Orange County investigating domestic violence shooting near Moat Court in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orange County deputies arrived to the 5600 block of Moat Court for a shooting call Friday morning around 8:30 a.m.

When deputies arrived, they located a 40-year-old woman with a gunshot wound.

She was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Investigators say this is a domestic violence crime and a male suspect is in custody.

Authorities did not provide any details on how the woman and man knew each other.

