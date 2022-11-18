ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

TV reporter robbed live on air during Qatar World Cup coverage

An Argentinian television reporter claims she was robbed live on air while reporting on the World Cup 2022 in Qatar, with money and documents stolen.Dominique Metzger recounted the incident on Todo Noticias as the alleged moment was broadcast back.She was speaking from the Corniche area of Doha on Sunday.“I was dancing with the crowd, I’m convinced that it was at that moment when someone opened my bag’s zipper and took my wallet,” Metzger explained.“I didn’t realise then, because I was in the middle of the crowd while on air.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More World Cup: Daily update from day two in QatarEarthquake kills at least 162 and topples buildings on Indonesia’s Java islandDriver caught on camera ditching stolen car after crashing into bus stop
The Independent

Voices: I’m a queer Qatari. Think twice before you come to my country to protest the World Cup

The moment Qatar was announced as the country hosting the 2022 World Cup, widespread condemnation followed — particularly from Western countries.Qatar is the first country in the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) region to host the world’s largest sports event, which is by no means a small feat. It is also something I personally take great pride in, as a Qatari with a family lineage deeply rooted in the country’s labyrinthine tribal network. But as a queer Qatari man who has endured insurmountable trauma, social and emotional abuse and prejudice — both from my own community and elsewhere...
The Independent

Is Wales vs USA on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and where to watch World Cup fixture

Wales’ 64-year wait to take part in a World Cup has finally come to an end, with Robert Page’s team set to play USA in Qatar.Wales and USA clash in each nation’s Group B opener, after England and Iran – their other opponents in the pool – go head to head.LIVE! Follow all the build-up and action from Wales vs USA with our blogWith England expected by most observers to top the group, the general feeling is that Wales and USA will compete to be the team to follow the Three Lions into the knockout stages.But major tournaments rarely...
The Comeback

Fans have hilarious response to World Cup beer ban

There has been no shortage of controversies throughout the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar with FIFA President Gianni Infantino making some outlandish comments and the organization asking teams to “stick to football” with multiple teams and players planning to support the LGBTQ+ in different ways due to Qatar’s anti-LGBTQ+ policies. But one major controversy Read more... The post Fans have hilarious response to World Cup beer ban appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Independent

World Cup: Beer flies everywhere as England fans celebrate first half goals vs Iran

England fans had plenty to cheer about in the first half of their opening World Cup 2022 fixture against Iran.The Three Lions scored three goals in an electric first 45 minutes, with Jude Bellingham getting the party started after a lengthy injury delay that saw Iran’s goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand forced off.Supporters back home watching in London could be seen celebrating the 19-year-old’s opener and - as is tradition - beer was flying everywhere.Bukayo Saka and Raheem Sterling added two more goals before the break as England stormed into a 3-0 lead.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More England vs Iran: Team will take the knee before World Cup games, Southgate saysIran fans boo national anthem ahead of first World Cup fixture against EnglandMoment England players take the knee ahead of opening World Cup fixture against Iran
The Independent

Piers Morgan attacks BBC over ‘outrageously disrespectful’ Qatar World Cup coverage

Piers Morgan has called out the BBC’s coverage of the Qatar World Cup opening ceremony.Those tuning into watch the event on Sunday (20 November) instead found Gary Lineker delivering an opening monologue, in which he criticised the host country’s treatment of migrant workers as well as its record on human rights.Ahead of the first match, which was between Qatar and Ecuador, Lineker explained why the World Cup had become “the most controversial in history”.Instead of showing events from the opening ceremony, which included a divisive cameo from Morgan Freeman, Lineker presented a segment that highlighted the allegations of corruption...
fourfourtwo.com

World Cup 2022: Ecuador fan goes viral for taunting Qatar with 'bribery' gestures

Ecuador beat Qatar 2-0 in World Cup 2022's opener – but one South American found himself in an altercation with home fans. World Cup 2022 has begun with Ecuador beating Qatar – and one fan of the South American nation has used the occasion to taunt the opposition fans about how they won the hosting rights.
The Independent

Oscar-winner Morgan Freeman helps open Qatar World Cup

Morgan Freeman sought to provide a dose of Hollywood gravitas as the 2022 World Cup was officially opened in Qatar.The Oscar-winning actor, known for his roles in The Shawshank Redemption and Million Dollar Baby, narrated the opening ceremony initially on a video before appearing in the 60,000-capacity Al Bayt Stadium.He told the crowd: “We gather here as one big tribe and Earth is the tent we all live in.”Men dancing with swords, camels and a parade of World Cup mascots also featured in the ceremony to open the competition controversially awarded to Qatar.Dreamers, from the official World Cup soundtrack, was...

