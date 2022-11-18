Shanae Ankney and Joey Young were one of the final couples on Bachelor in Paradise Season 8, but their connection wasn’t strong enough to last beyond the beach. Though Joey said he and Shanae were “definitely on the same page” during the Nov. 21 episode (the first of the show’s two-part finale), Shanae said she was scared about their age gap and the fact that Joey still lived at home. “I just feel like I’m your fun, cool aunt and, like, not your girlfriend,” she said. “I’m not looking for someone that just, like, continues to be a social media freak, TikToks all over the place ... you’re a great person, but I’m not looking for that.”

18 HOURS AGO