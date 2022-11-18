ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Orange County investigating domestic violence shooting near Moat Court in Orlando

By WFTV.com News Staff
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QJ6b4_0jFuqusZ00

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orange County deputies arrived to the 5600 block of Moat Court for a shooting call Friday morning around 8:30 a.m.

When deputies arrived, they located a 40-year-old woman with a gunshot wound.

She was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Investigators say this is a domestic violence crime and a male suspect is in custody.

Authorities did not provide any details on how the woman and man knew each other.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
click orlando

17-year-old arrested on murder charge in Orlando shooting

ORLANDO, Fla. – A 17-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with an August fatal shooting in Orlando, according to the police department. The Orlando Police Department said Jaeden Reid was arrested Monday in Volusia County. [TRENDING: Flagler deputies seek help identifying man who recorded woman in Publix bathroom...
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

'Cold and calculated': 18-year-old shot to death in Sanford, police say

SANFORD, Fla. — An 18-year-old was killed Sunday in a shooting in Sanford, police say. According to officials, officers were called to the Hatteras Sound Apartments around 1:30 p.m. Responding officers found a vehicle in the parking lot with obvious damage from gunfire. Inside the vehicle, they found 18-year-old...
SANFORD, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando firefighters battling house fire

ORLANDO, Fla. — Firefighters are battling a big house fire in Orlando. The fire started around 5:15 p.m. in the 1400 block of Arthur Street. Video taken by neighbors from the scene shows massive flames shooting out of the home not far from Lake Fairview. A neighbor said one...
ORLANDO, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
122K+
Followers
139K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy