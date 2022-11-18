ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
newschain

King bans foie gras in all royal residences, according to Peta

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24JmjP_0jFuurNE00

Animal rights group Peta has said it has received confirmation that the King has put a stop to foie gras being served in all royal residences.

The King previously removed the controversial pate from his royal residences while still the prince of Wales.

Now Peta says it has received a letter from the Royal Household confirming this policy has now been extended to Buckingham Palace and all other royal residences.

Peta encourages everyone to follow the King’s lead and leave foie gras off the menu this Christmas and beyond.

As a gesture of gratitude, the group is sending the King a hamper of ‘faux gras’ made by vegan chef Alexis Gauthier.

A Peta spokeswoman said: “As Prince of Wales, King Charles removed foie gras – a despicable product for which ducks and geese are force-fed until their livers swell up to 10 times their natural size before the animals are slaughtered – from his royal residences.

“Now, Peta has received confirmation that His Majesty’s compassionate policy extends to Buckingham Palace and all other royal residences.”

Elisa Allen, Peta vice president, said: “Peta encourages everyone to follow the King’s lead and leave foie gras off the menu this Christmas and beyond.”

Buckingham Palace declined to comment but it is understood the policy has been in place at the palace for a number of years.

Foie Gras can be imported and sold in the UK, but its production is banned.

The UK had proposed to prohibit its importation after Brexit, but these plans are now expected to be shelved.

Peta is also campaigning for the King to ditch ermine fur robes for his coronation next year and to use animal-friendly faux fur instead.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

King and South African leader voice mutual admiration for Mandela

The King and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa voiced their mutual respect and admiration for Nelson Mandela and the late Queen during the first day of the leader’s state visit. Charles welcomed Mr Ramaphosa to the UK during a ceremony of pomp and pageantry – the first state visit...
newschain

King adds green touch to flowers at his first state banquet

The King turned to his green credentials as he hosted the first state banquet of his reign by personally requesting only sustainable flowers be used. In the Buckingham Palace ballroom, the grand horseshoe-shaped table, set for 163 people, was decorated with blooms sourced from the palace gardens and Windsor Castle.
newschain

Polish leader briefs Russian pranksters posing as French president

Russian comedians pretending to be the French president tricked the Polish president, Andrzej Duda, into giving them sensitive information after a missile exploded in eastern Poland last week. Mr Duda’s office confirmed on Tuesday that he was put through last week to a person claiming to be France’s president Emmanuel...
Fox Business

Vegan woman left 'almost in tears' after eating meat-based Burger King meal

A woman claims she was left "almost in tears" after realizing she was biting into a Burger King chicken nugget, initially believing it was a plant-based item. "When I ate it and realized, it made me feel sick. I was nearly in tears. I have health issues as well, so I don’t want to be putting meat in my body," Lianna Hutchins of Bournemouth, England, told the Daily Echo following the incident.
Popculture

Fruit Pies Recalled

The ever-expanding list of recalls hitting grocery store shelves is growing, only this time, consumers in the U.S. should mostly be unaffected. On Nov. 3, the Food Standards Agency alerted U.K. consumers that 3D Trading recalled Mrs Freshley's Apple Fruit Pies and Mrs Freshley's Cherry Fruit Pies. The recall was issued due to an undeclared allergen after it was determined the snacks may contain soya, which was not declared on the label.
Mashed

Whole Foods' Hot Bar Prices Stunned An International Shopper On TikTok

A lesson people typically learn while traveling is that food prices differ from place to place. For better or worse, this can create quite a culture shock if unexpected. According to Commodity, countries such as Iceland, Switzerland, and Denmark are the priciest when it comes to food. In the United States, the cost of an average meal for two is $55, (though New York City is right up there as "the only city to contend with its Scandinavian competitors" cost-wise). The most inexpensive places to find a meal are Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, and Nepal. And even though food prices in America have risen more than 4.5%, Americans still spend less on groceries overall than those in Europe do (per Quartz).
BBC

Shop owner fined over mouldy meat and food weeks past use-by date

S﻿ome meat at Euro Market in Bradford was not refrigerated, while other food was weeks past its use-by date, city magistrates heard. The court was shown pictures of mouldy meat taken during inspections in 2021. O﻿wner Ballen Mohammad Zarar showed a "clear disgregard for food safety", magistrates were told...
newschain

Accused nurse went salsa dancing the night after ‘murder bid’, court told

Lucy Letby went salsa dancing the night after she allegedly attempted to murder a baby boy, a court has heard. She is said to have intentionally added insulin to the infant’s intravenous feed bag, less than 24 hours after she allegedly murdered his twin brother on the neo-natal unit of the Countess of Chester Hospital.
newschain

King welcomes South African leader on first state visit of his reign

The King’s reign has passed another milestone with Charles welcoming a foreign leader for an official state visit for the first time. South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa was warmly greeted by the monarch and the Queen Consort on a chilly Horse Guards Parade as he began a two-day state visit to the UK.
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
168K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy