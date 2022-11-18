Read full article on original website
Gerard Piqué gives Shakira full custody of their sons; The Colombian singer is officially moving to Miami
After rocky months, Shakira can start breathing easy as her ex, Gerard Piqué, is stepping back and giving the Colombian singer full custody of their sons, Milan and Sasha. The recently retired soccer player and the artist came to an undisclosed agreement that allowed Shakira to move back to the United States.
Rishi Sunak has NO plans to go to World Cup in Qatar after shock revelation Prince William ‘won’t travel to tournament’
RISHI Sunak currently has no plans to go to Qatar for the World Cup next month, Downing Street confirmed today. The PM - who is a massive fan of Southampton FC - is likely to cheer on the Three Lions from home instead. The news comes as The Sun today...
TV reporter robbed live on air during Qatar World Cup coverage
An Argentinian television reporter claims she was robbed live on air while reporting on the World Cup 2022 in Qatar, with money and documents stolen.Dominique Metzger recounted the incident on Todo Noticias as the alleged moment was broadcast back.She was speaking from the Corniche area of Doha on Sunday.“I was dancing with the crowd, I’m convinced that it was at that moment when someone opened my bag’s zipper and took my wallet,” Metzger explained.“I didn’t realise then, because I was in the middle of the crowd while on air.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More World Cup: Daily update from day two in QatarEarthquake kills at least 162 and topples buildings on Indonesia’s Java islandDriver caught on camera ditching stolen car after crashing into bus stop
fourfourtwo.com
"Game's gone!" – Fans notice strange detail on the referee's shirt during England vs Iran
Many World Cup fans have been left stunned by a strange and apparently new addition to the referees' shirts for Qatar 2022 – including the man in charge for England's 6-2 win against Iran in their opening game. Brazilian Raphael Claus, who oversaw the Three Lions' first fixture, infuriated...
Voices: I’m a queer Qatari. Think twice before you come to my country to protest the World Cup
The moment Qatar was announced as the country hosting the 2022 World Cup, widespread condemnation followed — particularly from Western countries.Qatar is the first country in the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) region to host the world’s largest sports event, which is by no means a small feat. It is also something I personally take great pride in, as a Qatari with a family lineage deeply rooted in the country’s labyrinthine tribal network. But as a queer Qatari man who has endured insurmountable trauma, social and emotional abuse and prejudice — both from my own community and elsewhere...
Is Wales vs USA on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and where to watch World Cup fixture
Wales’ 64-year wait to take part in a World Cup has finally come to an end, with Robert Page’s team set to play USA in Qatar.Wales and USA clash in each nation’s Group B opener, after England and Iran – their other opponents in the pool – go head to head.LIVE! Follow all the build-up and action from Wales vs USA with our blogWith England expected by most observers to top the group, the general feeling is that Wales and USA will compete to be the team to follow the Three Lions into the knockout stages.But major tournaments rarely...
Qatar announcer reveals 67,000 fans at World Cup 2022 opener vs Ecuador.. despite stadium capacity of only 60,000
QATAR'S announcer at the Al Bayt Stadium said a whopping 67,000 people were in attendance to see the curtain raiser for the World Cup, despite the stadium's capacity being just 60,000. The Al Bayt Stadium situated in the North East of Qatar played host to the hosts being beaten 2-0...
Fans have hilarious response to World Cup beer ban
There has been no shortage of controversies throughout the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar with FIFA President Gianni Infantino making some outlandish comments and the organization asking teams to “stick to football” with multiple teams and players planning to support the LGBTQ+ in different ways due to Qatar’s anti-LGBTQ+ policies. But one major controversy Read more... The post Fans have hilarious response to World Cup beer ban appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Journalist refused entry into stadium for Wales vs USA because he was wearing a rainbow t-shirt
The American broadcaster eventually managed to make it past security with the t-shirt still on
CoinTelegraph
Sam Bankman-Fried is ‘under supervision’ in Bahamas, looking to flee to Dubai
Disclaimer: The article has been updated to clarify that the US and the UAE have an agreement on evidence sharing, judicial cooperation and assistance in criminal investigations and prosecutions. As a result, U.S.-based fugitives attempting to move to Dubai will most likely be detained and sent back to the United States.
Sporting News
Qatar's 12-year World Cup plan undone in one half, as it becomes the first host nation to lose opening match
The moment this might have changed came just seconds before the end of the first half, when midfielder Hassan Al-Haydos fired a pristine cross from the right wing toward the center of the goal, right where his Qatar teammate Almoez Ali was stationed. Everything that preceded this moment had been...
'It's not safe and it's not right.' Qatar says all are welcome to the World Cup but some LGBTQ soccer fans are staying away
"I'm a man and I love men. I do -- please don't be shocked -- have sex with other men. This is normal. So please get used to it, or stay out of football."
Passengers on a plane could not use the toilets because the tank was full, forcing it to make an unscheduled stopover
A Jet2 flight from Gran Canaria to Manchester landed in Bilbao, Spain so the septic tank could be emptied and the restrooms reopened, per Sky News.
World Cup: Beer flies everywhere as England fans celebrate first half goals vs Iran
England fans had plenty to cheer about in the first half of their opening World Cup 2022 fixture against Iran.The Three Lions scored three goals in an electric first 45 minutes, with Jude Bellingham getting the party started after a lengthy injury delay that saw Iran’s goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand forced off.Supporters back home watching in London could be seen celebrating the 19-year-old’s opener and - as is tradition - beer was flying everywhere.Bukayo Saka and Raheem Sterling added two more goals before the break as England stormed into a 3-0 lead.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More England vs Iran: Team will take the knee before World Cup games, Southgate saysIran fans boo national anthem ahead of first World Cup fixture against EnglandMoment England players take the knee ahead of opening World Cup fixture against Iran
Piers Morgan attacks BBC over ‘outrageously disrespectful’ Qatar World Cup coverage
Piers Morgan has called out the BBC’s coverage of the Qatar World Cup opening ceremony.Those tuning into watch the event on Sunday (20 November) instead found Gary Lineker delivering an opening monologue, in which he criticised the host country’s treatment of migrant workers as well as its record on human rights.Ahead of the first match, which was between Qatar and Ecuador, Lineker explained why the World Cup had become “the most controversial in history”.Instead of showing events from the opening ceremony, which included a divisive cameo from Morgan Freeman, Lineker presented a segment that highlighted the allegations of corruption...
Despite Boycott by Others, These Celebrities Are Performing at the World Cup in Qatar
Morgan Freeman and Jung Kook of BTS performed at the opening ceremony, while David Beckham looked on from the stands.
Ecuador got screwed out of a goal at the World Cup and Twitter thinks FIFA rigged it
Soccer fans bore witness to the first bad call of the World Cup 2022, and are calling out FIFA for rigging the event based on how horribly Ecuador was screwed over. Has the World Cup actually started if we haven’t seen a bad call that makes everyone on Earth question FIFA?
fourfourtwo.com
World Cup 2022: Ecuador fan goes viral for taunting Qatar with 'bribery' gestures
Ecuador beat Qatar 2-0 in World Cup 2022's opener – but one South American found himself in an altercation with home fans. World Cup 2022 has begun with Ecuador beating Qatar – and one fan of the South American nation has used the occasion to taunt the opposition fans about how they won the hosting rights.
Empty seats tell story as Qatar World Cup party falls flat
Thousands of empty seats told the sad story as Qatar's long-awaited World Cup debut ended in a bad case of stage fright on Sunday. "I don't think it will be like other World Cups," he said.
Oscar-winner Morgan Freeman helps open Qatar World Cup
Morgan Freeman sought to provide a dose of Hollywood gravitas as the 2022 World Cup was officially opened in Qatar.The Oscar-winning actor, known for his roles in The Shawshank Redemption and Million Dollar Baby, narrated the opening ceremony initially on a video before appearing in the 60,000-capacity Al Bayt Stadium.He told the crowd: “We gather here as one big tribe and Earth is the tent we all live in.”Men dancing with swords, camels and a parade of World Cup mascots also featured in the ceremony to open the competition controversially awarded to Qatar.Dreamers, from the official World Cup soundtrack, was...
