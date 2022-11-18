ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Bend County, TX

Community Impact Houston

Learn more Katy's October featured neighborhood, market data

A house located at Lesina Street. (Courtesy Houston Association of Realtors) Marcello Lakes, a Princeton Homes development, consists of about 380 homes. The community is situated close to numerous dining, shopping and activity options. It is also a short drive from the Grand Parkway and I-10, making it a desirable neighborhood for commuters.
KATY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Amerejuve relocates to League City

In late summer, Amerejuve relocated from the Baybrook Mall. (Courtesy Pexels) In late summer, Amerejuve relocated from Baybrook Mall, 700 Baybrook Mall Drive, Friendswood, to 1600 W. League City Parkway, Ste. T, League City. Amerejuve offers medical spa and laser hair removal services across the Houston and Atlanta areas. Jake...
LEAGUE CITY, TX
Community Impact Houston

12 opportunities to volunteer in Conroe, Montgomery

At Henry’s Home Horse Sanctuary, volunteers care for horses in an outdoor facility, performing farm work and other activities. (Courtesy Henry's Home Horse Sanctuary) For those looking to help out in the Conroe and Montgomery community, there are several local nonprofit groups that offer volunteer opportunities and accept donations. This list is noncomprehensive.
CONROE, TX
Community Impact Houston

Events including Montgomery County Heart Walk in The Woodlands raise $2M for heart health

Edmund Lee, patient relations director for Memorial Hermann The Woodlands, was the top Montgomery County Heart Walk fundraiser. (Courtesy The American Heart Association) The American Heart Association’s Montgomery County Heart Walk 2022 took place Nov. 12 at Northshore Park in The Woodlands, one of four such walks occurring in the Greater Houston area in November, raising a total of $2 million for the organization, according to an AHA news release.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Community Impact Houston

New Vietnamese kitchen holds soft opening in Pearland

Ong Jas Viet Kitchen serves fried tomato rice with ribeye and onions. (Courtesy Ong Jas Viet Kitchen) Ong Jas Viet Kitchen held a soft opening Nov. 8 at 11930 Broadway St, Ste. 140, Pearland. The new location offers a variety of Vietnamese dishes, including pho, fried rice, spring rolls and various drinks. The restaurant’s official menu can be viewed on its Facebook page and website. 346-264-2589. www.ongjaskitchen.com.
PEARLAND, TX
Community Impact Houston

Chick'nCone opens third Houston-area eatery in Sugar Land

Chick'nCone opened a location in Sugar Land in mid-October. (Courtesy Chick'nCone) Chick'nCone, a national fried chicken franchise, opened its third Houston location in mid-October at 2228 Texas Drive, Sugar Land. The fast-casual chain offers three main entrees: a chicken sandwich, chicken tenders over a bed of cajun fries and chicken tenders in a waffle cone. The franchise owns 30 restaurants including one in Toronto, Canada, and two other Houston-area locations at 1919 N. Shepherd Drive, Houston, and 3202 E. Broadway St., Pearland. 346-309-2122. www.chickncone.com/location/sugarland-tx.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Lone Star Tennis now serving Cypress area

Lone Star Tennis is now open in Cypress. (Courtesy Pexels) Lone Star Tennis opened Oct. 1 at 24140 Hwy. 290, Ste. 300, Cypress. The family-owned operation sells a variety of tennis equipment and offers stringing services. 281-304-2197. www.facebook.com/100087431370337. Danica joined Community Impact Newspaper as a reporter in 2016. As editor,...
CYPRESS, TX
houstononthecheap.com

Houston Christmas Lights 2022 – 20 Holiday Light Shows Near You!

Looking for the best Christmas lights in and around Houston? Our city is full of neighborhoods decked out in Christmas lights — often synchronized to music. But how do you find these often tucked-away places in such a big city?. Word-of-mouth is certainly one way. Here is our list...
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Luliet Ice Cream + Cookies serves up sweet treats in Conroe

Luliet Bakery opened a second location in Conroe on Nov. 15. (Courtesy Luliet Bakery) Cassandra joined Community Impact in November 2022. Covering Conroe and Montgomery County, she reports on local government, education, business, transportation and dining. Cassandra graduated from Lamar University in May 2019 where she spent four years at the student-run newspaper as editor in chief. Before joining CI, she spent time at The Port Arthur News, a local, daily newspaper in The Golden Triangle. She also operated as a freelance travel and magazine writer for numerous publications. Outside of the newsroom, she enjoys reading, traveling, being outdoors and photography.
CONROE, TX
Community Impact Houston

Construction on Timber Forest Drive bridge nears completion

Work continues on a project to build a new four-lane bridge on Timber Forest Drive where it crosses the Union Pacific Corp. railroad tracks. (Ronald Winters/Community Impact) Work continues on a project to build a new four-lane bridge on Timber Forest Drive where it crosses the Union Pacific Corp. railroad tracks. According to Harris County Precinct 3 officials, the project aims to improve safety with an elevated railroad crossing while providing a second north-south corridor for residents.
HUMBLE, TX
Community Impact Houston

Conroe moves forward with pilot shuttle program in downtown Conroe to begin Nov. 25

The Downtown Circulator Shuttle pilot program will begin Nov. 25. (Community Impact staff) Conroe City Council unanimously voted Nov. 15 to launch the Downtown Circulator Shuttle program, which will provide free shuttle services within downtown Conroe. According to previous reporting, Mobility Planner De’Andre Guin presented the new shuttle program during...
CONROE, TX
KHOU

Thanksgiving thunder threat possible across Houston area

HOUSTON — With the Thanksgiving holiday quickly approaching, the main thing on most people's minds -- besides the turkey -- is the weather. In Houston, widespread rain and thunder are likely due to a trailing cold front and the weather pattern could last all day. The American and European models actually show all of Houston getting rain, with isolated storms possible in some areas.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Community Impact Houston

