Alamosa City Council approves $1.1 million gap funding to SLVHC for purchase of Century Mobile Home Park

On April 20, 2022 at approximately 12:15 pm, the Monte Vista Police Department, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, the Rio Grande Sheriff’s Office, the Bureau of Land Management and the Monte Vista Fire Protection District responded to reports of a spreading fire in the area of the 800 block of Acequia Drive in Monte Vista. The origin of the fire was determined to a burn pit at Absolute Shine Auto Body & Paint located at 859 Acequia Drive in Monte Vista. After thorough investigation into this incident, the Office of the District Attorney filed a charge of arson, a class three felony, against Darrius Garcia, an employee of Absolute Shine Auto Body and Paint. The complaint alleges that Darrius Garcia recklessly started a fire endangering property valued between $100,000 and $1,000,000 pursuant to Colorado Revised Statute 18-4-105(1), (3)(g). Mr. Garcia’s next court appearance is in Rio Grande County District Court on December 8, 2022 at 11a.m. Mr. Garcia is presumed innocent pending final disposition of this criminal matter. This is an ongoing investigation and the Office of the District Attorney recognizes the tremendous work of our first responders in their quick and efficient response to this incident.

