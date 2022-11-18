Orange County investigating domestic violence shooting near Moat Court in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orange County deputies arrived to the 5600 block of Moat Court for a shooting call Friday morning around 8:30 a.m.
When deputies arrived, they located a 40-year-old woman with a gunshot wound.
She was transported to the hospital for treatment.
Investigators say this is a domestic violence crime and a male suspect is in custody.
Authorities did not provide any details on how the woman and man knew each other.
