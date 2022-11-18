Read full article on original website
Learn more Katy's October featured neighborhood, market data
A house located at Lesina Street. (Courtesy Houston Association of Realtors) Marcello Lakes, a Princeton Homes development, consists of about 380 homes. The community is situated close to numerous dining, shopping and activity options. It is also a short drive from the Grand Parkway and I-10, making it a desirable neighborhood for commuters.
Lake Houston-area fine arts scene ready to expand following COVID-19 setbacks
The Texas Repertory Theatre Co. finished its season as the resident theater company at the Charles Bender Performing Arts Center in Humble with a performance of “The Last of the Red Hot Lovers” in July. (Courtesy Texas Repertory Theatre Co.) During his junior year at Kingwood Park High...
22 opportunities to volunteer and give back in Tomball, Magnolia
Started 14 years ago, the Tomball Community Garden grows fresh produce to donate to Tomball Emergency Assistance Ministries, which then distributes the food to those in need. (Courtesy Tomball Community Garden) For those looking to help out in the Tomball and Magnolia community, there are several local nonprofit groups that...
Amerejuve relocates to League City
In late summer, Amerejuve relocated from the Baybrook Mall. (Courtesy Pexels) In late summer, Amerejuve relocated from Baybrook Mall, 700 Baybrook Mall Drive, Friendswood, to 1600 W. League City Parkway, Ste. T, League City. Amerejuve offers medical spa and laser hair removal services across the Houston and Atlanta areas. Jake...
12 opportunities to volunteer in Conroe, Montgomery
At Henry’s Home Horse Sanctuary, volunteers care for horses in an outdoor facility, performing farm work and other activities. (Courtesy Henry's Home Horse Sanctuary) For those looking to help out in the Conroe and Montgomery community, there are several local nonprofit groups that offer volunteer opportunities and accept donations. This list is noncomprehensive.
Events including Montgomery County Heart Walk in The Woodlands raise $2M for heart health
Edmund Lee, patient relations director for Memorial Hermann The Woodlands, was the top Montgomery County Heart Walk fundraiser. (Courtesy The American Heart Association) The American Heart Association’s Montgomery County Heart Walk 2022 took place Nov. 12 at Northshore Park in The Woodlands, one of four such walks occurring in the Greater Houston area in November, raising a total of $2 million for the organization, according to an AHA news release.
New Vietnamese kitchen holds soft opening in Pearland
Ong Jas Viet Kitchen serves fried tomato rice with ribeye and onions. (Courtesy Ong Jas Viet Kitchen) Ong Jas Viet Kitchen held a soft opening Nov. 8 at 11930 Broadway St, Ste. 140, Pearland. The new location offers a variety of Vietnamese dishes, including pho, fried rice, spring rolls and various drinks. The restaurant’s official menu can be viewed on its Facebook page and website. 346-264-2589. www.ongjaskitchen.com.
Chick'nCone opens third Houston-area eatery in Sugar Land
Chick'nCone opened a location in Sugar Land in mid-October. (Courtesy Chick'nCone) Chick'nCone, a national fried chicken franchise, opened its third Houston location in mid-October at 2228 Texas Drive, Sugar Land. The fast-casual chain offers three main entrees: a chicken sandwich, chicken tenders over a bed of cajun fries and chicken tenders in a waffle cone. The franchise owns 30 restaurants including one in Toronto, Canada, and two other Houston-area locations at 1919 N. Shepherd Drive, Houston, and 3202 E. Broadway St., Pearland. 346-309-2122. www.chickncone.com/location/sugarland-tx.
Lone Star Tennis now serving Cypress area
Lone Star Tennis is now open in Cypress. (Courtesy Pexels) Lone Star Tennis opened Oct. 1 at 24140 Hwy. 290, Ste. 300, Cypress. The family-owned operation sells a variety of tennis equipment and offers stringing services. 281-304-2197. www.facebook.com/100087431370337. Danica joined Community Impact Newspaper as a reporter in 2016. As editor,...
houstononthecheap.com
Houston Christmas Lights 2022 – 20 Holiday Light Shows Near You!
Looking for the best Christmas lights in and around Houston? Our city is full of neighborhoods decked out in Christmas lights — often synchronized to music. But how do you find these often tucked-away places in such a big city?. Word-of-mouth is certainly one way. Here is our list...
Luliet Ice Cream + Cookies serves up sweet treats in Conroe
Luliet Bakery opened a second location in Conroe on Nov. 15. (Courtesy Luliet Bakery) Cassandra joined Community Impact in November 2022. Covering Conroe and Montgomery County, she reports on local government, education, business, transportation and dining. Cassandra graduated from Lamar University in May 2019 where she spent four years at the student-run newspaper as editor in chief. Before joining CI, she spent time at The Port Arthur News, a local, daily newspaper in The Golden Triangle. She also operated as a freelance travel and magazine writer for numerous publications. Outside of the newsroom, she enjoys reading, traveling, being outdoors and photography.
Houston bars implement safety measures after deadly mass shooting at LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado
HOUSTON — The latest mass shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub occurred 958 miles from Houston. "This is a horrible crime,” an official in Colorado Springs said. But the local community is also feeling the pain. “I was devastated when I woke up and saw the news of Club...
Construction on Timber Forest Drive bridge nears completion
Work continues on a project to build a new four-lane bridge on Timber Forest Drive where it crosses the Union Pacific Corp. railroad tracks. (Ronald Winters/Community Impact) Work continues on a project to build a new four-lane bridge on Timber Forest Drive where it crosses the Union Pacific Corp. railroad tracks. According to Harris County Precinct 3 officials, the project aims to improve safety with an elevated railroad crossing while providing a second north-south corridor for residents.
Mattress Mack claps back at Harris Co. Judge Lina Hidalgo for victory speech dig
The Houston icon called the Democratic judge a 'sanctimonious bully' over her 'furniture salesman' remark.
k12dive.com
Superintendent of the Year: LaTonya Goffney, Aldine Independent School District
“If you know my story, you know … no one would've expected me to be a superintendent or educator at all,” says LaTonya Goffney, now going on her fourth year leading Aldine Independent School District in Houston, Texas, and her 15th overall as a superintendent in the Lone Star State.
'It looked legitimate' | Man shares story after falling victim to parking scam in downtown Houston
HOUSTON — A Houston man said he's out $200 after being scammed by a city parking employee. That former city of Houston employee, Aisha Mercer, was arrested last week in what investigators are calling a bribery scheme. Officials said she was taking money from drivers to remove boots from ticketed cars.
President of University of Houston Downtown has big plans for the 1st 18 months
Loren J. Blanchard is a Louisiana native who frequented Houston, TX with his family as a child. His father looked forward to celebrating the Astros games while Blanchard enjoyed trips to Astroworld. After many years and a 6-year stint in California, Blanchard is now the President of the University of Houston Downtown.
Conroe moves forward with pilot shuttle program in downtown Conroe to begin Nov. 25
The Downtown Circulator Shuttle pilot program will begin Nov. 25. (Community Impact staff) Conroe City Council unanimously voted Nov. 15 to launch the Downtown Circulator Shuttle program, which will provide free shuttle services within downtown Conroe. According to previous reporting, Mobility Planner De’Andre Guin presented the new shuttle program during...
Fort Bend County inks Phase 2 of infrastructure management firm contract
During its Nov. 8 meeting, the Fort Bend County Commissioners Court unanimously approved a contract amendment for consulting and engineering firm Tetra Tech Inc. to manage the county's portion of the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. (Asia Armour/Community Impact) Fort Bend County Commissioners Court has extended a contract with...
Thanksgiving thunder threat possible across Houston area
HOUSTON — With the Thanksgiving holiday quickly approaching, the main thing on most people's minds -- besides the turkey -- is the weather. In Houston, widespread rain and thunder are likely due to a trailing cold front and the weather pattern could last all day. The American and European models actually show all of Houston getting rain, with isolated storms possible in some areas.
