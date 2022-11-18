ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Headlines: $5,000 Reward Offered For Pasta Sisters’ Lost Recipes Stolen in Break-In; TikTok Offers Worst ‘Tortilla Hack’ of All Time

Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Elysian Park: A married couple was assaulted at Dodger Stadium while attempting to leave Elton John’s concert on Thursday...
The 6 Best Tacos In Palms

Welcome to Palms, a relatively calm neighborhood that keeps a low profile under the smoggy armpit of the 405 and 10 interchanges. Even while the culinary pearls of Palms are often recognized, if not at times deemed world-famous, the neighborhood still exists somehow under the radar in one of L.A.’s busiest regions.
The 7 Best Wings In Los Angeles

The chicken wing, a longtime staple of cheap bar food menus, has faced incredible inflationary pressures since the start of the pandemic. The average bar in Los Angeles now charges anywhere from $2-$4 per wing, and what was once a reliably affordable appetizer has ballooned in cost to that of an entree. An order of six chicken wings and a draft beer from one of your correspondent’s favorite dive bars is now a startling $25 after tax and tip.
Los Angeles Prosecutors Decline to Charge Deputies Who Killed Dijon Kizzee in 2020

Los Angeles County prosecutors declined to criminally charge two L.A. County Sheriff’s Deputies for shooting and killing 29-year-old Dijon Kizzee two years ago. Kizzee was initially approached by deputies Christian Morales and Michael Garcia in the Westmont area of South L.A. for allegedly riding a bicycle against traffic on the last day of August in 2020. Video footage shows Kizzee running away from the deputies before they catch up with him and a scuffle ensues. The sheriff’s department alleges that Kizzee punched Morales and then reached for a firearm that he dropped on the ground but activists and witnesses dispute that claim.
Sylmar 2022: A Photo Essay by Kwasi Boyd-Bouldin

L.A. TACO is embarking on its biggest mission yet: to create a taco guide for every single neighborhood in Los Angeles! Along the way, we will also be releasing brief histories of each neighborhood to understand L.A. a little more and delve into how each and every neighborhood makes our fine city unique in its own way. Check out our Artesia and Lincoln Heights guides and history on our neighborhood page.
Kenneth Mejia Declares Victory in City Controller Race, Becomes First Filipino Elected Official in L.A.

Kenneth Mejia declared victory over Paul Koretz just minutes after polls closed on Tuesday night. “WE DID IT! WE WON BY 23 POINTS!” Mejia wrote in a tweet 31 minutes after the polls closed, presumably when there were still people waiting in line to vote at polling stations. Mejia still maintains a 21 point lead over Koretz as of early Wednesday morning. So far, Mejia has garnered more votes than both mayoral candidates.
The Five Best Tacos in Lincoln Heights

L.A. TACO is embarking on its biggest mission yet: to create a taco guide for every single neighborhood in Los Angeles! Along the way, we will also be releasing brief histories of each neighborhood to understand L.A. a little more and why each and every neighborhood that makes our fine city is unique in its own way. Check out our Artesia guide and history on our neighborhood page.
