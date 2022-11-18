Read full article on original website
Where To Find L.A.’s Mexican Riff On “The Bear’s” Italian Beef Sandwich
A restaurant industry veteran and son of Los Angeles is giving our city its own version of Chicago’s Italian Beef, the hulking sandwich given the spotlight through season one on FX’s show The Bear. Manny Gonzales, owner and chef of Quemada Tacos, recently unleashed El Oso on The...
Headlines: $5,000 Reward Offered For Pasta Sisters’ Lost Recipes Stolen in Break-In; TikTok Offers Worst ‘Tortilla Hack’ of All Time
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Elysian Park: A married couple was assaulted at Dodger Stadium while attempting to leave Elton John’s concert on Thursday...
The 6 Best Tacos In Palms
Welcome to Palms, a relatively calm neighborhood that keeps a low profile under the smoggy armpit of the 405 and 10 interchanges. Even while the culinary pearls of Palms are often recognized, if not at times deemed world-famous, the neighborhood still exists somehow under the radar in one of L.A.’s busiest regions.
The 7 Best Wings In Los Angeles
The chicken wing, a longtime staple of cheap bar food menus, has faced incredible inflationary pressures since the start of the pandemic. The average bar in Los Angeles now charges anywhere from $2-$4 per wing, and what was once a reliably affordable appetizer has ballooned in cost to that of an entree. An order of six chicken wings and a draft beer from one of your correspondent’s favorite dive bars is now a startling $25 after tax and tip.
Headlines: Morrissey Walks Off Stage At The Greek; King Taco Pressured To Create Plant-Based Option
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Roughly 48,000 academic employees in the University of California system have walked off the job and are striking for...
Headlines: Porsche Driver Injures 7 At South Central Carnival; Gunshot Victim Found Dead In Koreatown
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Historic South Central: 23-year-old Steven Weems was arrested for felony hit-and-run after driving his Porsche Cayenne through a street...
Los Angeles Prosecutors Decline to Charge Deputies Who Killed Dijon Kizzee in 2020
Los Angeles County prosecutors declined to criminally charge two L.A. County Sheriff’s Deputies for shooting and killing 29-year-old Dijon Kizzee two years ago. Kizzee was initially approached by deputies Christian Morales and Michael Garcia in the Westmont area of South L.A. for allegedly riding a bicycle against traffic on the last day of August in 2020. Video footage shows Kizzee running away from the deputies before they catch up with him and a scuffle ensues. The sheriff’s department alleges that Kizzee punched Morales and then reached for a firearm that he dropped on the ground but activists and witnesses dispute that claim.
L.A. Voters Choose Karen Bass For Mayor Over Billionaire Rick Caruso
The morning after election night, things were looking good for billionaire Rick Caruso. Despite his underdog status, he held a small margin over Congresswoman Karen Bass at that point. But steadily over the next week, with each and every update, Bass gained increasingly more votes than Caruso. She is currently...
Sylmar 2022: A Photo Essay by Kwasi Boyd-Bouldin
L.A. TACO is embarking on its biggest mission yet: to create a taco guide for every single neighborhood in Los Angeles! Along the way, we will also be releasing brief histories of each neighborhood to understand L.A. a little more and delve into how each and every neighborhood makes our fine city unique in its own way. Check out our Artesia and Lincoln Heights guides and history on our neighborhood page.
Sylmar: 8 Things You May Not Know About The Neighborhood’s History
L.A. TACO is embarking on its biggest mission yet: to create a taco guide for every single neighborhood in Los Angeles! Along the way, we will also be releasing brief histories of each neighborhood to understand L.A. a little more and celebrate how each and every neighborhood makes our fine city the best in the world.
Long Beach High School Teacher Placed on Leave, Accused Of Telling Students He’d Like To Shoot Them
On Thursday, November 17, the Long Beach Unified School District confirmed with L.A. TACO that a teacher at Wilson High School was placed on administrative leave following claims that the teacher told students he wanted to shoot them. This comes after a local business, Mariscos El Garage, brought the accusations...
Headlines: Criminal Investigation Opened Into Sheriff Villanueva Fundraising; A ‘Mushroom Boom’ In Vernon
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Hollywood: Two plus-size model influencers were denied entrance to The Highlight Room in Hollywood, and are speaking out, alleging...
Dem. Assembly Candidate Pilar Schiavo Beats Republican Incumbent in Historically Conservative Santa Clarita and Simi Valleys
Community organizer Pilar Schiavo declares victory over Republican Suzette Martinez Valladares in the State Assembly District 40 race after pulling ahead of the incumbent by a mere 511 votes. If the results hold, Schiavo will be the only democratic candidate to flip an assembly seat this election cycle, and she’ll...
Headlines: Voting Last Minute? Read Our Trusty Guide To L.A.’s Voter Guides
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Los Angeles: Election Day is finally here. But that doesn’t mean you have to stand in line to vote...
We Won’t Have More L.A. Election Results Until Friday. Here’s What We Know So Far.
The rain may have stopped, but the votes continue to pour in. The last election results “drop” occurred around 3:30am this morning, with the next not expected until this Friday, a stretch in which many current results could dramatically change from the way they look right now. Nonetheless,...
Kenneth Mejia Declares Victory in City Controller Race, Becomes First Filipino Elected Official in L.A.
Kenneth Mejia declared victory over Paul Koretz just minutes after polls closed on Tuesday night. “WE DID IT! WE WON BY 23 POINTS!” Mejia wrote in a tweet 31 minutes after the polls closed, presumably when there were still people waiting in line to vote at polling stations. Mejia still maintains a 21 point lead over Koretz as of early Wednesday morning. So far, Mejia has garnered more votes than both mayoral candidates.
The L.A. Times Printing Plant Is Closing, Is This The Beginning of The End For Their Print Edition?
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and remember to always look at it closely. —DTLA: The L.A. Times will stop printing their daily newspaper at their DTLA printing...
After 19 Years, Correa’s Market—and Its Secret Mariscos Pop-Up—Is Closing In Lincoln Heights
Edgar Nava, who runs the Correas Market pop-up in Lincoln Heights, has found a way to stay extremely positive despite the letter from his landlord back in August raising the rent on his family’s business to market rate. “It was a shock at first,” Nava, 29, tells L.A. TACO....
Headlines: Antisemitic Arson Suspected At North Hollywood Bookstore; Off-Duty Deputy-Involved Shooting In Sylmar
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Sylmar: A shooting occurred at a gas station in Sylmar on Sunday night involving an off-duty L.A. County sheriff’s...
The Five Best Tacos in Lincoln Heights
L.A. TACO is embarking on its biggest mission yet: to create a taco guide for every single neighborhood in Los Angeles! Along the way, we will also be releasing brief histories of each neighborhood to understand L.A. a little more and why each and every neighborhood that makes our fine city is unique in its own way. Check out our Artesia guide and history on our neighborhood page.
