Woman Found Dead In Newhall Donation Bin Identified

A Santa Clarita woman has been identified after being found dead in a Newhall donation bin last month.

Anita Raphael, 58, from Santa Clarita was the woman who was found in early October, according to officials with the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office.

On Thursday, Oct. 6, around 10 a.m., first responders received reports of a person hanging out of a donation bin near Orchard Village Road and Lyons Avenue, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station at the time of the incident.

Raphael was pronounced dead on arrival by paramedics, and her death was deemed accidental.

Recently, Raphael’s two dogs were brought to an animal shelter and are in need of a new family.

Her dogs, Banjo and Ripley, are senior dogs who have been housed at the Castaic Animal Shelter for over a month, will not be able to stay at the shelter much longer and are in need of a foster or adoptive parent who will take them both in.

Banjo is a 9-year-old male Siberian husky, while Ripley is an 11-year-old male dalmatian.

