WPXI

Justin Fields reportedly dislocated shoulder, played through injury in loss to Falcons

Justin Fields has a dislocated left shoulder, and his status for Sunday's game against the New York Jets is unclear, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports. The Chicago Bears quarterback apparently sustained the injury during Sunday's loss to the Atlanta Falcons and played through the injury. Bears head coach Matt Eberful declined to elaborate on the injury early Monday, but noted that Fields was considered day-to-day. The injury is to his non-throwing shoulder.
CHICAGO, IL
WPXI

Week 11 Sunday Night NFL Recap: Patrick Mahomes is inevitable, Dallas Cowboys crush Minnesota Vikings & should New York Jets bench Zach Wilson?

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts. Death, taxes and Patrick Mahomes game-winning drives. There's no avoiding any of them. The Kansas City Chiefs walked off with their fourth straight win on Sunday night, this time against the Los Angeles Chargers thanks to yet another impressive Mahomes performance, elevated by a devastating 3 touchdown game from tight end Travis Kelce.
WASHINGTON STATE
WPXI

NFL fines Commanders player for missed facemask that helped end Eagles' undefeated season, injure TE Dallas Goedert

The NFL is disciplining Washington Commanders linebacker Jamin Davis, but it's too late to be any comfort for Philadelphia Eagles fans. Davis was fined $10,609 on Saturday for unnecessary roughness during last week's game against the Eagles, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Specifically, he was fined for grabbing and yanking the facemask of Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert, who then gave up a costly fumble.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WPXI

Fantasy Football Flashback, Week 11: Chiefs star duo headline most reliable players

Welcome to the latest edition of the Fantasy Football Flashback, where we celebrate the accomplishments of the week's most reliable players. It's a good thing that Thanksgiving dinner is just a few days away, as many fantasy managers will have room to stuff themselves after feeling starved for production in Week 11. Not a single player reached the 35-point plateau, and some of the names among the week's top-10 scorers were absent from starting lineups. Let's dive in:
KANSAS CITY, MO
WPXI

After miserable OT loss, Broncos have to consider firing coach Nathaniel Hackett

There's no way to sell Denver Broncos fans on another season of Nathaniel Hackett as their head coach. Broncos fans have been vocal since the team got off to a bad start with a weird Week 1 loss, punctuated by a weird decision by Hackett to settle for a 64-yard field goal at the Seattle Seahawks. Caving to impatient fans' wishes usually isn't smart. In this case, it might be the only choice.
DENVER, CO
WPXI

Ben Simmons scores season-high 22, 'ready to play' at 76ers on Tuesday

After a brutal start in Brooklyn, Ben Simmons is finding his stride just in time to face the Philadelphia 76ers. The Nets guard connected on 11 of 13 shot on Sunday en route to 22 points, eight rebounds and five assists in a 122-115 win over the Memphis Grizzlies. The point total was a third-straight season high after scoring 15 and 11 points in his previous two games. He led the Nets with a plus-19 in the plus-minus column.
BROOKLYN, NY

