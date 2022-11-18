ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muncie, IN

Muncie Police Merit Commission fires Chase Winkle from department

By Douglas Walker, Muncie Star Press
 4 days ago
MUNCIE, Ind. — Chase Winkle's career as a Muncie police officer officially ended Thursday evening.

At Police Chief Nate Sloan's request, the Muncie Police Merit Commission voted unanimously to "remove Chase Winkle from the Muncie Police Department," according to a news release.

Winkle had been suspended without pay since early 2020, when he was first indicted on federal charges that stemmed from allegations he had physically abused arrestees.

In an April 2021 release, federal prosecutors said Winkle's actions had included "kicking, punching, knee-striking, and using a taser on arrestees without justification."

This week, the 35-year-old Winkle — who had been scheduled to stand trial Jan. 9 in U.S. District Court in Indianapolis — signed an agreement to plead guilty as charged to 11 counts stemming from those assaults and the related filing of false police reports.

"The Muncie Police Department does not condone the kind of tactics that were outlined in the plea agreement," Sloan said in Friday's release. "These actions do not reflect what the Muncie Police Department stands for or should have stood for at the time of occurrence."

A hearing at which Winkle would enter those guilty pleas has been scheduled for Dec. 5. The former Muncie officer would apparently be sentenced at a later hearing.

Two co-defendants — officers Corey Posey and the since-retired Joseph Kresja — still face charges over allegations they filed false reports concerning Winkle.

Winkle jointed the department in 2016. During the period when the arrestees were assaulted — between March 2018 and February 2019 — his father, Joseph Winkle, was police chief.

While working as an officer, Chase Winkle was active in public relations efforts on behalf of the department, including taking local community leaders and other citizens on "ride-alongs" during his patrol shifts.

After it became apparent that allegations against his son were being investigated by federal agents, Chief Winkle for a time removed his son from street patrols and made him the department's primary media spokesman.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

