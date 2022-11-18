Welcome to the latest edition of the Fantasy Football Flashback, where we celebrate the accomplishments of the week's most reliable players. It's a good thing that Thanksgiving dinner is just a few days away, as many fantasy managers will have room to stuff themselves after feeling starved for production in Week 11. Not a single player reached the 35-point plateau, and some of the names among the week's top-10 scorers were absent from starting lineups. Let's dive in:

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 5 HOURS AGO