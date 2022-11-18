Alamosa City Council approves $1.1 million gap funding to SLVHC for purchase of Century Mobile Home Park

Read full article on original website
DA Kelly Files Charges for April 20th Fire in Monte Vista
On April 20, 2022 at approximately 12:15 pm, the Monte Vista Police Department, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, the Rio Grande Sheriff’s Office, the Bureau of Land Management and the Monte Vista Fire Protection District responded to reports of a spreading fire in the area of the 800 block of Acequia Drive in Monte Vista. The origin of the fire was determined to a burn pit at Absolute Shine Auto Body & Paint located at 859 Acequia Drive in Monte Vista. After thorough investigation into this incident, the Office of the District Attorney filed a charge of arson, a class three felony, against Darrius Garcia, an employee of Absolute Shine Auto Body and Paint. The complaint alleges that Darrius Garcia recklessly started a fire endangering property valued between $100,000 and $1,000,000 pursuant to Colorado Revised Statute 18-4-105(1), (3)(g). Mr. Garcia’s next court appearance is in Rio Grande County District Court on December 8, 2022 at 11a.m. Mr. Garcia is presumed innocent pending final disposition of this criminal matter. This is an ongoing investigation and the Office of the District Attorney recognizes the tremendous work of our first responders in their quick and efficient response to this incident.
Alamosa Valley Courier
All-SLV football team to be announced this week
ALAMOSA – It’s time for the 2022 All-San Luis Valley football team to be announced. The All-SLV football team is now in its 43rd year and the team will be honored on Dec. 7 at the Ski-Hi Complex in Monte Vista. The All-Valley team began in 1979 and...
Alamosa Valley Courier
CHSAA all-state cross country teams announced
ALAMOSA – The Colorado High School Activities Association posted its 2022 all-state cross country teams on Monday. The teams are posted on the CHSAANow.com web site. In Class 3A, girls state champion Alamosa had five selections. Junior Sarah DeLaCerda and junior Madeline Castillo were both placed on the first team. Sophomore Elizabeth McQuitty was a second team selection.Senior Lia Castillo and senior Autumn McQuitty were both honorable mention.
