Bustle
Chris Moyles Is One Of The Richest I'm A Celeb Campmates
Between 2004 and 2012, you’d struggle to escape the voice of Chris Moyles on the airwaves. The radio presenter, author, and reality TV star is best known for his notable audio entertainment gigs, including the BBC Radio 1 breakfast show, which he fronted for eight years. Although, Moyles has since explored different career opportunities, amassing a very impressive net worth in the meantime. More recently, the radio DJ joined the 2022 series of ITV’s I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!, leaving some viewers wondering: what is Chris Moyles’ net worth?
Shanae Was Right — The Bachelor In Paradise Twins Are On TikTok
Shanae Ankney and Joey Young were one of the final couples on Bachelor in Paradise Season 8, but their connection wasn’t strong enough to last beyond the beach. Though Joey said he and Shanae were “definitely on the same page” during the Nov. 21 episode (the first of the show’s two-part finale), Shanae said she was scared about their age gap and the fact that Joey still lived at home. “I just feel like I’m your fun, cool aunt and, like, not your girlfriend,” she said. “I’m not looking for someone that just, like, continues to be a social media freak, TikToks all over the place ... you’re a great person, but I’m not looking for that.”
iheart.com
Time to Say Goodbye to Dolly!!!
If you haven’t gotten a chance to see Dolly Parton in concert you may be out of luck. In a new interview with Pollstar, the singing legend, who is about to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, says she has retired from touring. “I do...
Famed '60s Television Star Dies
“Hogan’s Heroes” star Robert Clary has died at 96, according to Fox News. Clary died on Wednesday at his home in Beverly Hills due to natural causes. In a statement, his niece, Brenda Hancock announced his death, and referred to his time at Nazi concentration camps during World War II.
Jada Pinkett Smith's Ex August Alsina Comes Out, Introduces His Boyfriend To The World
Jada Pinkett Smith’s Ex August Alsina has come out to the world and introduced his boyfriend named Zu, RadarOnline.com has learned. At the end of this week’s episode of The Surreal Life, August revealed personal news to the camera. “I would like a love that feels limitless,” August said during his confessional. He continued, “And then what do you know? Love showed up, but in a new way. I want to share that and really honor the person that I love and that loves me back and teaching my so much about love and healing. I want to that in...
Derek Hough nixes ‘Dancing with the Stars’ finale performance after fiancée Hayley Erbert suffers injury
Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert won’t be hitting the “Dancing with the Stars” floor after all. The couple was slated to perform on Monday’s Season 31 finale but has dropped out after Erbert injured her shoulder during camera blocking on Sunday. “We were doing a lift we’ve danced 100 times, but something weird happened causing Hayley to fall awkwardly and hard onto her shoulder,” the pair explained on Instagram. “We tried running through the dance again, but quickly realized Hayley’s shoulder had been compromised. As a true dancer Hayley was ready to push through and perform. But sometimes, and definitely in...
King Charles Might Go Against His Parents’ Wishes and Bypass Younger Brother Prince Edward for Duke of Edinburgh Title
Edward has been expected to inherit the prestigious former title of his father, Prince Philip, for over 23 years.
Pink’s Daughter Helped Her Rehearse For The AMAs’ Olivia Newton-John Tribute
Pink is hopelessly devoted to Olivia Newton-John. The “So What” singer performed a tribute to the late Grease star at the 2022 American Music Awards on Nov. 20, and it turns out that she had a little assistance from someone special: her 11-year-old daughter Willow Sage Hart. Newton-John died on Aug. 9 at her California home after a 30-year battle with breast cancer. She was 73.
Meet Kelly Fisher, Dodi Fayed’s Ex-Fiancée
The Crown Season 5 mainly deals with Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s messy divorce, setting up the sixth and final season to deal with Diana’s relationship with Dodi Fayed, and the couple’s death in a car accident in August 1997. Early in Season 5, an entire episode...
Julia Fox Says She Dated Kanye To “Distract Him” So He’d Leave Kim K Alone
In the middle of Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson, and Kanye West’s wild rollercoaster drama, there was Julia Fox. The Uncut Gems star dated West for just roughly six weeks in early 2022, just as he was divorcing Kardashian and going after her then-boyfriend Davidson on social media. Now, in light of the rapper’s anti-Jewish comments, she’s spilling the tea on their relationship. In a TikTok video posted on Nov. 21, Fox claimed that she dated West so he would give his ex-wife a break.
"I Unmatched Him": People Are Hilariously Revealing What Gives Them The Ick When It Comes To Dating
"He tacked a 'hehe' onto the end of his message and I unmatched him. 'Haha' is fine, but 'hehe'...I don't know, I just can't do it."
14 Celebrities With Absolutely Wild Backstories
Jackie Chan was abandoned by his birth parents as a child, but through his research for a 2003 documentary, he found out that his mother was a legendary Shanghai gambler and his dad was a gang boss and spy.
Jhené Aiko & Big Sean Introduced Their Baby Boy After His Long Labor
A week-and-a-half after their newborn son’s birth, Jhené Aiko and Big Sean decided to introduce their baby boy to the world. The two wrote short and sweet Instagram posts about their little one, Noah Hasani, and each shared several photos from their many hours in the hospital together. It took a long labor, but Noah finally showed up, making Big Sean (real name: Sean Anderson) a first-time dad and Aiko a mother of two (her daughter, Namiko, was born in 2008).
Twitter Is Very Torn About The Winner Of Dancing With The Stars Season 31
The ballroom is now closed, because a new winner has been crowned on Dancing with the Stars. The Season 31 finale saw final four contestants Wayne Brady, Charli D’Amelio, Shangela, and Gabby Windey compete one last time for the Mirrorball trophy — and all of them went out with a bang. For their final two dances, the stars performed a redemption dance, a re-do of a previous routine that was mentored by one of the four judges, and a freestyle routine that allowed each contestant to show off their true personalities and growth on the show.
Amanda Gorman Shared A Powerful Message On Meghan Markle’s Penultimate Podcast
Over the course of 10 episodes of Archetypes, Meghan Markle has spoken to a number of empowering and consequential women and shared many inspiring stories and moments. But the penultimate episode, released on Nov. 22, had an extra special surprise guest, poet Amanda Gorman, who shared a piece of writing to wrap up the moving episode.
"Dancing With The Stars" Crowned Their New Champion Last Night, And Twitter Is Totally Divided About It
It looks like the heat went from the dance floor to the keyboard.
Blake Lively Revealed Ryan Reynolds’ Most “Stunning Qualities” In A Must-Hear Speech
Though Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are famous for trolling each other on social media, the Gossip Girl alum struck a more serious tone recently. Lively introduced her husband before he gave an acceptance speech at the American Cinematheque Awards in Beverly Hills, California, on Nov. 17, by listing the qualities she loves about him and noting how his native Canada helped shape who he is today. True to form, though, she also sprinkled in just enough faux-shade at the end — namely at the expense of Reynolds’ mom, Tammy.
Kelly Rowland Defends Chris Brown At The 2022 AMAs After Crowd Boos His Win
Trigger Warning: This piece contains mentions of domestic violence. The American Music Awards spectators were very divided over Chris Brown. On Nov. 20, presenter Kelly Rowland defended Brown at the 2022 AMAs following his win for Favorite Male R&B Artist, after organizers reportedly canceled his planned performance. After the Destiny’s Child alum read his name as the winner, audience members who are well aware of his controversial past and legal troubles broke out in boos and groans.
