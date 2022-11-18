ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Comments / 0

Related
DoingItLocal

GOVERNOR LAMONT ANNOUNCES CONNECTICUT RECEIVES CREDIT RATING INCREASE FROM S&P

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that his administration has received notification from credit rating agency Standard & Poor’s (S&P) that it is increasing Connecticut’s general obligation bond credit rating from A+ (positive) to AA- (stable). This credit rating increase follows increases in 2021 by several other agencies, including Moody’s, S&P, Fitch, and Kroll.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Connecticut Attorney General William Tong investigating Optimum after receiving 500 complaints about internet speed

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — About 500 complaints has triggered a state investigation into Optimum’s practices, Connecticut Attorney General William Tong announced Monday. The investigation falls under the Connecticut Unfair Trade Practices into Altice Optimum customer complaints that the company has slow internet speeds, hidden fees and “unacceptable” technical support, according to Tong. The investigation will […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

Conn. Foodshare Reaches Goal of Giving Out 50,000 Meals for Thanksgiving

From volunteer efforts to donations, people all over the state are stepping in so families have an enjoyable meal for the holiday. Connecticut Foodshare said it will give away more than 50,000 meals for Thanksgiving, thanks to the generosity of people throughout the state. Despite rising prices, Connecticut residents have...
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

Face the Facts: Funding the Energy Assistance Program This Winter

Republican Leader Sen. Kevin Kelly (R-Stratford) is again calling on the governor to use some of the surplus to fund the energy assistance program this winter. He joins NBC Connecticut's Mike Hydeck to discuss the need the program has. Mike Hydeck: So how should lawmakers manage the soaring surplus in...
CONNECTICUT STATE
westportjournal.com

Girls’ soccer team: Connecticut champions!

HARTFORD — Facing the Class LL State Tournament’s top seed, the No. 3 Staples High girls’ soccer team left little doubt as to which team is, in fact, the best. The Wreckers topped Cheshire, unbeaten in the regular season, 4-1 in Sunday’s pinnacle contest under the lights at Trinity Health Stadium.
WESTPORT, CT
Travel Maven

This Connecticut Christmas Market is a Must Visit

Between the magical Christmas light displays, festive decorations, and tree-lighting celebrations, there are so many ways to usher in the holiday season here in the Constitution State. One of the best and most exciting Christmas markets is set to return this year and it is a must-visit destination. Keep reading to learn more.
NEWINGTON, CT
PhillyBite

Top 5 Best Best Pizza Shops in Connecticut

- Whether you're looking for a slice of pizza for lunch or a late-night snack, there are plenty of options across the state. From a casual, family-friendly diner to a swanky pizza parlor, Connecticut offers various options. The key is finding the best pizza for you. Bufalina in Guilford. Located...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Did you know you could shop around for energy suppliers in Connecticut?

(WTNH) – On Thursday, Eversource and United Illuminating (UI) announced that Connecticut residents could see an increase in their electric bills. This came as Eversource and UI filed new supply rates with the state’s Public Utilities Regulatory Authority (PURA), citing ongoing global demands. Eversource customers could see an increase of approximately 48% or $84.85 over […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Forever homes: Conn. finalizes 50 adoptions

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Today is national adoption day. To celebrate adopted and foster families, the State of Connecticut is finalizing some 50 adoptions today. The court let News 8 attend the adoption of 21 month-old Lilly Clarizio. “We try to raise awareness of children in foster care and adoptive families to help honor […]
CONNECTICUT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy