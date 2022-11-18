Los Angeles County prosecutors declined to criminally charge two L.A. County Sheriff’s Deputies for shooting and killing 29-year-old Dijon Kizzee two years ago. Kizzee was initially approached by deputies Christian Morales and Michael Garcia in the Westmont area of South L.A. for allegedly riding a bicycle against traffic on the last day of August in 2020. Video footage shows Kizzee running away from the deputies before they catch up with him and a scuffle ensues. The sheriff’s department alleges that Kizzee punched Morales and then reached for a firearm that he dropped on the ground but activists and witnesses dispute that claim.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 6 DAYS AGO