Every VAR Call at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar
VAR – or video assistant referee – is picking up right where it left off. The controversial video review system debuted on the World Cup stage in 2018, overturning 17 of 20 incorrect calls in Russia. It was generally well received at the time, but four years and a lot of club matches later, the tide seems to have turned.
‘We Are Very Frustrated': World Cup Teams in Qatar Ax Pro-LGBTQ Armbands After FIFA Threat
"We are very frustrated by the FIFA decision which we believe is unprecedented," the European teams' joint statement said and pledged to express their support for inclusion by other means. FIFA, which has vocally come to Qatar's defense in the face of criticism, rejected the "OneLove" campaign and instead has...
What Are the 2022 FIFA World Cup Tiebreaker Rules?
There is little margin for error in the group stage of the World Cup. Only half of the 32-team field will advance to the knockout stage in Qatar. With just three group-play games, all matches carry added importance beyond a win, loss and draw. Every goal, save and card could play a factor in deciding which nations reach the round of 16.
Poland's World Cup History Before 2022 FIFA Tournament
Poland is back at the World Cup, and its superstar striker is a big reason why. The team faced a win-or-go-home UEFA World Cup playoff against Sweden in March with a ticket to Qatar on the line. After a scoreless first half, Robert Lewandowski put Poland on the board with a penalty kick in the 49th minute. Piotr Zieliński padded Poland’s lead in the 72nd minute and the team secured a World Cup berth with a 2-0 victory.
European Teams Ditch Plan to Wear ‘OneLove' Armbands at World Cup
The captains of seven European teams at the 2022 World Cup will not wear “OneLove” armbands during matches in Qatar after FIFA threatened to hand out yellow cards. England, Wales, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Switzerland and the Netherlands planned to sport rainbow armbands that said “OneLove” while playing in a country where same-sex relationships are illegal. The seven European nations backed down to keep their captains from facing in-game sanctions.
Breaking Down How the FIFA World Cup Extra Time Rules Work
Sometimes 90 minutes of soccer isn’t enough. That’s not the case in group play of the World Cup, where games tied after regulation end in a draw, with both teams receiving a point in the standings. But more than 90 minutes of soccer occasionally is needed in the elimination round of the tournament, creating some of the sport’s most thrilling moments.
Pundit Alex Scott Sports ‘OneLove' Armband Amid Qatar Opposition
BBC pundit Alex Scott sported a "OneLove" armband on air in support of the LGBTQ+ community ahead of England's opening World Cup match against Iran on Monday. England had turned down wearing the armband in Qatar to prevent any in-game sanctions against captain Harry Kane after FIFA threatened to hand out yellow cards.
England Crushes Iran 6-2 in 2022 World Cup Opener
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. England is off and running at the 2022 World Cup. The Three Lions got three points in their first Group B match with a dominant 6-2 victory over Iran...
Saudi Arabia Takes World Cup Win Celebration Into Locker Room
Take a bow, Saudi Arabia. After pulling off one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history over Argentina, the Saudi Arabian squad had every right to celebrate. And celebrate they did. In the locker room after the match, the team was spotted in a frenzy -- water spraying, everyone...
Yunus Musah Becomes Youngest USMNT World Cup Starter
Yunus Musah, a 19-year-old midfielder from New York, will be the youngest player ever to start a game for the United States men’s national team in the World Cup. The USMNT released their starting lineup on Monday ahead of their opener against Wales with the young and healthy Musah on the list.
Manchester United Terminates Cristiano Ronaldo's Contract by Mutual Consent
Cristiano Ronaldo’s second stint with Manchester United has come to an abrupt end. The English Premier League Club on Tuesday confirmed in a statement that Ronaldo’s contract had been terminated by the team with mutual consent, with immediate effect. “The club thanks him for his immense contribution across...
Fans, Twitter React to Qatar's Opening Loss at World Cup Vs. Ecuador
Soccer fans rejoiced on Sunday with the start of the 2022 World Cup. Well, unless they were rooting for the host nation. With a 2-0 loss to Ecuador, Qatar became the first World Cup host to lose its opening match. Based on reactions from the stadium and online, people weren’t feeling terribly sorry for the home team.
Tim Weah Opens Scoring for USMNT Vs. Wales in 2022 World Cup
It was a goal eight years in the making. The United States men’s national team opened the scoring against Wales thanks to Tim Weah in the 36th minute. Weah, a 22-year-old right winger, slipped in the middle of the Welsh defense on a quick counter attack with Christian Pulisic finding him in open space.
World Cup Twitter Reacts to Saudi Arabia's Upset Win Over Argentina
Lionel Messi may be playing in the last World Cup of his legendary career, but Argentina's Group C opening clash with Saudi Arabia on Tuesday didn't end the way the 35-year-old star had hoped it would. Saudi Arabia pulled off the stunning 2-1 upset against Argentina, who was listed as...
Mexico Fans Pack in at Stadium 974, Propel Strong First Half Effort
You can’t understate the impact of the Mexican fan base. Playing over 8,000 miles away from home, fans of the top-ranked North American country showed up in droves, with commentators even comparing it to a home match at Estadio Azteca, the famous stadium in Mexico City. The Mexican national...
Netherlands' Two Late Goals Vs. Senegal Brings Oranje Atop Group A
Netherlands put together some of their best 15 minutes of soccer to beat Senegal 2-0 in its 2022 World Cup opener. Playing at Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, the top-ranked African team was without star forward Sadio Mané. Mané, the second-place finisher in this past year’s Ballon d’Or standings, injured his leg earlier this month in a club match with Bayern Munich and ultimately needed surgery, sidelining him for the entirety of the tournament.
Alexis Vega Gets Emotional During Mexico's National Anthem
It's quite clear what Mexico means to El Tri's Alexis Vega. The 24-year-old winger was seen tearing up during Mexico's National Anthem "Himno Nacional Mexicano" ahead of its World Cup opener against Poland. Within seconds of the first kick, Stadium 974 was filled with chants and horns from Team Mexico...
