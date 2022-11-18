ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holly, MI

1051thebounce.com

Michigan’s Favorite Comfort Food is a Delicious One

Who doesn’t love a good dose of comfort food? Seriously, sometimes, like after a breakup or during a winter snowstorm, comfort food is the perfect remedy. Michigan folk have a lot of great comfort food to enjoy, and as it turns out, one comforting food item is the most popular in the state.
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Why skin cancer plagues some Michigan counties more than others

Residents of Michigan’s rural counties are much more likely to get melanoma, or skin cancer, than urban residents, a study has found. One reason: a lack of dermatologists in rural counties. “Michigan has almost twice the number of dermatologists per capita practicing in urban counties,” the research team said....
MICHIGAN STATE
103.3 WKFR

East Lansing Beware of New Human Trafficking Attempts

A young woman goes viral talking about a dangerous moment she experienced at Meijer in East Lansing last week. On Monday, November 14, a young woman was approached by a woman in a very suspicious way in the parking lot of the Meijer on Lake Lansing Road in East Lansing, Michigan. As soon as she parked, a woman leaned against her driver's side door and asked for money.
EAST LANSING, MI
candgnews.com

McFall wins Michigan House District 8 race

OAKLAND COUNTY/WAYNE COUNTY — During the general election Nov. 8, Mike McFall, the mayor pro tem of Hazel Park, prevailed in his bid for the newly redrawn 8th District of the Michigan House of Representatives. The district covers the city of Hazel Park, most of Madison Heights and one...
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

Turkey giveaway to feed hundreds ahead of Thanksgiving

The cars pulled up and one by one left with the makings of a Thanksgiving meal. Complete with a turkey and other items to make this holiday special. The event was held by Detroit City Council President Mary Sheffield, in partnership with Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Inc., and Prince Hall Grand Lodge of Michigan."I'm thankful and grateful that someone is considering the community to even pass out food at this time of year. And with the things that's going on in the world, I'm very grateful and thankful," said Ernestine Howard."The need is great. We see that every year we do this event, but particularly this year, because of us coming out of COVID and the inflation is extremely high. And so we just had an opportunity today to give back to over 500 families in the city of Detroit, providing them fresh food and a turkey for Thanksgiving," Said Detroit City Council President Mary Sheffield. "And so we're just honored and blessed to be in a position to be able to give back."
DETROIT, MI
My Magic GR

My Magic GR

Grand Rapids, MI
My Magic GR plays the best urban music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan.

