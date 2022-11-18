ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
newschain

Henderson monitoring Ascot ground ahead of Constitution Hill return

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WAokq_0jFuv84V00

Nicky Henderson will make a late call on Constitution Hill’s intended return to action on Saturday after admitting conditions at Ascot have dried out more than he would have liked.

The Seven Barrows handler has long since identified the Coral Hurdle as the intended starting point for his potential superstar, who is favourite for the Champion Hurdle after a faultless novice campaign which ended with a 22-length success in the Supreme at Cheltenham in March.

After admitting to having concerns about the fast ground in Berkshire at the start of the week, those fears appeared to have been allayed after heavy rain eased conditions on Wednesday.

However, the official going dried back to good to soft, good in places ahead of and during racing on Friday and while an area of the track will be watered overnight, a final call on whether Constitution Hill lines up will be made on Saturday morning.

Henderson said: “We will have to see what the morning brings and make a decision.

“I think you have three of the best horses in England (Constitution Hill, Edwardstone and L’Homme Presse) due to run on the card tomorrow and we are all a bit in the same boat.

“There was nothing wrong with the ground today, it was beautiful ground and that would not be a worry, but it’s dried back from soft yesterday and who knows what it will be tomorrow.

“We will have to walk the course tomorrow – Nico (de Boinville, jockey) will be there before me – before making a decision, and these decisions are not easy but our job is to do our best by the horse.

“We are desperate to run and I think everyone is pretty keen to see him too, but when you have a horse as good as this, why would you take any chances?”

We are desperate to run and I think everyone is pretty keen to see him too, but when you have a horse as good as this, why would you take any chances?

Should Constitution Hill be given the green light to take his chance, he will be long odds-on to dispatch of his four rivals.

Henderson has not made any secret of what the Blue Bresil gelding can do on the Lambourn gallops, describing a handful of workouts as “frightening”, while a recent schooling session had him purring.

He said: “It (schooling) was extraordinary because every horse we have now has got to learn to jump a white hurdle and we have tons of them who, when you show them a white hurdle, they’re like pigeons scattering, just when they first see one – and then it’s bang, bang, bang.

“This horse just turned straight in, jumped five hurdles all on his own and was just like an arrow. It was the first time he’d seen a white hurdle and the first time he’d seen any hurdle since the Supreme.”

Constitution Hill is set to step up from two miles to the best part of two and a half at Ascot, but his trainer does not see it as a concern.

“I don’t think the trip will worry him. He was narrowly beaten in a point-to-point and the beauty of him is he’ll switch off,” Henderson added.

“If he was a free-running horse I would be frightened to death, but not with this fellow. He’ll go to sleep, I think, for as long as Nico (de Boinville, jockey) wants him to and he can switch him on as early or late as he wants to.”

Ascot clerk of the course Chris Stickels hopes overnight watering will ward off any further quickening of the ground in the Ascot straight.

He said: “We’re putting five millimetres of water on an area of ground between the last two fences that is currently good and we feel would be faster than good tomorrow if we didn’t water.

We're putting five millimetres of water on an area of ground between the last two fences that is currently good and we feel would be faster than good tomorrow if we didn't water

“It is very surprising (having to water after 41mm of rain in the last seven days), certainly I have never known the ground dry out as quickly at this time of year.

“But having said that, we’ve had the driest six months here I’ve ever known.”

The horse rated the biggest threat to Constitution Hill by bookmakers is Brewin’upastorm, who unseated Sean Bowen at the first flight on his reappearance at Aintree a fortnight ago.

Trainer Olly Murphy has been happy with his stable stalwart since, but is under no illusions about the task he faces this weekend.

He said: “He’s in good form, obviously he’s facing a near impossible task beating Constitution Hill, but he schooled well under Aidan (Coleman) who is back on him because Sean is going to Haydock. There’s good place prize money and we’ll do our best.

“It (Aintree) didn’t take anything out of him and he’s schooled well since.

“You can’t be afraid of one horse, they do get beat, albeit very unlikely – we’ll give it our best shot.”

Following a bitterly disappointing chasing debut here last month, the enigmatic Goshen is sent back hurdling by trainer Gary Moore.

The six-year-old likes a right-handed track but must concede 3lb to the red-hot favourite and is rated 13lb inferior.

“He’s in great order. We could have run in another novice chase at Kempton on Monday, but he can get more prize money for being placed at Ascot than he can for winning at Kempton,” said the trainer.

“He likes Ascot and somebody has got to give Constitution Hill a lead, haven’t they?

“We’ve got to give him a bit of weight as well, which is bonkers, but there you go.”

The Alex Hales-trained For Pleasure and Uhtred from Dan Skelton’s yard complete the line-up.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Stage Star heading back to Newbury aiming to show fencing class

Connections hope they have found the key to Stage Star after two lacklustre displays to end last season. The six-year-old returns to the scene of his Challow Hurdle success last December when he has a second start over fences in the Coral Racing Club Novices’ Chase at Newbury on Friday.
newschain

Not So Sleepy ready to take on Henderson big guns at Newcastle

Hughie Morrison has allayed any ground concerns ahead of Not So Sleepy’s bid to win the Fighting Fifth Hurdle for a second consecutive year at Newcastle on Saturday. The Lady Blyth-owned gelding gained a fifth win over hurdles when dead-heating with Epatante in very soft ground last November. Subsequently...
newschain

Lord Accord poised to give good account in Coral Gold Cup

Neil Mulholland feels the in-form Lord Accord has plenty in his favour ahead of Saturday’s Coral Gold Cup at Newbury. Third over hurdles at Worcester in September, the seven-year-old got back on the winning trail at Cheltenham last month before finding only Frodon too strong in the Badger Beer at Wincanton.
newschain

First Flow pointing towards Peterborough Chase repeat

Kim Bailey expects to be fighting back the tears once more if First Flow can successfully defend his crown in the Fitzdares Peterborough Chase at Huntingdon next month. The Grand National and Cheltenham Gold Cup-winning trainer was visibly emotional after seeing the 10-year-old claimed the Grade Two contest 12 months ago for a long-standing owner in Tony Solomons.
newschain

Jack Willis dropped as England focus on line-out height against South Africa

England have dropped Jack Willis for their final match of the autumn against South Africa on Saturday in order to boost their line-out options. Willis came on for the final quarter of last weekend’s 25-25 draw with New Zealand as part of an impressive contribution from the bench that helped reel in a 19-point deficit.
newschain

Mother whose young children perished in fire has also died

The mother of two young children killed in a house fire in Nottingham on Sunday has also died, police have said. Fatoumatta Hydara, 28, had been on life support after the blaze in Fairisle Close, Clifton, in the early hours of Sunday. She and her two daughters Naeemah Drammeh, aged...
newschain

Accused nurse went salsa dancing the night after ‘murder bid’, court told

Lucy Letby went salsa dancing the night after she allegedly attempted to murder a baby boy, a court has heard. She is said to have intentionally added insulin to the infant’s intravenous feed bag, less than 24 hours after she allegedly murdered his twin brother on the neo-natal unit of the Countess of Chester Hospital.
newschain

Luke Wright named new selector for England’s men’s team

Former England all-rounder Luke Wright has been named as the new selector for the men’s national side. Wright, 37, represents a close link to the current domestic game and was an active Sussex player this summer. Generationally, he represents a more youthful pick than the likes of Surrey’s director of cricket, the 59-year-old Alec Stewart, who had previously been heavily linked.
newschain

‘It’s a very special day’ – 100-1 winner for Tracey Leeson at Southwell

Tracey Leeson was on cloud nine after seeing 100-1 shot Moroval open his account at the 30th attempt at Southwell on Tuesday. It is six years since the Maidford-based trainer took over the licence from the retiring John Upson and it took her until earlier this season to enjoy her first success, with Dellboy Trotter registering back-to-back wins at Market Rasen.
newschain

Gareth Bale sparks emotional scenes as Wales secure World Cup draw

Wales battled hard to secure a 1-1 draw in their first World Cup game in 64 years. A one-sided first half saw the USA taking the lead through Timothy Weah, but Wales improved after the break and captain Gareth Bale levelled from the penalty spot. It sparked emotional scenes in...
newschain

England left to reflect on record ODI defeat against Australia

England were left to reflect on their heaviest ODI defeat in terms of runs as Australia claimed a 3-0 series clean sweep of the double world champions in Melbourne. The timing of this series so soon after England’s T20 World Cup triumph was labelled “horrible” by Moeen Ali and the significance or lack thereof of this dead rubber was amplified by a sparsely-populated MCG.
newschain

Mason Mount makes case for England’s defence being key to World Cup hopes

Mason Mount admits England must improve defensively if they are to go deep into the World Cup. While many were toasting the attacking display as England secured a 6-2 victory over Iran in their opening Group B fixture, shipping two goals annoyed manager Gareth Southgate. Mehdi Taremi’s brace, a powerful...
newschain

Matt Hancock broke rules on post-ministerial jobs, Parliament watchdog says

Matt Hancock has broken Government rules by not consulting Parliament’s anti-corruption watchdog before appearing on I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!, the body’s chairman has ruled. Lord Pickles, the Tory chair of the Advisory Committee on Business Appointments (Acoba) – which advises on post-ministerial jobs,...
newschain

New whip rules will have four-week ‘bedding-in’ period, then a month before Cheltenham

New whip rules announced in the summer will come into effect in the new year – initially for jump racing and in a four-week ‘bedding-in’ period. Winners of races could be disqualified if their rider contravenes whip rules under the new regulations, although it has been agreed that to address concerns regarding the impact of potential disqualification of runners on raceday for betting purposes, any potential decisions regarding disqualification will now be made by the whip review committee away from raceday, and will therefore not affect the outcome of a race for betting purposes.
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
168K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy