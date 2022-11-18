Read full article on original website
Dallas VA Employees Face 10 Years in Prison for Embezzling 2.9MLarry LeaseDallas, TX
This Day in History: November 22William Saint ValDallas, TX
Texans Look to Observe 59th Anniversary of JFK's AssassinationLarry LeaseDallas, TX
An Anonymous Tip Brings New Hope To 50 Year DisappearanceStill UnsolvedFort Worth, TX
Parking Spots Hard to Find at Love Field This Holiday WeekendLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Cheers Liquor Beer & Wine offers spirits at family-owned store in Lewisville
Cheers Liquor Beer & Wine opened its Lewisville location Nov. 11. (Destine Gibson/Community Impact) Cheers Liquor Beer & Wine opened its Lewisville location Nov. 11. The store is at 980 W. Round Grove Road, Stes. 120-130. The family-owned liquor store offers a selection of beer, wine and spirits. Cheers Liquor Beer & Wine also offers specials and hosts tasting events. 469-293-8377. https://cheersliquortx.com.
Byron Nelson High School students run chef-guided Byron Bistro
Byron Bistro and Byron Nelson High School student Connor Masure cuts a chocolate cake. (Cody Thorn/Community Impact) The next generation of chefs and cooks are getting to ply their craft at Byron Bistro, located at Byron Nelson High School in Trophy Club. For the past decade, the school restaurant has...
New York Pizza & Pints to offer 'Piezillas,' craft beer in Richardson
New York Pizza & Pints will offer full pies or pizza by the slice. (Courtesy New York Pizza & Pints) New York Pizza & Pints will open in Richardson in 2023 at the corner of Jupiter Road and Arapaho Road. The pizza restaurant, which has seven locations in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, will be located at 901 N. Jupiter Road, Ste. 100, in the former Chubby Tuna store. A grand opening date has not yet been announced. New York Pizza & Pints specializes in New York-style crust, 24-inch pizzas called Piezillas and serves by-the-slice. The restaurant also offers a variety of craft beers and growlers to-go. www.nypizzaandpints.com.
Mister O1 Extraordinary Pizza to bring artisanal pizza on Grapevine’s Main Street
Mister O1’s pizza is made in a thin-crust style with dough that has rested for a minimum of 72 hours, according to its website. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Artisanal pizza and fresh burrata will soon be served on Grapevine’s Main Street. A conditional-use permit for Mister O1 Extraordinary Pizza...
Parlor Doughnuts brings flavored doughnuts, artisanal breakfast to Southlake
Parlor Doughnuts come in a variety of flavors and are made with layers of fried dough that is crispy on the outside and fluffy on the inside, according to its website. (Courtesy Parlor Doughnuts) Fried, layered doughnuts covered with toppings are now available in Southlake. Parlor Doughnuts opened its Southlake...
$25M renovation coming to McKinney Soccer Complex at Craig Ranch
The multiyear project at the McKinney Soccer Complex at Craig Ranch will add a variety of passive and active amenities. (Courtesy city of McKinney) A $25 million renovation project has begun at the McKinney Soccer Complex at Craig Ranch, according to a news release from the city. The multiyear project...
Flower Mound, Highland Village, Argyle entities to close for Thanksgiving holiday
Flower Mound Town Hall will be closed Nov. 24-25. (Community Impact file photo) Flower Mound, Highland Village and Argyle city and town halls will be closed for Thanksgiving on Nov. 24-25. With the holiday, Flower Mound trash, recycling and bulk material collection will be delayed by one day, according to...
dallasexpress.com
Fatburger Rolls into North Dallas
The recently opened Fatburger location in Plano is making big waves in North Texas as the Los Angeles-based company seeks to carve out its spot in the burger market. Founded by Lovie Yancey in 1947, the first location was a “three-stool hamburger stand using scrap materials from her partner’s construction business.”
Veteran-owned CBD store Zar offering hemp cannabis products in Coppell
Hemp cannabis store Zar is a veteran-owned business with more than 20 locations in Texas. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Zar’s Coppell location opened Aug. 27. The shop is located at 780 S. MacArthur Blvd., Ste. 110. Zar is a veteran-owned company that offers a wide variety of CBD and THC products. The business provides free consultations, and all of its products are lab tested by a third party, according to its website. 469-293-8267. www.zarwellness.com.
Feasibility study for Lewisville Grand Theater will explore potential expansion
Lewisville City Council approved an agreement for a feasibility study of the Lewisville Grand Theater. (Community Impact staff) A feasibility study exploring expansion opportunities will be conducted for the Lewisville Grand Theater. Lewisville City Council approved a professional services agreement with Corgan Associates, Inc. to perform the study during a...
Two Bit Circus brings 'micro-amusement park' concept to The Shops at Park Lane in Dallas
Two Bit Circus opened in mid-November in The Shops at Park Lane in Dallas. (Kevin Cummings/Community Impact) Two Bit Circus opened Nov. 18 at 8030 Park Lane, Ste. 200, in The Shops at Park Lane in Dallas. The California-based “micro-amusement park” features immersive entertainment, virtual reality experiences and a video game arcade, according to a news release. Two Bit Circus also offers a fast-casual dining menu in addition to circus-inspired cocktails—some of which are served up by a robotic bartender, the release states. 469-405-6166. www.twobitcircus.com/dallas.
Stylist offers confidence-boosting tips for North Texas women
SOUTHLAKE, Texas — How many times have you looked in your closet and thought – I have nothing to wear! Too many to count. Carolyn Wang’s mission as a designer and stylist is to give women confidence in their wardrobe and she hopes her family’s new fashion experience will transform how women feel about going shopping.
Q&A: Meet Frisco ISD School Resource Officer Tom Attaway
School Resource Officer Tom Attaway was recently recognized by the City of Frisco for 20 years of service with the police department. (Colby Farr/Community Impact) School Resource Officer Tom Attaway has worked in law enforcement since 1996. He moved to Frisco and began working with the Frisco Police Department in 2002. Across his career, he has worked as a patrol officer, a bike patrol officer and a crisis negotiation officer. Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney recognized Attaway’s 20 years of service with the police department during a Sept. 6 City Council meeting. Attaway has served at multiple Frisco ISD schools over the years, and this school year he is working at Pink Elementary School and Griffin Middle School.
havingfuninthetexassun.com
Chicken N Pickle, Grand Prairie
I’ve decided I’m going on the Pickleball Pro. Circuit. Of course, first I’m going to need to learn how to play pickleball, so I signed up myself and my husband, who grumbles about these things but always goes and has a great time, for a Newbie Night at Chicken N Pickle in Grand Prairie. Now I made this grand decision one afternoon in September, but the Newbie Nights were all booked until early November, by which time I’d changed life goals at least 10 times, but as the night of the class came nearer, I was still intrigued enough to want to learn more.
Mountain Mike’s Pizza opening in Lewisville in mid-December
Mountain Mike’s Pizza is expected to open its Lewisville location by mid-December. (Courtesy Mountain Mike's Pizza) Mountain Mike’s Pizza is expected to open its Lewisville location by mid-December. The pizzeria will be located at 4740 SH 121, Ste. 900, and will be the chain’s first Texas restaurant. The California-based chain is expected to open several locations in the Dallas-Fort Worth region within the next 12 months, according to a press release. Mountain Mike’s also offers wings, sandwiches and salads.
dmagazine.com
Meet North Texas’ Award-Winning Pharmacy Influencer
It isn’t every day that your local Walgreens pharmacist has over 11,000 Instagram followers. But Dr. Sue Ojageer, who works for Walgreens in McKinney, accrued a broad audience with health tips and patient advocacy. Ojageer received the Best Pharmacist Influencer award from SingleCare, a prescription savings service at the...
Guitars and Growlers offering craft beer, hand-built guitars in Flower Mound
Guitars and Growlers offers craft beer, hand-built guitars and a full menu. (Courtesy Guitars and Growlers Flower Mound) Guitars and Growlers held a soft opening for its Flower Mound location Nov. 18. The new restaurant located at 400 Flower Mound Road, Ste. 160, is a one-stop shop for hand-built guitars and craft beer. Guitars and Growlers also has a food menu that features subs, paninis, flatbread pizzas, salads, soups and more. Guitars and Growlers is planning for a grand opening Dec. 2, according to a spokesperson for the company. 469-464-4869. www.guitarsandgrowlers.com.
Guitars & Growlers holding soft opening in Flower Mound this weekend
Guitars & Growlers — a one-stop shop for food, handcrafted guitars, craft beer and live music — is holding a soft opening this weekend for its new location in Flower Mound. Friends Amy Baker and Susan Elbediwi partnered to bring the third Guitars & Growlers location to 400...
Shipping container townhomes near opening in McKinney, expansion planned
The Cotton Groves project broke ground in McKinney in October 2020. (Shelbie Hamilton/Community Impact) The Cotton Groves in McKinney is expected to have its first townhome completed in early January, according to Celeste Cox, CEO of Habitat for Humanity of Collin County. The Cotton Groves is a community of townhomes...
