Montana Department of Justice settles discrimination complaint
The Montana Department of Justice has settled a discrimination complaint against an attorney who the Montana Human Rights Bureau determined had been unfairly passed over for a promotion because of political views he expressed in an essay that was required as part of the job application. The Montana Department of Justice agreed to several different […] The post Montana Department of Justice settles discrimination complaint appeared first on Daily Montanan.
