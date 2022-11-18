Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Buyer Beware: Amazon is sending expired COVID tests to customers in Houston, and you can't return themhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Houston-born lyricist Tobe Nwigwe receives Grammy nomination for Best New ArtistJalyn SmootHouston, TX
5 Great Pizza Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Houston Republican declares war on drug cartels and wants Homeland Security Secretary to resignAsh JurbergHouston, TX
5 of the best places to watch the World Cup in HoustonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Related
Slowpokes Coffee to open Nov. 28 on Stella Link Road
The fourth Houston-area location of Slowpokes Coffee will open Nov. 28 within the city of West University Place at 6725 Stella Link Road. (Courtesy Becca Wright) The fourth Houston-area location of Slowpokes Coffee will open Nov. 28 within the city of West University Place at 6725 Stella Link Road. The...
Chick'nCone opens third Houston-area eatery in Sugar Land
Chick'nCone opened a location in Sugar Land in mid-October. (Courtesy Chick'nCone) Chick'nCone, a national fried chicken franchise, opened its third Houston location in mid-October at 2228 Texas Drive, Sugar Land. The fast-casual chain offers three main entrees: a chicken sandwich, chicken tenders over a bed of cajun fries and chicken tenders in a waffle cone. The franchise owns 30 restaurants including one in Toronto, Canada, and two other Houston-area locations at 1919 N. Shepherd Drive, Houston, and 3202 E. Broadway St., Pearland. 346-309-2122. www.chickncone.com/location/sugarland-tx.
Luliet Ice Cream + Cookies serves up sweet treats in Conroe
Luliet Bakery opened a second location in Conroe on Nov. 15. (Courtesy Luliet Bakery) Cassandra joined Community Impact in November 2022. Covering Conroe and Montgomery County, she reports on local government, education, business, transportation and dining. Cassandra graduated from Lamar University in May 2019 where she spent four years at the student-run newspaper as editor in chief. Before joining CI, she spent time at The Port Arthur News, a local, daily newspaper in The Golden Triangle. She also operated as a freelance travel and magazine writer for numerous publications. Outside of the newsroom, she enjoys reading, traveling, being outdoors and photography.
Beerforest sports bar, pub creates buzz in Montgomery
Beerforest is known for providing an array of beer on tap, including domestic, imported and local brews. (Courtesy Beerforest) Beerforest, an upscale sports bar and pub, opened Nov. 18 at 2295 Woodforest Parkway N., Ste. 100, Montgomery. Located within Woodforest Pine Market, the new pub features 10 indoor and outdoor TVs, a covered patio, specialty cocktails, a wine list, and 36 beers on tap—including from local brewing companies, such as Karbach, Saint Arnold, Lone Pint and Ingenious. The food selection includes burgers, truffle fries, salads and flatbreads. Brunch is served on weekends. 936-588-6467. www.beerforestbar.com.
Lake Houston-area fine arts scene ready to expand following COVID-19 setbacks
The Texas Repertory Theatre Co. finished its season as the resident theater company at the Charles Bender Performing Arts Center in Humble with a performance of “The Last of the Red Hot Lovers” in July. (Courtesy Texas Repertory Theatre Co.) During his junior year at Kingwood Park High...
Burns Original BBQ hosts annual free Thanksgiving dinner in Acres Homes
Who wants a free Thanksgiving dinner? 🍗 This restaurant is hosting its annual Thanksgiving community dinner, and here's what's on the menu.
22 opportunities to volunteer and give back in Tomball, Magnolia
Started 14 years ago, the Tomball Community Garden grows fresh produce to donate to Tomball Emergency Assistance Ministries, which then distributes the food to those in need. (Courtesy Tomball Community Garden) For those looking to help out in the Tomball and Magnolia community, there are several local nonprofit groups that...
Learn more Katy's October featured neighborhood, market data
A house located at Lesina Street. (Courtesy Houston Association of Realtors) Marcello Lakes, a Princeton Homes development, consists of about 380 homes. The community is situated close to numerous dining, shopping and activity options. It is also a short drive from the Grand Parkway and I-10, making it a desirable neighborhood for commuters.
defendernetwork.com
Houston Alumnae Deltas gala celebrates service, scholarship
For the first time since 2019, the Houston Alumnae Chapter (HAC) of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., in partnership with Delta Research and Educational Foundation, will host the Jazz Soiree as an in-person event on Sunday, December 11, 2022. Renowned as one of the most elegant affairs on Houston’s holiday season social calendar, the gala will be held in the ballroom at the Marriott Marquis Hotel located at 1777 Walker Street in downtown Houston, beginning at 2 p.m.
Events including Montgomery County Heart Walk in The Woodlands raise $2M for heart health
Edmund Lee, patient relations director for Memorial Hermann The Woodlands, was the top Montgomery County Heart Walk fundraiser. (Courtesy The American Heart Association) The American Heart Association’s Montgomery County Heart Walk 2022 took place Nov. 12 at Northshore Park in The Woodlands, one of four such walks occurring in the Greater Houston area in November, raising a total of $2 million for the organization, according to an AHA news release.
Lone Star Tennis now serving Cypress area
Lone Star Tennis is now open in Cypress. (Courtesy Pexels) Lone Star Tennis opened Oct. 1 at 24140 Hwy. 290, Ste. 300, Cypress. The family-owned operation sells a variety of tennis equipment and offers stringing services. 281-304-2197. www.facebook.com/100087431370337. Danica joined Community Impact Newspaper as a reporter in 2016. As editor,...
University-area gallery to be reimagined as artsy event space, will host final sale in December
An art gallery in the University area run by Ron Gremillion will soon be transformed into a new arts-centric events space. (Courtesy The Gremillion) An art gallery in the University area run by Ron Gremillion will soon be transformed into a new arts-centric events space. But first, a monthlong sale...
12 opportunities to volunteer in Conroe, Montgomery
At Henry’s Home Horse Sanctuary, volunteers care for horses in an outdoor facility, performing farm work and other activities. (Courtesy Henry's Home Horse Sanctuary) For those looking to help out in the Conroe and Montgomery community, there are several local nonprofit groups that offer volunteer opportunities and accept donations. This list is noncomprehensive.
houstononthecheap.com
Houston Christmas Lights 2022 – 20 Holiday Light Shows Near You!
Looking for the best Christmas lights in and around Houston? Our city is full of neighborhoods decked out in Christmas lights — often synchronized to music. But how do you find these often tucked-away places in such a big city?. Word-of-mouth is certainly one way. Here is our list...
houstoncitybook.com
Despite Last-Minute Venue Change, Fertitta’s ‘True Blue’ Gala Smashes Fundraising Records
A LITTLE RAIN has never stopped Houston from having a good time — or partying for a cause. A pop-up thunderstorm deterred plans for a backyard bash at the Fertitta family residence, but Tilman and Richard Flowers swiftly and successfully transported the annual Houston Police Foundation’s True Blue Gala to the ballroom of the Post Oak Hotel.
papercitymag.com
This Just In — Sky-High Ciel Restaurant Opening in December in Houston With a St. Tropez Vibe
Ciel restaurant, with interiors by co-owner Adel Sadek's architectural and design firm, Studio Five. The six-foot sculpture of Zeus is splashed with hand-painted tattoos care of Mexican artist Karla de Lara. This Just In: When it comes to big talent — and presumably an even bigger budget — the sky...
Increasing traffic drives Grand Parkway widening in Spring area
With the population growing and traffic counts returning to prepandemic peaks, the F-2 segment of the Grand Parkway connecting Hwy. 249 and I-45 will get two new lanes in each direction. (Ronald Winters/Community Impact) Following a nearly 50% increase in traffic on the Grand Parkway since the Greater Houston area’s...
TikTok-famous TV anchor Caroline Collins to join Houston's FOX 26 news team
Collins will be anchoring weekday evening newscasts on for the station beginning in December.
Dutch Bros brings handcrafted beverages to Conroe
Dutch Bros offers handcrafted beverages, including teas and coffees. (Courtesy Dutch Bros) Dutch Bros, a drive-thru coffee company, is opening its first Conroe location Nov. 18 at 9778 Hwy. 242. Dutch Bros serves handcrafted, specialty beverages, including coffee, smoothies, teas and freezes. The location will also feature exclusive items such as the Dutch Bros Blue Rebel energy drinks, nitrogen-infused cold brews and secret menu items. Doors open at 5 a.m. every day. www.dutchbros.com.
New local footwear store opens in Pearland
FlyxSole is open Tue.-Sat. from noon-7 p.m. (Courtesy Pexels) FlyxSole LLC opened its retail store Nov. 12 at 1331 E. Broadway St., Ste. B, Pearland. The new shop offers buying, selling and trading of footwear, according to the store’s Instagram page. FlyxSole is open Tue.-Sat. from noon-7 p.m. www.instagram.com/flyxsole.
Community Impact Houston
Houston, TX
22K+
Followers
16K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Hyperlocal news coverage from 12 Houston-area marketshttps://communityimpact.com/news/houston/
Comments / 1