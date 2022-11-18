Read full article on original website
Guest
3d ago
Hmmm any charges for the pain management clinic that pushed that poison onto the patient? I was handed over to pain management after all this hit the news. I was set against allowing them to jab that brew into my cervical spine. They straight up told me. Either I get these epidural injections or I get nothing! No help from them at all. Yea I have an axe to grind.
Reply(17)
12
Kim Leigeb Jimenez
3d ago
Then hold Michigan's govenor accountable for the lives she took when infecting nursing homes with covid and the death of Michigan with her ridiculous, over reach mandates!!
Reply(15)
24
Lisa Howard
3d ago
wait till they get to prison in sure they will run into someone's family members they killed reap what you sow
Reply
7
Related
fox2detroit.com
3 suspects sought in Henry Ford HS ambush • Detroit LGBT targeted after nightclub shooting • World Cup upset
TUESDAY NEWS HIT - Two students were both struck in a drive-by shooting outside Henry Ford High School in Detroit Monday afternoon in what police say is a targeted attack. Chief James White said the injuries were not life-threatening, however, but victims were struck twice during the attack. Three suspects are now sought in the ambush.
Detroit News
Why skin cancer plagues some Michigan counties more than others
Residents of Michigan’s rural counties are much more likely to get melanoma, or skin cancer, than urban residents, a study has found. One reason: a lack of dermatologists in rural counties. “Michigan has almost twice the number of dermatologists per capita practicing in urban counties,” the research team said....
fox2detroit.com
Carbon monoxide blamed in preventable deaths of 3 adults, 1 baby in Metro Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - On Nov. 18, police discovered a Rochester Hills couple dead after a suspected carbon monoxide leak inside their home. Then, yesterday a 20-year-old man and his 1-year-old baby were discovered inside a running vehicle. The garage door was closed, police said, leading them to believe they...
fox2detroit.com
LGBT Detroit targeted hours after Colorado LGBTQ nightclub shooting
DETROIT (FOX 2) - On the same weekend a gunman opened fire inside an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs, the LGBT Detroit headquarters on the city's northwest side was targeted. Monday morning, LGBT Detroit executive director A. Nzere Kwabena was sweeping up the debris that included brightly colored zip ties,...
Michigan man accused of stealing, torturing ex-girlfriend’s Yorkie
DETROIT – A Michigan man is accused of breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s home, stealing her Yorkshire Terrier mix dog, beating the dog and then leaving it outside in a bucket, authorities said. The incident was part of ongoing abuse and harrassment against the suspect’s former girlfriend, according to...
Have You Visited The Biggest “Tourist Trap” In The State of Michigan?
Maybe it's because I was born and raised in Michigan, but if you asked me what the state's biggest tourist trap was I couldn't name one. The only tourist traps I could think of would be places like The Mall of American in Minessota, Hollywood Boulevard in California, and Roswell in New Mexico.
WILX-TV
Ingham County dog expected to make full recovery following slit throat
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A dog that had its throat slit is expected to make a full recovery. According to Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter, Mid-Michigan has seen an increase in violent crimes against animals. The shelter said the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office contacted them to investigate a complaint that involved someone attempting to kill their dog by slitting its throat.
dbusiness.com
Survey: Michigan Restaurants Will Increase Prices if ‘Adopt and Amend’ Kicks In
More than 90 percent of restaurants in Michigan will increase prices and 16 percent may close if the “Adopt and Amend” ruling raising the minimum wage goes into effect as expected in February, according to the results of a new survey released by the Michigan Restaurant & Lodging Association (MRLA).
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Local 4 meteorologist shares official outlook for 2022-2023 Michigan winter -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Paul Gross: Here’s my official Michigan winter outlook -- snow, cold expectations. The question usually starts coming in during the summer, with more and...
State asks court to dismiss lawsuit over frozen pandemic unemployment benefits
DETROIT – A class-action lawsuit against the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency involving pandemic benefits should be dismissed, state attorneys argued in a recent court filing. “While the processing and possible payment of benefits have taken longer than traditionally occurs, any delays were unintentional and a result of circumstances beyond...
fox2detroit.com
Couple killed by suspected carbon monoxide poisoning identified by Oakland County sheriff
ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Carbon monoxide poisoning is suspected after a Rochester Hills couple was found dead Friday. The daughter of Paul Louis Kamulski, 75, Frances Kamulski, 74, asked neighbors to check on her parents around 3 p.m. They were found unconscious in bed at their home in the 1100 block of E. Avon Road.
fox2detroit.com
Celebrating Thanksgiving with booze? AAA Tow to Go offers free rides home
DETROIT (FOX 2) - If you plan to celebrate Thanksgiving with alcohol, be sure you have a safe way home. While you should arrange your ride before heading out, if you find yourself without a sober way home, AAA is offering its free Tow to Go service. AAA will bring...
Barry Cadden among 2 to stand trial in Michigan for deadly fungal meningitis outbreak
(CBS DETROIT) - Attorney General Dana Nessel announced that two men who have been charged for a 2012 fungal meningitis outbreak that killed 64 people, 11 in Michigan, will stand trial in Livingston County.This comes after the state Supreme Court returned its cases to Livingston County Circuit Court. Barry Cadden, 56, and Glenn Chin , 54, each face 11 counts of second-degree murder. Judge Michael P. Hatty denied motions from the two men seeking a Bill of Particulars to be produced by the People. A Bill of Particulars is a detailed, formal, written statement of charges or claims by a...
fox2detroit.com
$2.5M opioid ring busted in Detroit, two doctors arrested
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Federal authorities have arrested a total of six people who they said were running a major opioid distribution ring. According to the FBI, six people - including two doctors - used three locations in Detroit as a cover for their opioid criminal enterprise that was worth more than $2.5 million.
Michigan suspect in stabbing allegedly took selfies with body
Caleb Anderson was charged with the stabbing death of Patrick Ernst
West Michigan man convicted of 1983 murder: body still not found
Roy Snell has been found guilty for murdering Richard Atwood, 39 years after Atwood disappeared from Newaygo County about 45 miles north of Grand Rapids. Atwood was 25 and Snell was 18 at the time.
fox2detroit.com
2 teens shot near Henry Ford High School in Detroit
Two 16 year olds were shot multiple times just after dismissal at Henry Ford High School in Detroit. Police are still looking for the shooter.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit officer accused of pointing gun at girlfriend while drunk
An off-duty Detroit police officer was arrested after he allegedly pointed a gun at his girlfriend because she didn't want to leave a party. Police said Kory Dombrowski was drunk when the incident happened in Monroe County.
Inside the effort to make Washtenaw County the 1st in Michigan with universal broadband
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - When a benefactor provided students in Manchester schools free iPads and Chromebooks, Barbara Fuller recognized some children would face a brick wall when it came to using the technology at home. In many parts of rural Washtenaw County, families got by with dial-up speeds, capped data...
Fire rips through Northern Michigan farm, killing one person, one dog
A person and their dog have died after an overnight fire at the Green River Trout Farm in Northern Michigan, according to Michigan State Police.
Comments / 52