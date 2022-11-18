Read full article on original website
Adorable Texas Toddler Ordered 31 Cheeseburgers on Door Dash
Here we're recalling the sweetly funny moment when a Kleburg County, Texas 2-year-old used his mom's phone to do what so many of us are doing these days--order LOTS of food on Door Dash. Hey, I thought I ordered too much from Door Dash. But this little one deserves the...
2 of Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives Have Been Captured Recently
Being on the run from police does not seem like fun to me. Constantly ducking every time you hear a siren. Wondering if that acquaintance who's hiding you will turn you in for the reward money. Not being able to get out and enjoy some time with friends in a public setting. Yeah, I would not want any of that. I'm not saying that's what these remaining wanted fugitives are having to do but they are having to hide from Texas law enforcement so they don't go to, or back to, jail.
You Will Soon See The Redesigned Texas DMV Paper License Tags
The Texas Department Of Motor Vehicles Believes It Has Solved A Growing Problem With Its Temporary Tags. The Texas DMV has been dealing with a massive problem involving fraud with the widespread usage of phony tags being used by criminals who gained access to the state's system by registering as dealers and then selling the tags online. The temp tags have also been used to disguise vehicle identification by criminals committing other crimes.
Three of the Top 100 Cities in The World are Located in Texas
I'm just gonna say it, I find it hard to believe we didn't land between 78-82 cities on this list. Think you know which Lone Star Cities made the list? Our highest rated city is not our capital, nor is it Dallas, TX. Nope, the honor of the the No....
Proposed Texas Bill Would Allow Pregnant Drivers to Use HOV Lanes. Agree?
A Texas bill has been filed proposing that pregnant women in Texas should be allowed to the HOV lanes. I think it was around two months ago or so when I was reading a conversation on social media about this very thing. Well, it's related, at the very least. One...
Texas Lands Three Cities On The Top 5 Festive Cities In U.S. List
As Thanksgiving and Christmas approach, more and more East Texans are getting ready to celebrate the holidays. Just this past weekend my wife suggested we put up the Christmas tree, so being the husband I am I had the tree and decorations out of the attic within an hour and was ready for the transformation to begin! After a while of working on it with my wife, the inside of our house was transformed. The outside is a different story.
Ticketmaster Under Investigation After Taylor Swift Eras Tour Ticket Disaster
According to a new report on Saturday (Nov. 19), Ticketmaster is now under investigation by the top legal authorities in three states after a botched rollout of tickets to Taylor Swift's 2023 Eras Tour left millions of fans frustrated and empty handed. The Associated Press reports that the Attorneys General...
Are These the 5 BEST Public Hunting Areas in Texas? This Man Says ‘YES’
There is a man who operates a YouTube Channel called The Skinny Pine Hunting Co. who shared what he considers to be the 5 BEST public hunting areas in Texas. I myself have never been hunting, but I have a gazillion friends who LOVE to hunt. I can't tell you how many times I've overheard conversations about the absolute best places to hunt in the Lone Star State. Quite a few people in East Texas seem to adore hunting on someone's private lease, which is great.
Why are Only Two of the Fastest Growing Cities in the U.S. in Texas?
Texas is growing and rightfully so. While many Texans aren't happy about some of the changes that seem to be coming with new people, it won't change the fact that they are indeed coming... in droves. In fact Austin, TX is right at the top of the list of our country's fastest growing cities.
Texas Fireworks Store Owner Sentenced To Prison For Drug Trafficking
The owner of Texas fireworks store has been sentenced to federal prison for drug trafficking violations in the Eastern District of Texas according to the Department Of Justice. According to information presented in court, Jake Daughtry was the owner and operator of Right Price Chemicals, a business located in Nederland...
