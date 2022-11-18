Read full article on original website
Bridgeport's Alpha Community Services YMCA warming center sees more people as temps drop
Bridgeport's Alpha Community Services YMCA's warming center is seeing an increase in the amount of homeless people coming in from the cold to spend the night as temps drop.
United Way gives away turkeys to families in need this weekend
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The United Way of Greater New Haven is giving away free Thanksgiving turkeys this weekend. Volunteers handed out turkeys, sides and all the fixings on Friday morning in New Haven at the Atwater Senior Center and Bella Vista. “This is a partnership with Vertical Church who helped coordinate everything,” said […]
Bridgeport Rescue Mission hands out free Thanksgiving meals for people in need
The organization is handing out 7,000 free meals to those in need at the Hartford Healthcare Amphitheatre as part of their Great Thanksgiving Project.
New Haven holiday events kick off this weekend
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Holiday cheer will start this weekend in New Haven with Small Business Saturday. The Shops at Yale is hosting a celebration that includes ice carving, carolers and a visit from Santa. “You look at the vibrancy of our community,” New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker said. “This is an opportunity for […]
'A holiday miracle.' Bridgeport family moves back into condo following fire
News 12 Connecticut first reported on the health care worker a year ago when her condo tucked away at the end of Woodmont Avenue was gutted by fire.
Bristol Press
Boys and Girls Club of Bristol holding 'Giving Tuesday' dinner
BRISTOL – In recognition of the global generosity movement “Giving Tuesday,” the Boys & Girls Club of Bristol will be holding a pasta dinner at 255 West Street this Tuesday. Started in 2012, Giving Tuesday was created for individuals and nonprofits to do good by others, connect...
Eyewitness News
Temporary warming center open in Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - With temperatures dropping, the city of Hartford has opened a temporary warming center. The Connecticut Harm Reduction Alliance has four vans out, picking people up who are seeking shelter. “If somebody is in need of shelter and we can provide transportation, a quick snack, and other...
hk-now.com
Holiday on Main Street Features the Magic of Middletown
Submitted by Haley Stafford, Middlesex County Chamber of Commerce. (November 21, 2022) —Central Business Bureau Chairwoman Pamela Steele and Event Chairman Al Santostefano of the Middlesex County Chamber of Commerce invite the community to experience the Annual Magic of Middletown presented by Holiday on Main Street! This magical series of events will be held on the weekends from Thanksgiving to Christmas. These safe, fun and interactive events are sure to get the community excited and downtown to feel the holiday spirit.
newhavenarts.org
TDOR Altar Makes Space To Mourn, Remember On Orange Street
Jahnice Cajigas in front of the altar Monday. Lucy Gellman Photos. Smells of sage, light-up electric candles, and poetry took over New Haven Pride Center’s Community Room on Sunday afternoon, as the organization and its community joined hands to create its first-ever Trans Day of Remembrance altar to honor those lost to violence this year.
This Connecticut Christmas Market is a Must Visit
Between the magical Christmas light displays, festive decorations, and tree-lighting celebrations, there are so many ways to usher in the holiday season here in the Constitution State. One of the best and most exciting Christmas markets is set to return this year and it is a must-visit destination. Keep reading to learn more.
Sisterhood Reigns At “Women’s Power” Panel
That was one of the takeaways from a spirited, and often inspiring, discussion among a powerhouse slate of women’s power panelists at the Big Connect Business Expo in the College Room at the Omni New Haven hotel. The panel discussion took place at the Temple Street hotel on Thursday....
NBC Connecticut
Winterfest Returns to Bushnell Park in Hartford
NBC Connecticut, Telemundo Connecticut, and Comcast are Connecting You to Joy during Winterfest Hartford!. From November 25 through January 8, Hartford’s Bushnell Park will be alive with winter activities and free fun for the entire family. Come to Downtown Hartford and enjoy free outdoor ice skating all week from...
Best Bakeries To Visit For Thanksgiving Pies in Lower CT
Thanksgiving is just a few short days away and have you ordered your pie yet? Well, you’re in luck! Here are a few of the best pies you can get this holiday and if you get there early enough, you may just be able to get one of CT’s best pies.
Eyewitness News
New Haven Youth Center re-opens
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A New Haven Youth Center was given a second chance to impact many others now as it did in the past. According to those who grew up in New Haven’s Hill neighborhood, the youth center will have the potential to make a difference for a new generation.
Staying warm: Hartford homeless visit Dunkin’ Donuts park for boots, clothing
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The city’s homeless lined up to receive boots, warm clothing, and medical support at Dunkin Donuts’ Park on Friday. Stanley Smith, who knows the harsh reality of being homeless in the winter, is now staying at a shelter in Hartford. “It’s bad out there, but if you got the right stuff, […]
Street being renamed after one of New Haven’s first Black residents ever recorded
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Recognizing New Haven’s past. For the last 25 years, a longtime New Haven woman has pushed the city to recognize one of the first Black residents ever recorded in 1638. She was an enslaved woman named Lucretia. At 88 years old, Dr. Ann Garrett Robinson is finally getting Lucretia the […]
Nearly 50 Connecticut kids get adopted in celebration of National Adoption Day
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — It was a special day for dozens of Connecticut children who are settling in with their now-legal families. In celebration of National Adoption Day, which is officially recognized on Saturday, Nov. 19, courts across the state were filled with nothing but love on Friday. One...
wiltonbulletin.com
Here are 8 new Connecticut restaurants to try in December
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Check out these new restaurants around Connecticut, from a Westport outpost for fresh Italian pastas to a Cromwell taco spot with rotating churro flavors. Plan b Burger Bar. Hartford. Plan b, the Connecticut restaurant brand known for its emphasis...
‘Today’s been miserable’ | Hartford’s LGBTQ community reacts to Colorado shooting
HARTFORD, Conn. — Five people are dead and 25 others are injured after a 22-year-old opened fire at a Colorado Springs LGBTQ nightclub Saturday. Even though the tragedy happened thousands of miles away from Connecticut, the impact is felt by the LGBTQ community as if it happened at home. The Metropolitan Community Church of Hartford held a service Sunday for Transgender Day of Remembrance. Pastor Rev. Aaron Miller says the shooting is a reminder being authentic and loving whoever is at risk.
Light the night: Holiday Lights returns to Lake Compounce for 10th season
BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — The holidays are coming early to Lake Compounce. America’s oldest amusement park kicks-off its 10th annual Holiday Lights event in Bristol on Saturday for its longest season to-date. In honor of the celebration, Lake Compounce will relight Connecticut’s tallest Christmas tree. In addition to the early season, this year’s Holiday Lights […]
