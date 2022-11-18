Biden Administration Asks Supreme Court to Allow Student Debt Forgiveness Plan to Continue

Read full article on original website
Don't Worry If You Didn't Get Your Student Debt Forgiveness Approval Yet—‘More Are Coming,' Education Secretary Says
Over the weekend, federal student loan borrowers who applied for President Joe Biden's debt forgiveness began receiving updates on their applications. Letters sent to borrowers via email let them know their forgiveness application had been approved and their servicer has also been notified. The letters state that borrowers have no...
Trump Would Beat DeSantis in 2024, as Biden Approval Rate Remains Underwater, New Poll Finds
Former President Donald Trump holds a lead of 30 percentage points over his potential challenger, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, in a hypothetical 2024 Republican primary, a new poll found. In the event of a potential rematch between President Joe Biden and Trump in 2024, the Democrat holds an edge of...
Shareholders vote to extend Trump Media merger deadline
The special acquisition company set to merge with former President Donald Trump's media firm said Tuesday that its shareholders voted to delay a deadline for its merger by several months.
Republicans try to stop Saturday voting in Ga. Senate runoff
Republican groups have filed an appeal with Georgia's highest court in an attempt to prohibit early voting this Saturday in the U.S. Senate runoff election between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker
