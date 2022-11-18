ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Webster, NY

Webster, Spencerport survived Section V 'gauntlet.' Now they'll play for state volleyball titles

By Marquel Slaughter, Rochester Democrat and Chronicle
 4 days ago
WEBSTER — Webster overcame much adversity on its trek to the boys volleyball state tournament.

The Lakers (22-1) faced injuries and illness, but still clinched the program's fifth state tournament trip. In fact, a few players were sick in the days entering Saturday's New York State Public High School Athletic Association tournament in Albany.

What Webster coach Greg Kennedy may be most proud of was his team's ability to control their their egos. He compared his players to sports analysts, breaking the game down to each other whenever they're on the floor. Kennedy feels like a proud father watching his players take critiques from one another with no negative tone or response.

"The kids get better because they're constantly evaluating each other," said Kennedy, who guided Webster to its first Section V title since 1996.

Shaun Cannon and three-time Section V Class B champion Spencerport (20-3) will join Webster at the New York State Public High School Athletic Association tournament Saturday, Nov. 19 at the Albany Capital Center. Webster is searching for a third state title. The Lakers went 2-2 during their state tournament runs in the 1990s. Spencerport reached last year's state final but lost to Section XI's Eastport South Manor.

Section V's NYSPHSAA tournament schedule

Webster and Spencerport will begin their state championship quests at 10 a.m. Saturday.

Webster opens the Division I pool play tournament against Shenendehowa (Section II) before playing Massapequa (Section VIII). In Division II, Spencerport plays Jamesville-Dewitt (Section III) first, then Hauppauge (Section VIII).

The Division I and Division II finals are slated for 3 p.m. Saturday.

Webster's schedule allows them to watch Shenendehowa and Massapequa play each other first. The Lakers have played Shenendehowa in a mid-season tournament, but Kennedy hopes to learn more about both teams so Webster can "choose our spots" if they plays well enough early on, saving room for intrigue in the final.

Surviving Section V's 'gauntlet'

How good was last year's Webster team?

The Lakers believe they ran out of time. Webster defeated eventual state champion Penfield in the regular season, but as the Lakers steadily improved over the year, they were eliminated in the section semifinals. But Webster's players improved in the offseason, competing in national tournaments before arriving this fall. Webster's expectations were higher than they've been in years.

This fall, the Lakers shot out to a 13-0 start, winning 12 of their first 13 matches in straight sets against a Section V "gauntlet" that included Fairport, Victor, Penfield and Rush-Henrietta. Webster then avenged a loss to Fairport in the section final. Against Orchard Park in Far West Regionals, an honor call that would have given Spencerport a Game 1 win helped the Section VI champ escape 26-24. The Rangers then won the second set 28-26 before winning the match in four games.

Teams may need a really good blocker for Webster hitter Griffin Monrad. The senior can put down kills with power or touch, and his left-handed shot is difficult to defend.

"Kids get muscle memory (guarding) all righties where the ball is zipping from left to right," Kennedy said. "Griffin's shots are flying from right to left. And on the serve it cuts opposite and dives a bit more like a slider."

Setters Bodey Groff and Nicolas Ange can spread the kills to guys like Monrad, Jacob Grams, Joseph Preische, Evan Lukasiewicz and Calvin Lill. Zach Zian has proven to be one of the areas best liberos.

Spencerport, led by Shaun Cannon, Collin Auburn and Jackson Brumm, hasn't lost to a Class B team yet. They began the season 0-2 and 5-3 after losses to Class A's Webster, Fairport and Penfield, but the Rangers are riding 15 straight wins into the state tourney.

It took five sets for Spencerport to beat Section VI's East Aurora/Holland in the region final and clinch a second straight trip to states. Coach Aaron Austin's Rangers beat their own adversity, overcoming injuries to hitters Brody Jackson and Gage Berry return to states.

They said it

Nicolas Ange, Webster: "We're all friends. We have a summer league, so we played a lot over the summer. We've been practicing since last year pretty much."

Evan Lukasiewicz, Webster: "It means a lot for us. It means a lot for me. It means a lot for the parents, fans and staff. Pretty much all of Webster. I think everyone is rooting for us. Hopefully so."

Joseph Preische, Webster: "It's crazy. To have 26 years go by and not win a section championship, we were so happy to bring that back. We're happy to be the rain that ended that drought. It's such a great feeling to be that team. It's one of the things we put a lot of work into, and it's very rewarding to see our coach happy."

