ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Artisan popcorn shop moving from mobile shack to storefront on busy Louisville strip

By Rae Johnson, Louisville Courier Journal
The Courier Journal
The Courier Journal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42EejP_0jFuu93r00

An "artisan craft popcorn" shop is opening up on Barret Avenue, inviting customers to hop into the new year with unique sweet treats.

Melanie Fischer – or "Popcorn Mel," as some may know her – said she plans to open a Froggy's Popcorn storefront at 974 Barret Ave., according to a release published Friday. A soft opening is set for Black Friday, on Nov. 25, and Fischer is planning a grand opening on National Popcorn Day in mid-January.

“What an honor to be a part of the shops on Barret Avenue in our first-ever retail location,” Fischer said in the statement. “It has taken a team of many hands to get here, from friends, family, dedicated staff, support from the SBDC, the city of Louisville, Think Tank Marketing, our fellow small businesses, and most of all, our fantastic customers."

Froggy's Popcorn, which has operated out of a "mobile snack shack" since 2020 after the company was founded in 2018, offers "small-batch, gourmet, large-kernel popcorn" and "assorted confections," according to the release. The retail location will offer more space for Fischer to work out of and will allow customers to browse and purchase their favorites, the release said.

Artisan popcorn is an uncommon niche, but it wasn't always Fischer's calling. The idea came together after she took an appetizer to a Kentucky Derby party in 2017, the release said.

“I always brought my sweet and spicy caramel corn to share at parties. Over the years, my friends would always suggest I package and sell it, but I never really thought about it,” Fischer said.

More than five years later, her business has grown from packaging several flavors of artisan popcorn out of a test kitchen to setting up a storefront in the Germantown and Original Highlands area, with nearby neighbors that include Big Bad Breakfast and Butcher Cabin Books.

The company, named after her cat "Frog," sells 12 iterations of her original recipe, including the Movie Popcorn flavor, the release said. The shop will also feature sweets like Bavarian cinnamon glazed almonds and pecans, chocolate caramel turtles, toffee and peanut brittle.

The sweet and spicy version of popcorn that inspired Fischer to start a storefront is inspired by a family recipe, the statement said, but the rest of Froggy's popcorns are inspired by national food trends, regional flavors and "wild suggestions from her friends and customers."

More headlines:Senior community center in West End to reopen, with former mayoral candidate as CEO

Froggy's Popcorn will launch with a soft opening on Friday, the day after Thanksgiving, with hours from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. from Thursday to Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The grand opening for Froggy's is planned for Jan. 19, 2023, which is also National Popcorn Day, according to the release.

The shop will also be open late for Bardstown Road Aglow, which takes places on Dec. 3 from noon to 10 p.m. It'll have free movie popcorn samples and will hand out holiday 3D glasses, the release said.

"I wholeheartedly thank you all. I am looking forward to the future of Froggy’s Popcorn, sharing our treats, and making memories in our new space," Fischer said.

Contact reporter Rae Johnson at RNJohnson@gannett.com. Follow them on Twitter at @RaeJ_33.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wave 3

New specialty plant shop opens in New Albany

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - There’s a new specialty plant store open in Downtown New Albany. Whether you’re just getting into plants or you’re an expert, there’s something for everyone!. Simply Rooted is located in the front of Kozy on Petal Street. Owner Kristin Singogo got...
NEW ALBANY, IN
WHAS11

Longtime Louisville business finds new home in downtown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As some downtown businesses move to new locations, citing violent crime’s impact, one longtime Louisville business is re-opening its doors in the heart of the Metro. “Jerry Green and Friends” has operated in, now, three separate Louisville locations for 27 years. Entertainer and owner,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

MELANnaire Marketplace moves to Mall St. Matthews this holiday season

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new store in Mall St. Matthews is dedicated to Black entrepreneurs this holiday season. MELANnaire Marketplace is taking over the old Williams Sonoma store to showcase 20 Black-owned businesses every weekend through the end of the year. MELANnaire Marketplace was launched nearly three years ago...
LOUISVILLE, KY
LouFamFun

Drive-thru & Walk-thru Christmas Lights and Events

Louisville Drive thru & Walk- thru Holiday events are so much fun for 2022 and we have collected ideas for holiday experiences to enjoy LIGHTS!. Families got creative last year and it will continue again this year. These drive-thru holiday events are contactless and outdoors!. Louisville drive-thru Christmas lights and...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Downtown Louisville parking fees to increase due to new sales tax

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Street parking and parking in city garages will be more expensive next year after the Parking Authority of River City announced price increases starting Jan. 1, 2023. PARC said the change is the first increase in parking rates since 2018, according to a release. The increase...
LOUISVILLE, KY
travelawaits.com

America’s Largest Underground Holiday Light Show Is Now Open — Where To See It

Anyone who lives in or around Louisville — or has plans to be there this holiday season — will need to make plans to visit a unique holiday light extravaganza. Lights Under Louisville in the Louisville Mega Cavern features more than 40 themed displays, mapping projections, approximately 900 illuminated characters, four LED light tunnels, two laser displays, and a staggering 6,000,000 points of light. One of the lighted tunnels is even 200 feet long.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Jefferson County church hosts Thanksgiving giveaway for those in need

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An east Jefferson County church is doing its part to get folks ready for Thanksgiving. Green Castle Baptist Church, on Murphy Lane, held their annual Thanksgiving giveaway Saturday afternoon but because they found it difficult to get turkeys, they instead gave away gift cards to dozens of families in need.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

2 new hotels planned off Gene Snyder in east Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Plans are in the works to bring two new hotels and a luxury apartment complex to east Louisville. The projects — to be called Factory Pointe — are planned on 5 acres at Factory Lane and La Grange Road, just off Interstate 265, and includes 228 hotel rooms between two new hotels.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Wranglers finally recover Louisville's last roaming cow

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The last of a herd of cattle that got loose in Cherokee Park last month has finally been wrangled up. Local live stream host Tara Bassett of 502LIVEstreamers accompanied a group of cattle wranglers on Saturday afternoon as they sighted and attempted to corner the last cow, a red bull.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Simply Rooted opens in New Albany

It's the second one in just the last year. It's a new shop that can help you out with taking care of your plants. 806 people were killed in traffic crashes in Kentucky last year. 124 of those were right here in Louisville.. Exquisite Black Women Foundation discusses importance of...
NEW ALBANY, IN
NPR

'Wait Wait' for Nov 19, 2022: Live from Louisville!

Recorded at Palace Theater in Louisville, with Not My Job guest Freddie Johnson and panelists Adam Burke, Paula Poundstone and Alzo Slade. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show. Who's Bill This Time. Fake Money Has Real Collapse; Florida Man Is Back; Swifties Rise Up!. Panel Questions.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Alina Andras

5 Great Pizza Places in Kentucky

If you live in Kentucky and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of five amazing pizza spots in Kentucky that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so if you have never been to any of them before, definitely drop by and taste their food, next time you are in the area.
KENTUCKY STATE
The Courier Journal

The Courier Journal

13K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Louisville news and Southern Indiana news, Louisville sports and Kentucky sports, politics, entertainment and Kentucky Derby coverage from the Courier-Journal

 http://courier-journal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy