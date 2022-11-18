Read full article on original website
3 Macoupin County State's Attorney opposes release of 1985 murderer
CARLINVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — Macoupin County State's Attorney Jordan J. Garrison, former State's Attorney Ed Rees, and former State's Attorney Vince Moreth filed documents opposing the release of Robert G. Turner. Turner killed and sexually assaulted Bridget Drobney. Drobney was in Gillespie for a wedding in 1985, while she...
Police: Woman slaps Pet Smart employee over how she was holding a leash
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Sangamon County Crime Stoppers is seeking information in reference to an aggravated battery that took place at Pet Smart located at 3183 S Veterans Parkway in Springfield, IL. Police say at 5:48 p.m. on November 1, a female who is 5 feet 6 inches...
Decatur man sentenced to life in prison for murder of pregnant woman
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — A Decatur man has pleaded guilty to killing a pregnant woman on Tuesday. Darius R. Coffie pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and intentional homicide to an unborn child. Coffie was arrested on May 10, 2022, after a brief chase conducted by the U.S. Marshals and...
Springfield Mayor re-running for reelection
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Mayor Jim Langfelder has announced that he is filing petitions for re-election for Mayor of Springfield. Langfelder was first elected in 2015 and then reelected in 2019. Before becoming mayor, Langfelder served as the city's treasurer for three terms. Springfield's current treasurer, Misty Buscher has...
Temporary visitor restriction at Memorial Health hospitals due to respiratory illnesses
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Memorial Health is implementing temporary visitor restrictions at its five hospitals to curb the spread of respiratory illnesses. The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) ) recommended temporary visitor restrictions due to a statewide increase in respiratory illness including COVID-19, influenza, and RSV. The restrictions...
Ice skating rink in Springfield for holidays
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Ice skating is back in Springfield for the holidays. The Old State Capitol in Springfield will host the LRS Ice Rink, an endeavor managed by local high school students in the Sangamon CEO program. The ice rink debuts Wednesday evening and will be open through...
$9 million to address education and career equity in Illinois
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Illinois Community College Board (ICCB) has granted over $9 million to 55 organizations, including 36 community colleges throughout Illinois to help address education and unemployment gaps. The funding will be used to help minority and low-income students as well as individuals with disabilities remove...
Back in time to 1999: The Decatur Seven
Champaign IL WCCU — The story of the Decatur Seven that went nationwide. Activists and state officials were involved, criminal charges and expulsions were given, and the overall concern was that these kids' lives would forever be damaged. The city of Decatur went into a complete divide back in...
Springfield firefighters rescue 8 from balcony
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — On Sunday night, multiple residents were trapped on a balcony from a structure fire in the 1000 Block of 1st Street. The Springfield Fire Department responded to the fire at 10:46 p.m. The first crews on the scene reported heavy fire from the west side...
Local organizations struggle to get Thanksgiving supplies due to rising costs
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Thanksgiving is just around the corner, and local organizations are preparing Thanksgiving food and donations for residents in need. But with rising costs from inflation, some organizations are feeling the affects. According to a new study from the American Farm Bureau Federation, Thanksgiving dinner costs...
Christmas gift store for patients spending the holiday at the hospital
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — HSHS St. John’s Children’s Hospital is hosting Santa’s Workshop, a Christmas gift store for patients who will be spending the holiday at the hospital. Parents and guardians of pediatric patients will be able to “shop” for Christmas presents free of charge....
