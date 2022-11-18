ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

WTNH

United Way gives away turkeys to families in need this weekend

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The United Way of Greater New Haven is giving away free Thanksgiving turkeys this weekend. Volunteers handed out turkeys, sides and all the fixings on Friday morning in New Haven at the Atwater Senior Center and Bella Vista. “This is a partnership with Vertical Church who helped coordinate everything,” said […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

New Haven holiday events kick off this weekend

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Holiday cheer will start this weekend in New Haven with Small Business Saturday. The Shops at Yale is hosting a celebration that includes ice carving, carolers and a visit from Santa. “You look at the vibrancy of our community,” New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker said. “This is an opportunity for […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
Bristol Press

Boys and Girls Club of Bristol holding 'Giving Tuesday' dinner

BRISTOL – In recognition of the global generosity movement “Giving Tuesday,” the Boys & Girls Club of Bristol will be holding a pasta dinner at 255 West Street this Tuesday. Started in 2012, Giving Tuesday was created for individuals and nonprofits to do good by others, connect...
BRISTOL, CT
Eyewitness News

Temporary warming center open in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - With temperatures dropping, the city of Hartford has opened a temporary warming center. The Connecticut Harm Reduction Alliance has four vans out, picking people up who are seeking shelter. “If somebody is in need of shelter and we can provide transportation, a quick snack, and other...
HARTFORD, CT
hk-now.com

Holiday on Main Street Features the Magic of Middletown

Submitted by Haley Stafford, Middlesex County Chamber of Commerce. (November 21, 2022) —Central Business Bureau Chairwoman Pamela Steele and Event Chairman Al Santostefano of the Middlesex County Chamber of Commerce invite the community to experience the Annual Magic of Middletown presented by Holiday on Main Street! This magical series of events will be held on the weekends from Thanksgiving to Christmas. These safe, fun and interactive events are sure to get the community excited and downtown to feel the holiday spirit.
MIDDLETOWN, CT
newhavenarts.org

TDOR Altar Makes Space To Mourn, Remember On Orange Street

Jahnice Cajigas in front of the altar Monday. Lucy Gellman Photos. Smells of sage, light-up electric candles, and poetry took over New Haven Pride Center’s Community Room on Sunday afternoon, as the organization and its community joined hands to create its first-ever Trans Day of Remembrance altar to honor those lost to violence this year.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Travel Maven

This Connecticut Christmas Market is a Must Visit

Between the magical Christmas light displays, festive decorations, and tree-lighting celebrations, there are so many ways to usher in the holiday season here in the Constitution State. One of the best and most exciting Christmas markets is set to return this year and it is a must-visit destination. Keep reading to learn more.
NEWINGTON, CT
NBC Connecticut

Winterfest Returns to Bushnell Park in Hartford

NBC Connecticut, Telemundo Connecticut, and Comcast are Connecting You to Joy during Winterfest Hartford!. From November 25 through January 8, Hartford’s Bushnell Park will be alive with winter activities and free fun for the entire family. Come to Downtown Hartford and enjoy free outdoor ice skating all week from...
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

New Haven Youth Center re-opens

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A New Haven Youth Center was given a second chance to impact many others now as it did in the past. According to those who grew up in New Haven’s Hill neighborhood, the youth center will have the potential to make a difference for a new generation.
NEW HAVEN, CT
wiltonbulletin.com

Here are 8 new Connecticut restaurants to try in December

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Check out these new restaurants around Connecticut, from a Westport outpost for fresh Italian pastas to a Cromwell taco spot with rotating churro flavors. Plan b Burger Bar. Hartford. Plan b, the Connecticut restaurant brand known for its emphasis...
CONNECTICUT STATE
FOX 61

‘Today’s been miserable’ | Hartford’s LGBTQ community reacts to Colorado shooting

HARTFORD, Conn. — Five people are dead and 25 others are injured after a 22-year-old opened fire at a Colorado Springs LGBTQ nightclub Saturday. Even though the tragedy happened thousands of miles away from Connecticut, the impact is felt by the LGBTQ community as if it happened at home. The Metropolitan Community Church of Hartford held a service Sunday for Transgender Day of Remembrance. Pastor Rev. Aaron Miller says the shooting is a reminder being authentic and loving whoever is at risk.
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Light the night: Holiday Lights returns to Lake Compounce for 10th season

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — The holidays are coming early to Lake Compounce. America’s oldest amusement park kicks-off its 10th annual Holiday Lights event in Bristol on Saturday for its longest season to-date. In honor of the celebration, Lake Compounce will relight Connecticut’s tallest Christmas tree. In addition to the early season, this year’s Holiday Lights […]
BRISTOL, CT

