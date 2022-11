CITY OF NEWBURGH − A suspect in a Sept. 29 shooting death in the city of Newburgh has been arrested in North Carolina. City police Commissioner Jose A. Gomerez identified the suspect as Lamont Williams, 29, of the city of Newburgh. He is suspected in the shooting death of Daquan Corbett, also 29 and of the city of Newburgh, in the vicinity of Washington and Clark streets.

NEWBURGH, NY ・ 3 HOURS AGO