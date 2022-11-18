ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westchester County, NY

2 attacked by possibly rabid coyote in Westchester

By CBS New York Team
 4 days ago

Coyote warning in Westchester County 00:26

NORTH SALEM, N.Y. -- There's a warning in Westchester County about a possible rabid coyote.

Police said two people were attacked Thursday on Turkey Hill Road in North Salem. One of them was taken to the hospital for treatment after ending up with a puncture wound to the leg.

Police believe the coyote may have rabies because the animal reportedly attacked the tires of a car when someone stopped to help. Attacking inanimate objects is a sign of rabies.

After the attack, police searched but couldn't find the animal.

Residents in the area are urged to be on the lookout.

Otis Jones
4d ago

well I live in Rockland county and I've been seeing them all over the place too so lately I've been walking around with my dog and I got a pit bull and he got a hold of one the other day grab them right by his hip shook him for like 10 minutes if you could have heard him hollering didn't see the Coyote ever again

