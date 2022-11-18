Read full article on original website
WBTV
Charlotte business owner gets surprise $1.3K bill after shipping a package using discounted label
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A small business owner in Charlotte faced a shocking shipping nightmare last month. Lucy McDermott, the owner of Stash Charlotte, says she was charged more than $1,300 to ship a package that should have cost her less than $50. “I own a yarn, fabric and sewing...
kiss951.com
Top 10 Craft Breweries In North Carolina
Beer is big business in North Carolina. According to Business North Carolina, the Tar Heel State has the tenth most craft breweries in the United States, based on 2021 data. With 364 craft breweries, North Carolina is only one behind Ohio. California has the most, by far, with 931. Asheville...
lakenormanpublications.com
Home price hike slows as inventory bolstered around Lake Norman
Signs of the real estate market cooling off came to Lake Norman last month, with median home sales increasing at lower rates and a bolstered inventory across local communities. For Lake Norman homes, the October median sales price of $585,000 was nearly 10 percent higher than a year ago, though...
wccbcharlotte.com
Rachael Previews ‘Light The Knights’ At Truist Field
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The baseball stadium has been fully transformed into a winter wonderland complete with ice skating, snow tubing, live entertainment and more!. There will also be Christmas shopping and visits with Santa. The event runs from November 23rd until January 8th. Times and ticket prices vary. They...
wccbcharlotte.com
Thanksgiving Road Travel
CHARLOTTE N.C. – More that 1.5 Million people are expected to hit the roads this Thanksgiving holiday from North Carolina – hitting pre-pandemic levels. WCCB Charlotte’s Emma Mondo is sharing what you need to know about road travel through the state and tips to keep you and your family safe.
Charlotte Stories
Florida Man Buys 45 Acre “Once-in-a-Generation Development Opportunity” in Charlotte’s LoSo
A Florida man and his firm, Ram Realty Advisors, have just announced the purchase of a 45.7 acre “once-in-a-generation development opportunity” in Charlotte’s rapidly growing LoSo area. The property includes a total of 14 buildings with a combined 377,152 square feet running along Clanton Road between I-77...
country1037fm.com
Sycamore Brewing Christmas Ale Cans Make The Naughty List
Sycamore Brewing Christmas Ale cans stir up controversy every year. Although we visit the brewery from time to time, I was unaware of the risque tradition. According to The Rock Hill Herald, Sycamore Brewing in Charlotte started issuing the seasonal ales with eyebrow-raising labels several years ago. The controversy kicked off in 2019 with a naughty reindeer design pulled due to lack of approval from the liquor board. Past designs included controversial snowflake and gingerbread men designs. We won’t go into detail, but you can imagine. I must admit, the idea never would have occurred to me. But, I’m more of a hot cocoa person. LOL.
Charcuterie franchise Graze Craze to open Charlotte store
CHARLOTTE — Graze Craze has made its debut in North Carolina. The charcuterie-centric franchise recently opened at 16011-C Lancaster Highway in south Charlotte. It’s part of the Capstone Commons shopping complex, near the intersection of Lancaster Highway and Johnston Road. Husband-and-wife duo Chelsea and Christopher Shelton are behind...
qcnews.com
Hundreds have died on Charlotte streets; family pushing for change
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — There were a lot of empty shoes at First Ward Park Sunday. From children to adults, each pair represented a person who died on area roadways. “205. That is the number of lives lost on Charlotte streets due to traffic violence from 2019...
wccbcharlotte.com
From The Mountains To The Metro: The Fonta Flora Brewery Shares Their Intricate Brews With The Queen City
CHARLOTTE, NC – At first glance, you might think the Fonta Flora is a brewery similar to any other, however, this quaint little brewery in Optimist Hall is by far the most exquisite taproom a beer connoisseur could imagine. What makes the Fonta Flora Brewery stand out? Like most...
Power restored for hundreds in Gastonia Sunday morning, officials say
GASTONIA, N.C. — Duke Energy crews worked to restore power for more than 1,500 customers in southeast Gastonia early Sunday morning, according to the Duke Energy Outage Map. The outage was first reported around 3:50 a.m. with roughly 1,511 customers without power, Duke Energy officials said. As of 8:00 a.m., about 545 customers remain without power. The cause is unknown at this time.
Vendors back to work as former Eastland open-air market reopens in new location
CHARLOTTE — The former Central Flea Market is officially back in Charlotte as it reopened on Saturday, just in time for the holiday season. After the open-air market near the Eastland Mall closed 10 months ago, dozens of vendors were forced to leave the property on Feb. 11. The...
3 ways to keep home heating costs lower
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Temperatures are getting lower, but the cost to keep a home warm isn't. In fact, according to the latest numbers from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, energy services increased more than 15% from October 2021 to October 2022. For the latest breaking news, weather and...
WBTV
Warming trend will make for a rainy holiday
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Temperatures will gradually warm up this week along with increased rain chances by Thanksgiving Thursday and Black Friday. First Alert Weather Days Thanksgiving and Black Friday: Periods of rain. A cool afternoon is on the way with lots of sun and high temperatures near 55 degrees....
Charlotte native shot 7 times during Club Q massacre in Colorado
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — (Warning: Story contains graphic details) Five people were killed and 25 others were injured when a gunman opened fire at an LGBTQ+ club in Colorado Springs, Colorado, over the weekend, police said. The suspect, Anderson Lee Aldrich, 22, is facing five murder charges and five charges...
spoonuniversity.com
Where to Go For Holiday Eats in Charlotte 2022
Every year, Charlotte hosts a variety of fun Holiday activities for all ages, and what better way to celebrate than with food? Discover festive (and mostly free) events in order to make the most out of this Holiday Season. From the Holiday market at Light the Knights, to decorating cookies with Santa at Optimist Hall, or free kids' breakfast with Clifford the Big Red Dog, there's lots to explore! Keep reading to find out where to go for Holiday eats in Charlotte 2022.
wccbcharlotte.com
Concord Christmas Parade
CONCORD N.C. — WCCB Charlotte is celebrating Carolina Christmas, and the holiday season has officially arrived in Concord. The city is hosting its 94th. annual Christmas parade Saturday. This year the parade began at Church Street North and Lake Concord Road and continued for two miles, ending at Union Street and Corban Avenue.
Homeowners worried after money to help pay their mortgages fails to arrive
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Homeowners delinquent on their mortgages are shouldering added stress from continued NC Homeowner Assistance Fund payment delays. The pandemic program, which provides financial help to qualified homeowners, has struggled to deliver payments in a timely fashion. In fact, the process is even slower now than it was six months ago.
kiss951.com
Charlotte Restaurant Makes Esquire’s Best New Restaurants in America
Nothing like some good eating! Around this time of year, we are either traveling to visit family or having family visit us. Either way, you always want to take your friends and family to great places when they come to town. Well, we may have found a great restaurant for you to start with that made a new best list. Supperland recently made Esquire’s list of the best new restaurants in 2022.
wccbcharlotte.com
The Busy Holiday Travel Season Gets Underway Across The Carolinas
CHARLOTTE — The busy holiday travel season is just getting underway. And, this year, Thanksgiving travel is expected to hit pre-pandemic levels. Triple-A predicts more than 54 million Americans will hit the road or skies this holiday. It’s also projected to be the third busiest Thanksgiving travel season since...
