Justin Fields reportedly dislocated shoulder, played through injury in loss to Falcons
Justin Fields has a dislocated left shoulder, and his status for Sunday's game against the New York Jets is unclear, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports. The Chicago Bears quarterback apparently sustained the injury during Sunday's loss to the Atlanta Falcons and played through the injury. Bears head coach Matt Eberful declined to elaborate on the injury early Monday, but noted that Fields was considered day-to-day. The injury is to his non-throwing shoulder.
Commanders activate Pro Bowl pass rusher Chase Young ahead of Sunday's game vs. Falcons
The Washington Commanders got more good news on Sunday. Head coach Ron Rivera announced that Pro Bowl defensive end Chase Young has been activated to the 53-man roster ahead of Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons. Young hasn't played since tearing tearing the ACL in his right knee in Week 9 last season against the Tampa Bay Bucanneers.
Broncos waive RB Melvin Gordon after another fumble in loss to Raiders
The Denver Broncos waived running back Melvin Gordon III on Monday, a day after he fumbled against the Las Vegas Raiders. Gordon has struggled with ball control in 2022. The fumble was his fifth of the season.
Week 11 Sunday Night NFL Recap: Patrick Mahomes is inevitable, Dallas Cowboys crush Minnesota Vikings & should New York Jets bench Zach Wilson?
Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts. Death, taxes and Patrick Mahomes game-winning drives. There's no avoiding any of them. The Kansas City Chiefs walked off with their fourth straight win on Sunday night, this time against the Los Angeles Chargers thanks to yet another impressive Mahomes performance, elevated by a devastating 3 touchdown game from tight end Travis Kelce.
NFL fines Commanders player for missed facemask that helped end Eagles' undefeated season, injure TE Dallas Goedert
The NFL is disciplining Washington Commanders linebacker Jamin Davis, but it's too late to be any comfort for Philadelphia Eagles fans. Davis was fined $10,609 on Saturday for unnecessary roughness during last week's game against the Eagles, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Specifically, he was fined for grabbing and yanking the facemask of Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert, who then gave up a costly fumble.
Fantasy Football Flashback, Week 11: Chiefs star duo headline most reliable players
Welcome to the latest edition of the Fantasy Football Flashback, where we celebrate the accomplishments of the week's most reliable players. It's a good thing that Thanksgiving dinner is just a few days away, as many fantasy managers will have room to stuff themselves after feeling starved for production in Week 11. Not a single player reached the 35-point plateau, and some of the names among the week's top-10 scorers were absent from starting lineups. Let's dive in:
After miserable OT loss, Broncos have to consider firing coach Nathaniel Hackett
There's no way to sell Denver Broncos fans on another season of Nathaniel Hackett as their head coach. Broncos fans have been vocal since the team got off to a bad start with a weird Week 1 loss, punctuated by a weird decision by Hackett to settle for a 64-yard field goal at the Seattle Seahawks. Caving to impatient fans' wishes usually isn't smart. In this case, it might be the only choice.
T.J. Watt rips sensational line-of-scrimmage interception from Joe Burrow — again
The Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker snagged a remarkable interception off of Joe Burrow on Sunday while rushing the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback. On first-and-10 late in the third quarter, Burrow dropped back and threw a pass to his right targeting Tyler Boyd on a crossing route. It didn't make it past the line of scrimmage.
NFL Sunday Night Football live tracker: Justin Herbert, Chargers welcome Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs to SoFi
The Kansas City Chiefs can all but extinguish whatever chance remains for the AFC West race to be competitive. They visit the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday Night Football, and the 5-4 Chargers need a win to stay within striking distance of the 7-2 Chiefs. Follow all the action right...
Fantasy Football Week 11 Care/Don't Care: We must never stop discussing Patrick Mahomes' greatness
I am confident I've written this exact headline in a previous iteration of this column. It's probably been multiple times. There is just no better way to describe him: Patrick Mahomes is inevitable. Nothing was more eye-roll worthy than when the broadcast dropped the sub-30 percent win probability on the...
Geno Smith's NFL payday: Seahawks QB headed for more money in 2023 than his first 10 years combined
Last week, an NFL general manager was reflecting on the 2022 free agency and trade period when he posed a question about the most impactful moves across the league. “What do you think was the best quarterback move in terms of a signing or trade?” he asked. I took...
Patriots stun Jets in waning seconds with first punt return TD of NFL season
For 59 minutes and 45 seconds of game clock, the New York Jets and New England Patriots spent turns eating their own boogers and rolling around in the mud. It was a fourth down with the game appearing to be headed to overtime when the first touchdown was scored. Patriot...
Ben Simmons scores season-high 22, 'ready to play' at 76ers on Tuesday
After a brutal start in Brooklyn, Ben Simmons is finding his stride just in time to face the Philadelphia 76ers. The Nets guard connected on 11 of 13 shot on Sunday en route to 22 points, eight rebounds and five assists in a 122-115 win over the Memphis Grizzlies. The point total was a third-straight season high after scoring 15 and 11 points in his previous two games. He led the Nets with a plus-19 in the plus-minus column.
