ Performance

Elton John pitched a major surprise when he brought out Dua Lipa to help wrap things up for his final performance at Dodger Stadium. The Rocket Man is winding down his touring career with his Farewell Yellow Brick Road trek, the U.S. leg for which came to an end Sunday night (Nov. 20) with the third of three shows in Los Angeles. Elton made it a night to remember when, during the encore, he invited Lipa onstage for their hit 2021 single “Cold Heart,” which had just won the best collaboration category at the 2022 American Music Awards. Remixed by Australian electronic trio...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Billboard

Taylor Swift Tells Kim Petras She’s ‘Done a Lot of Butt-Popping’ to One of Her Songs

Kim Petras has Taylor Swift’s seal of approval. At Sunday’s (Nov. 20) AMAs, Swift had the chance to catch up with the pop singer backstage and express her love for Petras and one of her songs. Catching up near the bar at the event, Swift leaned into hug Petras, and exclaimed, “I love your song so much. I’ve done a lot of butt-popping to that” in a brief video that has circulated on social media. The “Anti-Hero” singer sadly did not name the track that she hasn’t been able to stop playing, but there is one song that Petras is on that...
Billboard

Diddy & Bryson Tiller ‘Move’ to No. 1 on Adult R&B Airplay Chart

Diddy and Bryson Tiller make their move to No. 1 on Billboard’s Adult R&B Airplay chart as “Gotta Move On” crowns the list dated Nov. 26. It’s the first No. 1 for both acts on the chart. The song ascends from No. 2 after a 9% boost in plays that made it the most-played song on U.S. monitored adult R&B radio stations in the week ending Nov. 20, according to Luminate. As the collaboration climbs, it ousts Silk Sonic’s “After Last Night,” with Thundercat and Bootsy Collins, from the summit after the latter’s one week in charge. “Gotta Move On” gives Diddy...
Billboard

Latin Artists React to Pablo Milanes’ Death: ‘You Will Live In Each of Us’

The Latin music industry is mourning the passing of Cuban singer-songwriter Pablo Milanés, who died at the age of 79 on Tuesday (Nov. 22) in Spain, where he had been under treatment for blood cancer. “With great pain and sadness, we regret to inform you that the maestro Pablo Milanés has passed away this morning of November 22 in Madrid,” said the official statement on his verified social media accounts. “We are deeply grateful for all the expressions of affection and support, to all his family and friends, in these difficult times. May he rest in the love and peace that...
Billboard

10 Cool New Pop Songs to Get You Through the Week: Honey Dijon, Pinkpantheress, Fletcher & More

Looking for some motivation to help power you through the start of another work week? We feel you, and with some stellar new pop tunes, we’ve got you covered. These 10 tracks from artists including Mazie, Honey Dijon and Josh Caffe, Pinkpantheress and Fana Hues will get you energized to take on the week. Pop any of these gems into your personal playlists — or scroll to the end of the post for a custom playlist of all 10. Mazie, “Girls Just Wanna Have Sex” “Girls Just Wanna Have Sex” by rising Baltimore native Mazie may be a brash, unabashed ode to queer pleasure, but...
Billboard

Sam Smith Reveals Meaning Behind ‘Gloria’ Album Title

Sam Smith sat down with Michelle Visage on Tuesday (Nov. 22) for a wide-ranging discussion about their non-binary identity, the meaning behind the name of their new album and more. Related Taylor Swift's 'Anti-Hero,' Sam Smith & Kim Petras' 'Unholy' Top Billboard Global Charts 11/22/2022 “I think I’ve always been non-binary, I’ve always been queer. And I always felt that way,” the singer explained on Michelle Visage’s Rule Breakers. “And when I found the words, I can’t believe how late I found the words, like 25, 26, someone told me about this thing called non-binary and I thought, ‘This is a place where...
Billboard

Stevie Wonder and Charlie Puth Create a Star-Studded ‘We Are The World’ Tribute for Lionel Richie at 2022 AMAs

Just after Lionel Richie took home the Icon Award at the 2022 American Music Awards on Sunday (Nov. 20), Stevie Wonder and Charlie Puth took to the Microsoft Theater stage to pay a lengthy tribute to the superstar. Appearing on the stage at a set of dueling pianos, the pair engaged in what Puth referred to onstage as a “musical tennis match of Lionel Richie copyrights” — essentially, ping-ponging off each other, performing hits from Richie’s vast catalog. Wonder started off by throwing it all the way back to Commodores with his rendition of “Three Times A Lady” — though even...
The Associated Press

Mexico and Poland play out 0-0 draw at World Cup

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Robert Lewandowski’s second-half penalty attempt was saved by Mexico goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa, leaving Poland to settle for a 0-0 draw Tuesday at the World Cup. Poland’s all-time leading scorer with 76 goals remains without one at the World Cup. Lewandowski was awarded the penalty following a VAR review after Hector Moreno got hold of his shirt and pulled him down. Ochoa, playing in his fifth World Cup, came up yelling in celebration after his stop, sending the crowd into chants of “Memo!” While Mexico dominated possession, Poland goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny turned away all three of El Tri’s shots on goal.
Billboard

Billboard

8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy